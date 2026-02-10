Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.02.2026
Breaking News: Pacifica meldet neue hochgradige Entdeckung und genau deshalb kann der Markt das nicht ignorieren
WKN: A0M4X2 | ISIN: CNE100000353 | Ticker-Symbol: GKE
Tradegate
10.02.26 | 15:53
2,676 Euro
+6,53 % +0,164
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6062,66215:54
2,6022,67815:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.02.2026 14:36 Uhr
77 Leser
InterDigital, Inc.: InterDigital enforces patents against Hisense and TCL

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, video and AI technology research and development company, today announced that it has initiated litigation against Hisense and TCL over the ongoing infringement of InterDigital's intellectual property, primarily related to InterDigital's joint TV licensing program with Sony.

The patents-in-suit relate to HEVC, VP9 and AV1 video compression, and high dynamic range (HDR) technologies.

Cases have been initiated against the companies at the Munich Local Division of the Unified Patent Court, in the Munich Regional Court in Germany, in Rio de Janeiro State Court in Brazil, and in the Delhi High Court in India.

"Hisense and TCL are both top-five global TV manufacturers and have built their businesses on the back of research carried out by InterDigital engineers," said Josh Schmidt, Chief Legal Officer, InterDigital. "Our decades of investment in foundational research have helped change how we watch our favorite movies and shows, and Hisense and TCL cannot be allowed to continue to infringe our IP, particularly while many of their competitors have taken a license."

About InterDigital

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence ("AI"), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today's most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:
Richard Lloyd
Email: richard.lloyd@interdigital.com
+1 (202) 349-1716


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
