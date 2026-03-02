Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4X2 | ISIN: CNE100000353 | Ticker-Symbol: GKE
Tradegate
02.03.26 | 08:01
2,552 Euro
-0,62 % -0,016
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4642,56011:00
2,4822,56011:00
PR Newswire
02.03.2026 10:06 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hisense Leads Global TV Shipments in 2025 Across 100-Inch+ and Laser TVs

QINGDAO, China, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, has reaffirmed its leadership in the global large-screen TV market. According to Omdia's full-year 2025 global shipment data, Hisense ranked No. 1 worldwide in the 100-inch-and-above TV segment for three consecutive years (2023-2025), with global shipment share reaching 57.1% in 2025.


Hisense also maintained its No. 1 position in the global Laser TV category in 2025, marking seven consecutive years of worldwide leadership, with a global market share of 70.3%. These results confirm Hisense's dominance across the most strategically important large-screen categories, where both scale and technological capability matter.

This sustained leadership is driven by Hisense's long-term commitment to advanced display technologies, most notably RGB MiniLED. As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense has led the technology's evolution from early research to large-scale commercialization, establishing clear advantages in color accuracy, brightness control, and viewing comfort on ultra-large screens.

Omdia's CES 2026 recap further supports this trajectory, identifying RGB MiniLED TVs as a key driver of the industry's next growth phase, with rapid expansion expected from 2026 - reflecting a broader shift toward technologies where Hisense has long held leadership.

Looking ahead, Hisense is uniquely positioned to extend this advantage. It is the only brand with a complete display technology ecosystem spanning RGB MiniLED, TriChroma Laser, and MicroLED, enabling a comprehensive approach to next-generation visual innovation. At CES 2026, Hisense showcased the 116UXS, the first TV powered by RGB MiniLED evo, alongside the UR8 and UR9 RGB MiniLED lineups and the Laser Projector XR10, all recognized with multiple CES awards.

By leading critical technology transitions in large-screen displays and transforming them into premium viewing experiences, Hisense is setting the visual benchmarks for the next generation of high-end screens worldwide.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2025). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2923221/Omdia2025.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-leads-global-tv-shipments-in-2025-across-100-inch-and-laser-tvs-302700833.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.