TAT Technologies Ltd: TAT Technologies Grows Revenue by 34%, Net Income by 139%, and Adjusted EBITDA by 67% for the full year of 2024

Company Delivers 9th Consecutive Quarter of Expanding Revenues

NETANYA, Israel, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (TASE: TAT Tech) (NASDAQ: TATT) ("TAT" or the "Company"), a leading provider of products and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, today reported its unaudited results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2024 (Q4'24).

Financial Highlights for the 12 Months Ended December 31, 2024:

Revenue increased by 34% to $152.1 million, compared to $113.8 million for the same period in 2023.

34% to $152.1 million, compared to $113.8 million for the same period in 2023. Gross profit increased by 47% to $33 million (21.7% of revenue) up from $22.5 million (19.7% of revenues) in the prior year.

47% to $33 million (21.7% of revenue) up from $22.5 million (19.7% of revenues) in the prior year. Net lncome increased by 139% to $11.2 million, or $1.0 per diluted share, compared to $4.7 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, in 2023.

139% to $11.2 million, or $1.0 per diluted share, compared to $4.7 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 67% to $18.6 million, compared to $11.1 million in the prior year.

67% to $18.6 million, compared to $11.1 million in the prior year. Cash flow from operations was negative ($5.8) million compared to a positive $2.3 million in 2023.

Mr. Igal Zamir, CEO and President of TAT Technologies commented: "TAT Technologies continues to deliver solid execution, marking our ninth consecutive quarter of revenue growth and improved profitability. This positive momentum reflects the early impact of the strategic growth engines introduced over the past years, which we believe will continue to drive our results in the years ahead."

"In the fourth quarter, we launched our strategic 'Customer First' initiative, which is our key goal for 2025," continued Mr. Zamir. "Our commitment is to deliver exceptional customer service and best-in-class performance, even as the industry continues to face supply chain challenges. As part of this effort, we strategically increased our parts and rotatable inventory in areas where the supply chain is unstable, anticipating continued revenue growth in 2025. While this investment in inventory had a negative effect on our operational cash flow, it positions us to mitigate supply chain risks as we move forward".

"Also in the fourth quarter, TAT won contracts and new orders totaling $47 million, increasing our backlog to a record high of $429 million, and validating our continued confidence in the company's growth trajectory," added Mr. Zamir.

"In 2024, we expanded our engagement with the US and Israeli investors community, which contributed to a successful $10 million overnight capital raise and a 153% increase in our share price. We remain optimistic about the outlook for 2025. In addition to pursuing continued revenue growth, we are advancing several initiatives to improve our operational efficiency and our cost structure, which we expect to begin delivering results during 2025".

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income excluding the impact of: the Company's share in results of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, financial (expenses) income, net, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as alternative to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor it is meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in pages 13 below.

About TAT Technologies LTD

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. TAT operates under four segments: (i) Original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Gedera facility; (ii) MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its Limco subsidiary; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its Piedmont subsidiary; and (iv) Overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its Turbochrome subsidiary. TAT controlling shareholders is the FIMI Private Equity Fund.

TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft in and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO Services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions primarily include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of overhaul and coating of jet engine components includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.

For more information of TAT Technologies Ltd., please visit our website: www.tat-technologies.com

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands





December 31,





2024

2023











ASSETS





















CURRENT ASSETS:









Cash and cash equivalents



$ 7,129

$ 15,979 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $400

and $345 thousand as of December 31, 2024 and 2023 respectively



29,697

20,009 Restricted deposit



-

661 Other current assets and prepaid expenses



7,848

6,397 Inventory



68,540

51,280











Total current assets



113,214

94,326











NON-CURRENT ASSETS:









Restricted deposit



305

302 Investment in affiliates



2,901

2,168 Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement



654

664 Deferred income taxes



877

994 Property, plant and equipment, net



41,576

42,554 Operating lease right of use assets



2,282

2,746 Intangible assets, net



1,553

1,823 Total non-current assets



50,148

51,251











Total assets



163,362

145,577

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands





December 31,





2024

2023













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS 'EQUITY

























CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Current maturities of long-term loans



