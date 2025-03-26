Anzeige
WKN: 884632 | ISIN: IL0010827264 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
26.03.25
20:40 Uhr
26,000 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.03.2025 22:54 Uhr
10 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TAT Technologies Ltd: TAT Technologies Grows Revenue by 34%, Net Income by 139%, and Adjusted EBITDA by 67% for the full year of 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Company Delivers 9th Consecutive Quarter of Expanding Revenues

NETANYA, Israel, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (TASE: TAT Tech) (NASDAQ: TATT) ("TAT" or the "Company"), a leading provider of products and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, today reported its unaudited results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2024 (Q4'24).

Financial Highlights for the 12 Months Ended December 31, 2024:

  • Revenue increased by 34% to $152.1 million, compared to $113.8 million for the same period in 2023.
  • Gross profit increased by 47% to $33 million (21.7% of revenue) up from $22.5 million (19.7% of revenues) in the prior year.
  • Net lncome increased by 139% to $11.2 million, or $1.0 per diluted share, compared to $4.7 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, in 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 67% to $18.6 million, compared to $11.1 million in the prior year.
  • Cash flow from operations was negative ($5.8) million compared to a positive $2.3 million in 2023.

Mr. Igal Zamir, CEO and President of TAT Technologies commented: "TAT Technologies continues to deliver solid execution, marking our ninth consecutive quarter of revenue growth and improved profitability. This positive momentum reflects the early impact of the strategic growth engines introduced over the past years, which we believe will continue to drive our results in the years ahead."

"In the fourth quarter, we launched our strategic 'Customer First' initiative, which is our key goal for 2025," continued Mr. Zamir. "Our commitment is to deliver exceptional customer service and best-in-class performance, even as the industry continues to face supply chain challenges. As part of this effort, we strategically increased our parts and rotatable inventory in areas where the supply chain is unstable, anticipating continued revenue growth in 2025. While this investment in inventory had a negative effect on our operational cash flow, it positions us to mitigate supply chain risks as we move forward".

"Also in the fourth quarter, TAT won contracts and new orders totaling $47 million, increasing our backlog to a record high of $429 million, and validating our continued confidence in the company's growth trajectory," added Mr. Zamir.

"In 2024, we expanded our engagement with the US and Israeli investors community, which contributed to a successful $10 million overnight capital raise and a 153% increase in our share price. We remain optimistic about the outlook for 2025. In addition to pursuing continued revenue growth, we are advancing several initiatives to improve our operational efficiency and our cost structure, which we expect to begin delivering results during 2025".

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income excluding the impact of: the Company's share in results of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, financial (expenses) income, net, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as alternative to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor it is meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in pages 13 below.

Investor Call Information

TAT Technologies will host two webcasts to review its financial results and provide a business update, on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 7:30 a.m. ET a call in Hebrew, followed by an additional call at 8:30 a.m. ET in English. Interested investors can register for the webcast at the links below or visit the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://tat-technologies.com/investors/.

  • Conference call in English
  • Conference call in Hebrew

About TAT Technologies LTD

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. TAT operates under four segments: (i) Original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Gedera facility; (ii) MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its Limco subsidiary; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its Piedmont subsidiary; and (iv) Overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its Turbochrome subsidiary. TAT controlling shareholders is the FIMI Private Equity Fund.

TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft in and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO Services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions primarily include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of overhaul and coating of jet engine components includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.

For more information of TAT Technologies Ltd., please visit our website: www.tat-technologies.com

Contact:
Mr. Eran Yunger
Director of IR
[email protected]


TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands




December 31,




2024


2023







ASSETS












CURRENT ASSETS:






Cash and cash equivalents



$ 7,129


$ 15,979

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $400
and $345 thousand as of December 31, 2024 and 2023 respectively



29,697


20,009

Restricted deposit



-


661

Other current assets and prepaid expenses



7,848


6,397

Inventory



68,540


51,280







Total current assets



113,214


94,326







NON-CURRENT ASSETS:






Restricted deposit



305


302

Investment in affiliates



2,901


2,168

Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement



654


664

Deferred income taxes



877


994

Property, plant and equipment, net



41,576


42,554

Operating lease right of use assets



2,282


2,746

Intangible assets, net



1,553


1,823

Total non-current assets



50,148


51,251







Total assets



163,362


145,577

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands




December 31,




2024


2023








LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS 'EQUITY














CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Current maturities of long-term loans



