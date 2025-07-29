Acer Launches Multi-Year Collaboration with Stanford Athletics

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer is teaming up with Stanford Athletics to establish a multi-year marketing partnership rooted in a shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and community impact.

This strategic alliance will encompass sponsorship, mentorship programs, philanthropic events, thought leadership initiatives, and campaigns to highlight the intersection of sports, education, technology, and leadership development.

"The Acer brand stands for a better tomorrow, and we believe our core mission to empower future generations aligns perfectly with the values of Stanford Athletics, the premier program in collegiate sports," said Richard Black, vice president of marketing, Acer America. "We look forward to partnering with Stanford Athletics to promote sustainability and help young people develop their confidence and leadership skills."

The collaboration emerged from a shared vision. Stanford Athletics, recognized as the most decorated collegiate athletic program in the U.S., has won 138 NCAA team championships and holds the all-time record for 173 national titles. In 2024, Stanford -affiliated athletes earned 39 medals at the Summer Olympics-12 gold, 14 silver, and 13 bronze-contributing to the university's historic total of 335 Olympic medals.

Acer is one of the world's leading PC companies with a strong track record of providing technology solutions for education and improving the sustainability of its products and supply chain.

"This collaboration is about storytelling, leadership, and shared impact," said Alden Mitchell, Interim Athletics Director and COO, Stanford University. "We're excited to collaborate with Acer and deepen our shared impact in the broader Stanford community."

The partnership officially kicks off this fall with a slate of initiatives including:

The "Building Your Leadership Journey" Youth Camp , in collaboration with the Stanford Women's Golf team, focused on developing leadership skills in young athletes.

Acer's sponsorship of Stanford Football's matchup against San Jose State on Saturday, September 27, 2025, which coincides with Cardinal Kids Day.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

About Stanford Athletics

Stanford's Department of Athletics, Physical Education and Recreation (DAPER) supports nearly 900 student-athletes across 36 varsity sports, in addition to campus-wide wellness and recreation initiatives. Known for both academic and athletic excellence, Stanford has won an unprecedented 26 Learfield Directors' Cups and boasts a 98% graduation rate among student-athletes. Guided by the core values of "The DAPER Way"-Scholar-Athleticism, Excellence, Courage, and Cohesion-Stanford Athletics is a leader on and off the field. Visit GoStanford.com for more information.

