The new, innovative Always Connected PC provides more increased connectivity across Europe

SIMO, a leader in innovative connectivity solutions, in collaboration with Acer and MediaTek, proudly announces the expansion of the Acer TravelMate P4 14 (TMP414-53-G2), an Always Connected PC (ACPC) with vSIM technology built-in, into eight new international markets. As part of its global expansion, the Acer TravelMate P4 14 is now available in Spain, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Poland, Italy, Ireland, and Switzerland, with plans to further expand into additional regions later this year.

Initially launched in select regions last year, the TravelMate P4 14 has gained traction among international travelers, remote workers, and mobile professionals who require seamless, global connectivity without reliance on physical SIM cards or public Wi-Fi.

"Expanding into these new markets is a direct response to the needs of professionals who require secure, reliable connectivity wherever they go," said Jing Liu, CEO of SIMO. "We're proud to expand availability to these eight new European markets alongside Acer and MediaTek."

Reliable Connectivity For Professionals On The Move

The Acer TravelMate P4 14 (TMP414-53-G2) meets the demands of today's highly mobile users, providing seamless global connectivity through the SIMO 365 service. With SIMO 365, customers can enjoy free data for a year. The first 1,000 units sold will include an exclusive bonus of 2GB of free data for the first year. After the initial 1,000 units, customers will still benefit from 30 minutes of free daily 4G internet access for one year. Be among the first 1,000 to unlock even more data! This feature allows users to quickly check emails, access important documents, or connect with colleagues through videoconferencing platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, or Google Meet without worrying about data limitations.

"Professionals need a laptop that provides seamless connectivity regardless of their location, and the Acer TravelMate P4 14 delivers just that," said James Lin, GM, Notebooks, Acer. "By expanding its availability, we're giving more users the flexibility to stay productive and connected at all times."

Key Features of the TravelMate P4 14

Built-in LTE connectivity : Users can enjoy lightning-fast internet access, eliminating the need for potentially unreliable or unavailable public Wi-Fi.

: Users can enjoy lightning-fast internet access, eliminating the need for potentially unreliable or unavailable public Wi-Fi. Multi-carrier vSIM Technology : TravelMate P4 14 can automatically select the best local network available across more than 300 mobile carriers in over 140 countries.

: TravelMate P4 14 can automatically select the best local network available across more than 300 mobile carriers in over 140 countries. High-performance Specs : Up to 64GB DDR5 RAM, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and long battery life for uninterrupted productivity.

: Up to 64GB DDR5 RAM, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and long battery life for uninterrupted productivity. Ultra-portable design : Lightweight and sleek for effortless mobility.

: Lightweight and sleek for effortless mobility. Flexible Data Plans:Includes free data for a year, with 2GB for the first 1,000 units and 30 minutes of free daily 4G access globally. Flexible data plans available beyond the free 30 minutes.

"The TravelMate P4 14, powered by MediaTek's advanced processors, delivers high-speed LTE and global connectivity," said CK Wang, VP and GM of IOT Business Unit at MediaTek. "Our expansion with Acer and SIMO enables a mobile experience that meets the needs of today's always-connected professionals."

Pricing and Availability

The Acer TravelMate P4 14 is now available in:

Spain, France, Italy : €1,399.00

: €1,399.00 Germany : €1,399.00

: €1,399.00 United Kingdom : £1,299.00

: £1,299.00 Ireland : €1,499.00

: €1,499.00 Switzerland : 1,299 CHF

: 1,299 CHF Poland: 5,999.00 PLN

Acer is offering a limited-time promotion on the TravelMate P4 14 through the end of March. Visit each country's product page for details on available discounts.

For more information, visit www.simo.co/travelmate

About SIMO

SIMO is a leading provider of connectivity solutions, dedicated to delivering seamless, reliable, and innovative internet services through proprietary virtual SIM (vSIM) technology. With a commitment to keeping people connected, SIMO's products are designed for consumers, small businesses, and enterprises worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250327701331/en/

Contacts:

Media Inquiries:

Jadin Roberson

Jadin@pitchpublicrelations.com

Pitch Public Relations

SIMO Press Office [pr@simo.co]