Total payout will be around 115 million euros in two payments of 0.30 euros per share each on July 2nd and December 3rd, 2025

The Board of Directors also proposes the appointment of Mercedes Grau and Carmina Ganyet as new proprietary directors of the Company

Fluidra, the global leader in equipment and connected solutions in the pool and wellness sector, agreed at its Board of Directors meeting to propose to the General Shareholders' Meeting a dividend of 0.60 euros per share. In line with Fluidra's dividend policy, the proposal implies a 50% payout of 2024 Adjusted Net Profit.

The total payout, subject to approval by the General Shareholders' Meeting on May 7th, 2025, will amount to around 115 million euros. If approved, Fluidra will make a first payment of 0.30 euros per share on July 2nd and another payment of 0.30 euros per share on December 3rd, 2025.

Additionally, reinforcing its commitment to diversity, Fluidra's Board of Directors has proposed Mercedes Grau and Carmina Ganyet as proprietary directors of the Company. If the proposals are approved by the shareholders, Fluidra would reach 43% female representation on the Board.

Both have extensive experience and skills that will enable them to contribute to the tasks carried out by Fluidra's supervisory and controlling administrative body, as well as complementing and enriching the skillset of the Board of Directors as a whole.

"I am delighted to welcome two new female directors to Fluidra, who will bring more diversity and plurality. Our performance in 2024 has been solid, returning to growth in a normalized business environment. For 2025, although macro and geopolitical uncertainty persists, we are confident of achieving organic growth along with margin expansion. We are ready to face 2025 and remain confident in the attractiveness of the industry, and in our ability to create value for our stakeholders as the world's leading company in the pool and wellness sector," said Eloi Planes, Fluidra's Executive President.

Appointment of Jaime Ramírez as Executive Director of the Company

Fluidra's Board of Directors has proposed that Jaime Ramírez be appointed as Fluidra's executive director. Jaime Ramírez was appointed CEO of Fluidra on June 1st, 2024, replacing Bruce Brooks, in accordance with a succession planning process designed by the company. As a result, Jaime Ramírez will be formally appointed Fluidra's CEO. Bruce Brooks will remain linked to the Company as a proprietary director.

Other appointments

Finally, the Board of Directors proposed the re-election of Eloi Planes as Fluidra's Executive President, as well as the re-elections of Jordi Constans and Brian McDonald as independent directors of the Company.

All these appointments and re-elections will be put to a vote at the General Shareholders' Meeting.

About Fluidra

Fluidra S.A. (FDR:SM) is the global leader in pool and wellness equipment and connected solutions. It is included in the Ibex 35, the benchmark index of the Spanish stock market, and in the FTSE4Good Index Series, the benchmark sustainability index. Fluidra provides an extensive offer of innovative and connected products and services, operating in more than 47 countries. The company has a portfolio of some of the most recognized brands in the industry, including Jandy®, AstralPool®, Polaris®, Cepex®, Zodiac®, CTX Professional® and Gre®.

To learn more about Fluidra, visit www.fluidra.com.

