BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last yearThe company's earnings came in at RMB275.52 million, or RMB5.20 per share. This compares with RMB367.76 million, or RMB6.88 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period fell 12.2% to RMB1.404 billion from RMB1.600 billion last year.Jiayin Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: RMB275.52 Mln. vs. RMB367.76 Mln. last year. -EPS: RMB5.20 vs. RMB6.88 last year. -Revenue: RMB1.404 Bln vs. RMB1.600 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX