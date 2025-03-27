Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Trump-Dekret entfesselt Kupfer-Boom - ist DAS der nächste +2.000?%-Explorer?
WKN: A1JBXU | ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 | Ticker-Symbol: 4VL
Tradegate
27.03.25
07:30 Uhr
0,852 Euro
-0,008
-0,93 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
27.03.2025 11:33 Uhr
Genel Energy PLC: Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM 

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM 
27-March-2025 / 10:01 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
27 March 2025 
 
Genel Energy plc 
 
Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM 
 
Genel Energy plc ('the Company') announces that it has today posted its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 
2024 ('Annual Report') to shareholders together with the Notice of the 2025 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') and forms of 
proxy. The Company will hold its AGM on Thursday, 8 May 2025. 
 
In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.1, copies of the Company's Annual Report, the Notice of AGM, and proxy forms have 
also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https:// 
data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. 
 
The Annual Report and Notice of AGM will also be available on the Company's website at www.genelenergy.com. 
 
-ends- 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
Genel Energy 
           +44 20 7659 5100 
Luke Clements 
 
Vigo Communications 
           +44 20 7830 9700 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      GENL 
LEI Code:    549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  380264 
EQS News ID:  2107020 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2107020&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2025 06:01 ET (10:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
