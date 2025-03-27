Anzeige
Genel Energy PLC: Report on payments to governments for the year 2024

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Report on payments to governments for the year 2024 

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Report on payments to governments for the year 2024 
27-March-2025 / 10:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
27 March 2025 
 
Genel Energy plc 
 
Report on payments to governments for the year 2024 
Introduction and basis for preparation 
This report sets out details of the payments made to governments by Genel Energy plc and its subsidiary undertakings 
('Genel') for the year ended 31 December 2024 as required under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the UK 
Financial Conduct Authority (the 'DTRs') and in accordance with our interpretation of the Industry Guidance issued for 
the UK's Report on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014, as amended in December 2015 ('the Regulations'). The DTRs 
require companies in the UK and operating in the extractives sector to publicly disclose payments made to governments 
in the countries where they undertake exploration, prospection, development and extraction of oil and natural gas 
deposits or other materials. 
This report is available to download at www.genelenergy.com 
 
Licence fees 
 
These are fees and other sums paid as required by the licence agreements in relation to exploration rental, social 
development, training and technology transfer. 
 
During 2024, Genel paid USD265,000 (GBP208,000) in licence fees to the Government of Somaliland in connection with its 
obligations under the SL10B/13 and Odewayne Petroleum Sharing Agreements. 
Materiality threshold 
Total payments below GBP86,000 made to a government are excluded from this report as permitted under the Regulations. 
 
 
payments to governments - 2024 
 
Country/Licence           Somaliland Total SL10B/13 Odewayne 
 
 Licence rental (USD'000)        90       90 
Licence training (USD'000)       50        50 
Capacity building payments (USD'000)  75            75 
Social development payments (USD'000) 50        50 
Total (USD'000)            265       190   75

-ends-

Enquiries: 

Genel Energy 
           +44 20 7659 5100 
Luke Clements, CFO 
 
Vigo Communications 
           +44 20 7390 0230 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: PGR 
TIDM:      GENL 
LEI Code:    549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
OAM Categories: 1.3. Payments to governments 
Sequence No.:  380262 
EQS News ID:  2107010 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2107010&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2025 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