$ 2,083


$ 2,200


Short term loans



4,350


12,138


Accounts payable



12,158


9,988


Accrued expenses and other



18,594


13,952


Current maturities of operating lease liabilities



939


1,033









Total current liabilities



38,124


39,311









NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Long-term loans



10,938


12,886


Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement



986


1,000


Operating lease liabilities



1,345


1,697









Total non-current liabilities



13,269


15,583
















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (NOTE 11)













Total liabilities



51,393


54,894









SHAREHOLDERS 'EQUITY:







Ordinary shares of NIS 0 par value and NIS 0.9 par value
at December 31, 2024 and at December 31, 2023
respectively:

Authorized: 13,000,000 shares at December 31, 2024
and at December 31, 2023; Issued: 11,214,831 and
10,377,085 shares at December 31, 2024 and at
December 31, 2023 respectively; Outstanding:
10,940,358 and 10,102,612 shares at
December 31, 2024 and at December 31, 2023
respectively



-


3,140


Additional paid-in capital



89,697


76,335


Treasury shares, at cost, 274,473 shares at
December 31, 2024 and 2023



(2,088)


(2,088)


Accumulated other comprehensive income



(76)


27


Retained earnings



24,436


13,269


Total shareholders' equity



111,969


90,683
















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



163,362


145,577


TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

U.S. dollars in thousands


Year ended December 31,










2024

2023

2022







Revenue:






Products



$ 47,710


$ 35,241


$ 25,460


Services



104,406


78,553


59,096





152,116


113,794


84,556











Cost of revenue, net:









Products



33,986


30,517


21,631


Services



85,116


60,809


46,997





119,102


91,326


68,628











Gross profit



33,014


22,468


15,928











Operating expenses:









Research and development, net



1,248


715


479


Selling and marketing, net



7,746


5,523


5,629


General and administrative, net



11,901


10,588


9,970


Other income



(383)


(433)


(90)


Restructuring expenses, net





-


1,715














20,512


16,393


17,703











Operating income (loss)



12,502


6,075


(1,775)











Interest expenses



(1,472)


(1,683)


(902)


Other financial income (expenses), net



(477)


353


1,029











Income profit (loss) before taxes on income



10,553


4,745


(1,648)











Taxes on income



195


576


98











Profit (Loss) before share of equity investment



10,358


4,169


(1,746)











Share in profit of equity investment of affiliated companies



809


503


184











Net income (loss)



$ 11,167


$ 4,672


$ (1,562)
























TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data




Year ended December 31,




2024

2023



2022

Net income (loss)



$ 11,167


$ 4,672


$ (1,562)









Net income (loss) per share basic



$ 1.08


$ 0.52


$ (0.175)

Net income (loss) per share diluted



$ 1.00


$ 0.51


$ (0.175)









Weighted average number of shares outstanding:



10,363,978


8,961,689


8,911,546

Basic

Diluted



11,215,827


9,084,022


8,911,546

















TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)


U.S. dollars in thousands





Year ended December 31,







2024


2023

2022














Net income (loss)



$ 11,167


$ 4,672

$ (1,562)


Other comprehensive income (loss), net








Net unrealized gains (losses) from derivatives



(27)


53

(89)


Change in foreign currency translation

Adjustments



(76)


-

-


Reclassification adjustments for loss from derivatives included in net income



-


-

30


Total other comprehensive income (loss)



(103)


53

(59)


Total comprehensive income (loss)



$ 11,064


$ 4,725

$ (1,621)


TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY

U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data




















Ordinary shares















Number of
shares issued


Amount


Additional
paid-in
capital


Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)


Treasury
shares


Retained
earnings


Total equity


















BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 202 1


9,149,169


$ 2,809


$ 65,871


$ 33


$ (2,088)


$ 10,159


$ 76,784


CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022:
































Comprehensive income








(59)


-


(1,562)


(1,621)


Exercise of Options


36,850


33


156








189


Share based compensation






218








218


















BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2022


9,186,019


$ 2,842


$ 66,245


$ (26)


