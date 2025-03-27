OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO, RY) and Canadian Tire (CTC.TO) announced a long-term strategic loyalty partnership between Avion Rewards and Triangle Rewards. This collaboration will enhance the value of both programs by linking millions of eligible RBC credit and debit cardholders to Triangle Rewards, enabling them to earn more Canadian Tire Money while unlocking exclusive promotions at Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark's and other CTC retail banners.The eligible RBC credit and debit cardholders will be able to earn Canadian Tire Money at an accelerated rate when shopping at CTC's retail banners. The offerings are expected to launch in 2026.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX