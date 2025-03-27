LONDON (dpa-AFX) - (Amended: Corrects co. name in the headline)International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP.L), a British investment company, said on Thursday that it has increased its full-year 2024 dividend by 3 percent to 8.37 pence per share, of which 4.19 pence per share will be paid as the second-half dividend.For the second-half of 2024, the company will pay a dividend of 4.19 pence per share on June 9 to shareholders of record as of April 25.The company said: 'From 2025 onwards, the Board is forecasting to continue its long-term projected annual dividend growth rate of c.2.5% such that the 2025 and 2026 annual dividend targets are 8.58 pence per share and 8.79 pence per share respectively.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX