LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Investment company India Capital Growth Fund Ltd. (IGC.L) reported Thursday that fiscal 2024 profit before taxation dropped to 25.07 million pounds from last year's 39.33 million pounds.Earnings per Ordinary Share were 27.04 pence, down from 40.01 pence a year ago.Total income declined to 27.80 million pounds from 39.93 million pounds in the prior year.Elisabeth Scott, Chair of India Capital Growth Fund, said, 'The first few months of 2025 have seen considerable turbulence in India's equity markets, with small and mid cap stocks taking the greatest hit. All eyes, of course, are on the United States and on the prospect of trade tariffs, which are likely to affect Indian exporters. The Board is confident that the Investment Manager's strategy of investing in high quality companies with reputable management teams continues to be relevant and will provide good returns to shareholders over time.'In London, India Capital shares were trading at 166.24 pence, up 0.15 percent.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com. https://www.rttnews.com/list/earnings.aspxCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX