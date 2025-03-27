Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Trump-Dekret entfesselt Kupfer-Boom - ist DAS der nächste +2.000?%-Explorer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LFEH | ISIN: US64118P1093 | Ticker-Symbol: XAB
Tradegate
26.03.25
17:06 Uhr
0,938 Euro
-0,052
-5,25 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NETLIST INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETLIST INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9181,04512:54
0,9281,03512:45
ACCESS Newswire
27.03.2025 12:38 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Netlist, Inc.: Netlist Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Finanznachrichten News

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2025 / Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) today reported financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 28, 2024.

Recent Highlights:

  • Net sales for the full year of 2024 increased by 113% to $147.1 million compared to $69.2 million from the same period one year ago.

  • Gross profit for the full year of 2024 increased by 21% to $2.9 million compared to $2.4 million from the same period one year ago.

"In 2024, Netlist delivered strong revenue growth and made significant progress in intellectual property enforcement. During the year Netlist won patent infringement jury trials against Micron and Samsung, bringing total damages awarded for the willful infringement of its patents to $866 million. As the market for advanced memory continues to expand, Netlist remains well-positioned for growth," said Chief Executive Officer, C.K. Hong.

Net sales for the fourth quarter ended December 28, 2024 were $34.3 million, compared to net sales of $33.4 million for the fourth quarter ended December 30, 2023. Gross profit for the fourth quarter ended December 28, 2024 was $0.3 million, compared to a gross profit of $1.2 million for the fourth quarter ended December 30, 2023.

Net sales for the full year ended December 28, 2024 were $147.1 million, compared to net sales of $69.2 million for the full year ended December 30, 2023. Gross profit for the full year ended December 28, 2024 was $2.9 million, compared to a gross profit of $2.4 million for the full year ended December 30, 2023.

Net loss for the fourth quarter ended December 28, 2024 was ($12.7) million, or ($0.05) per share, compared to a net loss of ($13.2) million in the same period of prior year, or ($0.05) per share. These results include stock-based compensation expense of $0.8 million and $0.9 million for the quarters ended December 28, 2024 and December 30, 2023, respectively.

Net loss for the full year ended December 28, 2024 was ($53.8) million, or ($0.21) per share, compared to a net loss in the prior year period of ($60.4) million, or ($0.25) per share. These results include stock-based compensation expense of $4.4 million and $4.3 million for the full year ended December 28, 2024 and December 30, 2023, respectively.

As of December 28, 2024, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $34.6 million, total assets were $41.8 million, working capital deficit was ($7.3) million, and stockholders' deficit was ($6.0) million.

Conference Call Information
C.K. Hong, Chief Executive Officer, and Gail Sasaki, Chief Financial Officer, will host an investor conference call today, March 27, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review Netlist's results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 28, 2024. The live webcast and archived replay of the call can be accessed for 90 days in the Investors section of Netlist's website at www.netlist.com.

