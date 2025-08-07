Netlist, Inc.: Netlist Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 28, 2025.
Recent Highlights:
Revenue for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 44%, or $12.7 million, compared to the first quarter of 2025.
Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2025 decreased by 31% or $3.4 million, compared to the first quarter of 2025, and by 52% or $8.2 million year over year.
"Second quarter revenue improvement was driven by healthy demand for DDR5 memory modules for AI and data centers," said Chief Executive Officer, C.K. Hong. "We continue to advance legal efforts to protect our intellectual property, filing multiple legal actions against Samsung and Micron for infringement of our new HBM and DDR5 patents. During the quarter, we also secured an order finalizing the district court's $445 million damages award against Micron."
Net sales for the second quarter ended June 28, 2025 were $41.7 million, compared to net sales of $36.8 million for the second quarter ended June 29, 2024. Gross profit for the second quarter ended June 28, 2025 was $1.4 million, compared to a gross profit of $0.8 million for the second quarter ended June 29, 2024.
Net sales for the six months ended June 28, 2025 were $70.7 million, compared to net sales of $72.6 million for the six months ended June 29, 2024. Gross profit for the six months ended June 28, 2025 was $2.7 million, compared to a gross profit of $1.5 million for the six months ended June 29, 2024.
Net loss for the second quarter ended June 28, 2025 was ($6.1) million, or ($0.02) per share, compared to a net loss of ($14.8) million in the same prior year period, or ($0.06) per share. These results include stock-based compensation expense of $1.0 million and $1.1 million for the quarters ended June 28, 2025 and June 29, 2024, respectively.
Net loss for the six months ended June 28, 2025 was ($15.6) million, or ($0.06) per share, compared to a net loss in the same prior year period of ($31.7) million, or ($0.12) per share. These results include stock-based compensation expense of $2.0 million and $2.5 million for the six months ended June 28, 2025 and June 29, 2024, respectively.
As of June 28, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $29.0 million, total assets were $41.4 million, working capital deficit was ($8.2) million, and stockholders' deficit was ($7.0) million.
Conference Call Information
C.K. Hong, Chief Executive Officer, and Gail Sasaki, Chief Financial Officer, will host an investor conference call today, August 7, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review Netlist's results for the second quarter ended June 28, 2025. The live webcast and archived replay of the call can be accessed for 90 days in the Investors section of Netlist's website at www.netlist.com.
About Netlist
Netlist is a leading innovator in advanced memory and storage solutions. With a rich portfolio of patented technologies, Netlist's inventions are foundational to the advancement of AI which is revolutionizing computing. To learn more about Netlist, please visit www.netlist.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, without limitation, statements about Netlist's ability to execute on its strategic initiatives, the results of pending litigations and Netlist's ability to successfully defend its intellectual property. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and often address future events or Netlist's future performance and reflect management's present expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: risks that Samsung will appeal the final judgment by the trial court for the Samsung litigation (appeals in general could cause a lengthy delay in Netlist's ability to collect damage awards, could overturn the verdicts or reduce the damages awards); risks that Netlist will suffer adverse outcomes in its litigation with Samsung, Micron or Google or in its various other active proceedings to defend the validity of its patents; risks related to Netlist's plans for its intellectual property, including its strategies for monetizing, licensing, expanding, and defending its patent portfolio; risks associated with patent infringement litigation initiated by Netlist, or by others against Netlist, as well as the costs and unpredictability of any such litigation; risks associated with Netlist's product sales, including the market and demand for products sold by Netlist and its ability to successfully develop and launch new products that are attractive to the market; the success of product, joint development and licensing partnerships; the competitive landscape of Netlist's industry; and general economic, political and market conditions, including the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and Israel and Palestine, factory slowdowns and/or shutdowns, and changes in international tariff policies. All forward-looking statements reflect management's present assumptions, expectations and beliefs regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in Netlist's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2024 filed with the SEC on March 28, 2025, and the other filings it makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including any subsequently filed quarterly and current reports. In particular, you are encouraged to review the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 28, 2025 that will be filed with the SEC for any revisions or updates to the information in this release. In light of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, these forward-looking statements should not be relied on as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements represent Netlist's assumptions, expectations and beliefs only as of the date they are made, and except as required by law, Netlist undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.
Investor Relations Contacts:
Mike Smargiassi
The Plunkett Group
NLST@theplunkettgroup.com
(212) 739-6729
Gail M. Sasaki
Netlist, Inc., Chief Financial Officer
gsasaki@netlist.com
(949) 435-0025
NETLIST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
June 28,
December 28,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
18,438
$
22,507
Restricted cash
10,600
12,100
Accounts receivable, net
1,322
1,671
Inventories
8,781
2,744
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
623
733
Total current assets
39,764
39,755
Property and equipment, net
410
517
Operating lease right-of-use assets
823
1,101
Other assets
448
466
Total assets
$
41,445
$
41,839
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
33,373
$
42,307
Revolving line of credit
1,105
1,230
Accrued payroll and related liabilities
768
808
Deferred revenue
10,318
40
Other current liabilities
2,270
2,675
Long-term debt due within one year
179
-
Total current liabilities
48,013
47,060
Operating lease liabilities
337
641
Other liabilities
53
186
Total liabilities
48,403
47,887
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' deficit:
Preferred stock
-
-
Common stock
293
273
Additional paid-in capital
346,002
331,367
Accumulated deficit
(353,253
)
(337,688
)
Total stockholders' deficit
(6,958
)
(6,048
)
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
$
41,445
$
41,839
NETLIST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)
June 28,
June 29,
June 28,
June 29,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net sales
$
41,706
$
36,835
$
70,681
$
72,642
Cost of sales(1)
40,314
36,062
67,989
71,154
Gross profit
1,392
773
2,692
1,488
Operating expenses:
Research and development(1)
833
2,369
1,726
4,810
Intellectual property legal fees
3,480
10,514
10,507
23,054
Selling, general and administrative(1)
3,326
2,966
6,473
6,082
Total operating expenses
7,639
15,849
18,706
33,946
Operating loss
(6,247
)
(15,076
)
(16,014
)
(32,458
)
Other income, net:
Interest income, net
133
257
353
634
Other income, net
36
41
96
79
Total other income, net
169
298
449
713
Loss before provision for income taxes
(6,078
)
(14,778
)
(15,565
)
(31,745
)
Provision for income taxes
-
-
-
1
Net loss
$
(6,078
)
$
(14,778
)
$
(15,565
)
$
(31,746
)
Loss per common share:
Basic and diluted
$
(0.02
)
$
(0.06
)
$
(0.06
)
$
(0.12
)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted
275,751
256,571
274,065
255,751
(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows:
Cost of sales
$
42
$
45
$
50
$
66
Research and development
137
198
345
560
Selling, general and administrative
834
885
1,589
1,876
Total stock-based compensation
$
1,013
$
1,128
$
1,984
$
2,502