$ 2,083

$ 2,200

Short term loans



4,350

12,138

Accounts payable



12,158

9,988

Accrued expenses and other



18,594

13,952

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities



939

1,033















Total current liabilities



38,124

39,311















NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Long-term loans



10,938

12,886

Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement



986

1,000

Operating lease liabilities



1,345

1,697















Total non-current liabilities



13,269

15,583





























COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (NOTE 11)























Total liabilities



51,393

54,894















SHAREHOLDERS 'EQUITY:











Ordinary shares of NIS 0 par value and NIS 0.9 par value

at December 31, 2024 and at December 31, 2023

respectively: Authorized: 13,000,000 shares at December 31, 2024

and at December 31, 2023; Issued: 11,214,831 and

10,377,085 shares at December 31, 2024 and at

December 31, 2023 respectively; Outstanding:

10,940,358 and 10,102,612 shares at

December 31, 2024 and at December 31, 2023

respectively



-

3,140

Additional paid-in capital



89,697

76,335

Treasury shares, at cost, 274,473 shares at

December 31, 2024 and 2023



(2,088)

(2,088)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



(76)

27

Retained earnings



24,436

13,269

Total shareholders' equity



111,969

90,683





























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



163,362

145,577



TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands

Year ended December 31,

















2024 2023 2022











Revenue:









Products



$ 47,710

$ 35,241

$ 25,460

Services



104,406

78,553

59,096







152,116

113,794

84,556



















Cost of revenue, net:















Products



33,986

30,517

21,631

Services



85,116

60,809

46,997







119,102

91,326

68,628



















Gross profit



33,014

22,468

15,928



















Operating expenses:















Research and development, net



1,248

715

479

Selling and marketing, net



7,746

5,523

5,629

General and administrative, net



11,901

10,588

9,970

Other income



(383)

(433)

(90)

Restructuring expenses, net







-

1,715

























20,512

16,393

17,703



















Operating income (loss)



12,502

6,075

(1,775)



















Interest expenses



(1,472)

(1,683)

(902)

Other financial income (expenses), net



(477)

353

1,029



















Income profit (loss) before taxes on income



10,553

4,745

(1,648)



















Taxes on income



195

576

98



















Profit (Loss) before share of equity investment



10,358

4,169

(1,746)



















Share in profit of equity investment of affiliated companies



809

503

184



















Net income (loss)



$ 11,167

$ 4,672

$ (1,562)















































TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data





Year ended December 31,





2024 2023



2022 Net income (loss)



$ 11,167

$ 4,672

$ (1,562)















Net income (loss) per share basic



$ 1.08

$ 0.52

$ (0.175) Net income (loss) per share diluted



$ 1.00

$ 0.51

$ (0.175)















Weighted average number of shares outstanding:



10,363,978

8,961,689

8,911,546 Basic Diluted



11,215,827

9,084,022

8,911,546

































TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

U.S. dollars in thousands







Year ended December 31,











2024

2023 2022

























Net income (loss)



$ 11,167

$ 4,672 $ (1,562)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net













Net unrealized gains (losses) from derivatives



(27)

53 (89)

Change in foreign currency translation Adjustments



(76)

- -

Reclassification adjustments for loss from derivatives included in net income



-

- 30

Total other comprehensive income (loss)



(103)

53 (59)

Total comprehensive income (loss)



$ 11,064

$ 4,725 $ (1,621)



TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data





































Ordinary shares



























Number of

shares issued

Amount

Additional

paid-in

capital

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Treasury

shares

Retained

earnings

Total equity

































BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 202 1

9,149,169

$ 2,809

$ 65,871

$ 33

$ (2,088)

$ 10,159

$ 76,784

CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022:





























































Comprehensive income













(59)

-

(1,562)

(1,621)