About Netlist
Netlist is a leading innovator in advanced memory and storage solutions. With a rich portfolio of patented technologies, Netlist's inventions are foundational to the advancement of AI which is revolutionizing computing. To learn more about Netlist, please visit www.netlist.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, without limitation, statements about Netlist's ability to execute on its strategic initiatives, the results of pending litigation, including the second patent infringement jury trial against Samsung, and Netlist's ability to successfully defend its intellectual property. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and often address future events or Netlist's future performance and reflect management's present expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: risks that Samsung will appeal the final order by the trial court for the first Samsung litigation, that the second patent infringement litigation with Samsung may not result in a favorable result for the company, risks that Micron will appeal the final judgment by the trial court (appeals in general could cause a lengthy delay in Netlist's ability to collect damage awards, could overturn the verdicts or reduce the damages awards); risks that Netlist will suffer adverse outcomes in its litigation with Samsung, Micron or Google or in its various other active proceedings to defend the validity of its patents; risks related to Netlist's plans for its intellectual property, including its strategies for monetizing, licensing, expanding, and defending its patent portfolio; risks associated with patent infringement litigation initiated by Netlist, or by others against Netlist, as well as the costs and unpredictability of any such litigation; risks associated with Netlist's product sales, including the market and demand for products sold by Netlist and its ability to successfully develop and launch new products that are attractive to the market; the success of product, joint development and licensing partnerships; the competitive landscape of Netlist's industry; and general economic, political and market conditions, including the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and Israel and Palestine, factory slowdowns and/or shutdowns. All forward-looking statements reflect management's present assumptions, expectations and beliefs regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in Netlist's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 28, 2024 filed with the SEC on November 7, 2024, and the other filings it makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including any subsequently filed quarterly and current reports. In particular, you are encouraged to review the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2024 that will be filed with the SEC for any revisions or updates to the information in this release. In light of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, these forward-looking statements should not be relied on as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements represent Netlist's assumptions, expectations and beliefs only as of the date they are made, and except as required by law, Netlist undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Mike Smargiassi
The Plunkett Group
NLST@theplunkettgroup.com
(212) 739-6729

Gail M. Sasaki
Netlist, Inc., Chief Financial Officer
gsasaki@netlist.com
(949) 435-0025

NETLIST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands) (Unaudited)

December 28,

December 30,

2024

2023

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

22,507

$

40,445

Restricted cash

12,100

12,400

Accounts receivable, net

1,671

4,562

Inventories

2,744

12,031

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

733

441

Total current assets

39,755

69,879

Property and equipment, net

517

770

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,101

1,590

Other assets

466

560

Total assets

$

41,839

$

72,799

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

42,307

$

39,831

Revolving line of credit

1,230

3,844

Accrued payroll and related liabilities

808

1,346

Deferred revenue

40

-

Other current liabilities

2,675

2,569

Total current liabilities

47,060

47,590

Operating lease liabilities

641

1,213

Other liabilities

186

237

Total liabilities

47,887

49,040

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity (deficit):

Preferred stock

-

-

Common stock

273

254

Additional paid-in capital

331,367

307,328

Accumulated deficit

(337,688

)

(283,823

)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

(6,048

)

23,759

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$

41,839

$

72,799

NETLIST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)


Three Months Ended


Year Ended

December 28,

December 30,

December 28,

December 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net sales

$

34,275

$

33,433

$

147,103

$

69,205

Cost of sales(1)

34,021

32,279

144,219

66,812

Gross profit

254

1,154

2,884

2,393

Operating expenses:

Research and development(1)

1,077

2,340

8,064

9,164

Intellectual property legal fees

9,555

9,664

37,958

42,572

Selling, general and administrative(1)

2,737

2,899

12,090

12,414

Total operating expenses

13,369

14,903

58,112

64,150

Operating loss

(13,115

)

(13,749

)

(55,228

)

(61,757

)

Other income, net:

Interest income, net

252

460

1,048

1,300

Other income, net

149

46

316

60

Total other income, net

401

506

1,364

1,360

Loss before provision for income taxes

(12,714

)

(13,243

)

(53,864

)

(60,397

)

Provision for income taxes

-

-

1

1

Net loss

$

(12,714

)

$

(13,243

)

$

(53,865

)

$

(60,398

)

Loss per common share:

Basic and diluted

$

(0.05

)

$

(0.05

)

$

(0.21

)

$

(0.25

)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

Basic and diluted

270,089

253,547

259,904

244,118

(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Cost of sales

$

17

$

20

$

99

$

110

Research and development

110

184

908

875

Selling, general and administrative

677

715

3,429

3,352

Total stock-based compensation

$

804

$

919

$

4,436

$

4,337

SOURCE: Netlist, Inc.



Related Documents:
  • q4-2024nlstearningsreleasefinalfinalen
  • fsforearningsreleaseq42024finalen


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.