$ (2,088)


$ 8,597


$ 75,570

CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 202 3 :















Comprehensive income


-


-


-


53


-


4,672


4,725

Exercise of Options


32,466


8


157




-


-


165

Issuance of common shares net of issuance costs of $141 thousands


1,158,600


290


9,774




-


-


10,064

Share based compensation






159




-


-


159

BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 202 3


10,377,085


$ 3,140


$ 76,335


$ 27


$ (2,088)


$ 13,269


$ 90,683

CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 202 4 :















Comprehensive income(loss)


-


-


-


(103)


-


11,167


11,064

Exercise of Options


164,406


12


(12)


-


-


-


-

Cancel of shares par value)see note 12a(




(3,152)


3,152


-


-


-


-

Issuance of common shares net of issuance costs of $162 thousands


673,340


-


9,827


-


-


-


9,827

Share based compensation




-


395


-


-


-


395

BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2024


11,214,831


-


$ 89,697


$ (76)


$ (2,088)


$ 24,436


$ 111,969

























TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollars in thousands





Year ended December 31,



2024


2023


2022








CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net income (loss)


$ 11,167


$ 4,672


$ (1,562)








Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization


5,455


4,710


3,706

Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivatives


22


(9)


8

Change in funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement


10


116


377

Net change in operating right of use asset and operating lease liability


18


22


(82)

Non cash financial expenses


(187)


(172)


(902)

Decrease in restructuring plan provision


(63)


(126)


(467)

Change in allowance for credit losses


55


(182)


138

Share in results of affiliated companies


(809)


(503)


(184)

Share based compensation


395


159


218

Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement


(14)


(148)


(356)

Capital gain from sale of property, plant and equipment


(478)


(530)


(90)

Deferred income taxes, net


117


235


23

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Increase in trade accounts receivable


(9,743)


(4,205)


(2,659)

Increase in other current assets and prepaid expenses


(1,473)


(341)


(1,836)

Increase in inventory


(17,165)


(5,400)


(5,069)

Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable


2,170


(245)


1,143

Increase in accrued expenses and other


4,705


4,202


2,727








Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continued operation


$ (5,818)


$ 2,255


$ (4,867)








CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Proceeds from sale of property and equipment


1,275


2,002


93

Purchase of property and equipment


(5,126)


(5,102)


(16,213)

Purchase of intangible assets


-


(479)


-

Net cash used in investing activities from continued operations


$ (3,851)


$ (3,579)


$ (16,120)

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (UNAUDITED)


U.S. dollars in thousands




Year ended December 31,




2024


2023


2022


CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:








Repayments of long-term loans


(2,016)


(1,701)


(1,071)

Net change in short term credit from banks


(7,650)


1,000


-


Proceeds from long-term loans received


-


712


16,680


Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net


9,827


10,064


-


Exercise of options


-


165


189


Net cash provided by financing activities from continued operations


$ 161


$ 10,240


$ 15,798


















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and

restricted cash


(9,508)


8,916


(5,189)


Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at

beginning of period


16,942


8,026


13,215


Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of

period


7,434


16,942


8,026


SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION ON INVESTING ACTIVITIES NOT INVOLVING CASH FLOW:







Purchase of property, plant and equipment on credit


-


-


196

Additions of operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities


983


1,345


318

Reclassification of inventory to property, plant and equipment


155


68


284

Capital contribution to equity method investee


-


-


787








Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:







Interest paid


(1,400)


(1,438)


(796)

Income taxes received (paid), net


$ (39)


$ -


$ -
























TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (UNAUDITED)

U.S. dollars in thousands


Year ended


December 31,


2024


2023









Net income

$11,167


$4,672

Adjustments:




Share in results and sale of equity




investment of affiliated companies

(809)


(503)

Taxes on income (tax benefit)

195


576

Financial expenses (income), net

1,949


1,330

Depreciation and amortization

5,717


4,902

Share based compensation

395


159

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 18,614


$11,136





SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(Registrant)

By: /s/ Ehud Ben-Yair
Ehud Ben-Yair
Chief Financial Officer

Date: March 26, 2025

SOURCE TAT Technologies Ltd

© 2025 PR Newswire