Exercise of Options

36,850

33

156













189

Share based compensation









218













218

































BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2022

9,186,019

$ 2,842

$ 66,245

$ (26)

$ (2,088)

$ 8,597

$ 75,570 CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 202 3 :



























Comprehensive income

-

-

-

53

-

4,672

4,725 Exercise of Options

32,466

8

157





-

-

165 Issuance of common shares net of issuance costs of $141 thousands

1,158,600

290

9,774





-

-

10,064 Share based compensation









159





-

-

159 BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 202 3

10,377,085

$ 3,140

$ 76,335

$ 27

$ (2,088)

$ 13,269

$ 90,683 CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 202 4 :



























Comprehensive income(loss)

-

-

-

(103)

-

11,167

11,064 Exercise of Options

164,406

12

(12)

-

-

-

- Cancel of shares par value)see note 12a(





(3,152)

3,152

-

-

-

- Issuance of common shares net of issuance costs of $162 thousands

673,340

-

9,827

-

-

-

9,827 Share based compensation





-

395

-

-

-

395 BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2024

11,214,831

-

$ 89,697

$ (76)

$ (2,088)

$ 24,436

$ 111,969

















































TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands







Year ended December 31,



2024

2023

2022













CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net income (loss)

$ 11,167

$ 4,672

$ (1,562)













Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization

5,455

4,710

3,706 Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivatives

22

(9)

8 Change in funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement

10

116

377 Net change in operating right of use asset and operating lease liability

18

22

(82) Non cash financial expenses

(187)

(172)

(902) Decrease in restructuring plan provision

(63)

(126)

(467) Change in allowance for credit losses

55

(182)

138 Share in results of affiliated companies

(809)

(503)

(184) Share based compensation

395

159

218 Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement

(14)

(148)

(356) Capital gain from sale of property, plant and equipment

(478)

(530)

(90) Deferred income taxes, net

117

235

23 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Increase in trade accounts receivable

(9,743)

(4,205)

(2,659) Increase in other current assets and prepaid expenses

(1,473)

(341)

(1,836) Increase in inventory

(17,165)

(5,400)

(5,069) Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable

2,170

(245)

1,143 Increase in accrued expenses and other

4,705

4,202

2,727













Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continued operation

$ (5,818)

$ 2,255

$ (4,867)













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:











Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

1,275

2,002

93 Purchase of property and equipment

(5,126)

(5,102)

(16,213) Purchase of intangible assets

-

(479)

- Net cash used in investing activities from continued operations

$ (3,851)

$ (3,579)

$ (16,120)

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (UNAUDITED)

U.S. dollars in thousands





Year ended December 31,





2024

2023

2022

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Repayments of long-term loans

(2,016)

(1,701)

(1,071) Net change in short term credit from banks

(7,650)

1,000

-

Proceeds from long-term loans received

-

712

16,680

Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net

9,827

10,064

-

Exercise of options

-

165

189

Net cash provided by financing activities from continued operations

$ 161

$ 10,240

$ 15,798

































Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(9,508)

8,916

(5,189)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

16,942

8,026

13,215

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

7,434

16,942

8,026

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION ON INVESTING ACTIVITIES NOT INVOLVING CASH FLOW:











Purchase of property, plant and equipment on credit

-

-

196 Additions of operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities

983

1,345

318 Reclassification of inventory to property, plant and equipment

155

68

284 Capital contribution to equity method investee

-

-

787













Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:











Interest paid

(1,400)

(1,438)

(796) Income taxes received (paid), net

$ (39)

$ -

$ -















































TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (UNAUDITED) U.S. dollars in thousands

Year ended

December 31,

2024

2023















Net income $11,167

$4,672 Adjustments:





Share in results and sale of equity





investment of affiliated companies (809)

(503) Taxes on income (tax benefit) 195

576 Financial expenses (income), net 1,949

1,330 Depreciation and amortization 5,717

4,902 Share based compensation 395

159 Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,614

$11,136









