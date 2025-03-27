BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Energy company CNOOC Limited (CEO, CNU.TO) reported Thursday higher profit and revenues in fiscal 2024, and announced a final dividend.In the year, profit attributable to equity shareholders grew to RMB137.94 billion from RMB123.84 billion last year. Earnings per share grew to RMB2.90 from RMB2.60 a year ago.Profit before tax increased to RMB189.98 billion from last year's RMB172.97 billion.The company achieved operating revenues of RMB420.51 billion, higher than RMB416.61 billion a year ago.Further, the Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of HK$0.66 per share (tax inclusive) for 2024.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX