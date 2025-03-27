Hisense Middle East: Hisense Unveils Latest AI-Driven Innovations at AWE 2025, Pioneering a New Era of Smart Living

DUBAI, UAE, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading global consumer electronics brand showcased innovations at the Appliance & Electronics World Expo 2025 (AWE 2025), held from 20 to 23 March 2025 in Shanghai. Under the theme 'AI Your Life,' the company showcased its latest AI-powered products, pushing the boundaries of home appliance technology. With a focus on enhancing user experience, Hisense demonstrated how it is transforming intelligent devices into intuitive, user-centric solutions.

As AI rapidly transforms the MENA region, Hisense is accelerating the integration of artificial intelligence, leading the way in smart living solutions tailored for the modern home.

AI Display: Infinite Possibilities in One Screen, World's First RGB-Mini LED TV Ushers in a New Leap

The smart home appliance industry is currently undergoing a qualitative transformation from connectivity to proactive service. Hisense's AI-powered TVs, equipped with 18 intelligent AI agents, are leading the way by offering more than just basic functions. These innovative TVs can take on multiple roles, such as a home tutor, fitness coach, or travel guide, providing an interactive experience that goes beyond traditional smart TVs. Unlike typical models that rely on preset commands, Hisense AI TVs can learn, optimise, and adapt to users' needs, creating a truly personalised and intuitive viewing experience. By continuously improving their ability to understand and serve, these TVs are setting new standards for smart home entertainment.

At AWE 2025, Hisense showcased its groundbreaking 116-inch RGB-Mini LED TV, the UX, which quickly became a highlight of the event. Featuring the industry's first RGB 3D colour control technology, this TV offers simultaneous control of light and colour through the advanced Hisense Chip AI picture quality chip and RGB-Mini LED backlight chip. The result is a significant reduction in energy consumption while delivering superior picture contrast and colour accuracy, enhancing the visual experience for users. This innovation solidifies Hisense's global leadership in the large-screen TV market.

Hisense also exhibited the world's first self-emissive 136-inch Micro LED TV. Another eye-catching product was the 163-inch movable Micro LED TV, with an industry-leading thickness of only 24mm, supporting free tiling and customisable up to 271 inches.

Hisense's flagship Laser TV, the Exploration X1, not only adopts Digital Light Processing technology sourced from cinemas, possessing the industry's highest 110% BT.2020 cinema-grade color gamut, but also features Hisense's pioneering spectral selection screen, increasing brightness to 1000 nits and greatly enhancing the large-screen viewing experience.

By breaking physical boundaries with giant screens and integrating smart agents to meet everyday needs, Hisense is evolving from just display devices to smart hubs. These hubs cover audio-visual entertainment, education, health, and more, creating a versatile space for future families where one screen offers endless possibilities.

With the explosion of smart technology across the MENA region, Hisense is leading the charge by offering cutting-edge televisions that anticipate user needs and continuously improve the experience, making them ideal for everything from family movie nights to educational content.

AI Home Appliances: Fully Demonstrating Smart, Energy-Efficient, and Healthy Smart Home Quality Life through Technology and Products

Hisense showcased its technical expertise in AI-powered home appliances, focusing on smart and energy-efficient products. These innovations not only demonstrate Hisense's commitment to sustainability and efficiency but also reflect the brand's aesthetic approach to home furnishing.

The Roman Holiday series is Hisense's vintage yet youthful, light luxury home appliance solution, perfectly embodying Hisense's home furnishing aesthetic philosophy. Hisense's Tresor U series vacuum refrigerator revolutionises high-end fresh food storage with vacuum molecular-level freshness preservation technology, active sterilisation and odor removal, and home furnishing aesthetic design. In addition, Hisense's new ultra-flagship three-tub washing machine introduces a groundbreaking modular combination, offering a tailored solution for partitioned laundry and garment care.

Meanwhile, Hisense's fresh air conditioners, including the X7Pro and the Tresor C3Pro and X3Pro product lines, offer customised smart air solutions for various households. The X7Pro, in particular, delivers an innovative air system that simultaneously brings in fresh air and expels stale air, ensuring an autonomous circulation of indoor air.

AI Home: Appliances Can Not Only Understand Commands, But Also Anticipate User Needs

Hisense showcased AI innovations for the home, integrating its large model technology base with the AIoT ecosystem to create seamless smart living experiences. The innovations were centered around three key areas: the Tresor Integration Scene, the Central Air Conditioning Intelligent Temperature Control System, and the AI Smart Home Interconnection Hub. These advancements highlight the transition from single-product intelligence to whole-home smartness.

The AI-powered appliances in the AI Home area can predict and proactively respond to daily routines, enhancing convenience, comfort, and energy efficiency. Whether adjusting the temperature based on the time of day or optimising the use of energy across the home, Hisense's AI home appliances create a seamless, intuitive living environment where technology works harmoniously to enrich users' lives.

Commitment to Sustainability

Hisense remains dedicated to driving innovation while prioritising sustainability across its product lineup. By integrating AI-driven intelligence, energy efficiency, and user-centric design, Hisense is shaping the future of smart living. The company continues to advance its ESG initiatives, focusing on sustainable manufacturing, resource efficiency, and eco-friendly product development. From AI-powered home appliances that optimise energy consumption to next-generation smart solutions that enhance daily life, Hisense is committed to creating a more connected, efficient, and environmentally responsible future.

Hisense's AI technology shifts from passive functionality to active, intuitive experiences. By moving beyond individual products to full, integrated smart home scenes, Hisense is creating human-centered solutions that prioritise comfort, convenience, and personalisation, paving the way for the future of smart living.

About Hisense

Hisense, established in 1969, is a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics operating in over 160 countries. Specialising in multimedia, home appliances, and IT solutions, Hisense prioritises integrity, innovation, and sustainability.

With over 50 years of expertise, Hisense offers top-quality products, exceptional after-sales services, and extensive warranties. The company pioneers cutting-edge technologies such as the Laser TV, ULED Local Dimming Backlight Control and chip technology, developing 8K ultra high-definition display chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips. Beyond consumer electronics, Hisense excels in B2B industries such as intelligent transportation, medical technology, and optical modules.

Hisense proudly owns and has acquired renowned brands, including Toshiba TV, gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen, and ASKO, solidifying its position in the market. As a sponsor of major sporting events, Hisense has been associated with events such as FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, UEFA EURO 2020 UEFA EURO 2024, FIFA Club World Cup 2025, and clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain. In 2024, Hisense further strengthened its sports partnerships by forming a strategic alliance with Real Madrid focused on the MEA region, highlighting its commitment to excellence and innovation.

With 34 industrial parks, 26 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/

