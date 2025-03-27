West Seneca, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2025) - Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) ("Worksport" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based manufacturer and innovator of hybrid and clean energy solutions for the light truck, overlanding, and global consumer goods sectors, today announced financial results and significant operational achievements for fiscal year 2024. Marking a transformational year with record revenue growth, expanded product lines, and provided an optimistic outlook for fiscal year 2025.

Highlights from Fiscal Year 2024:

Record-Breaking Revenue Growth: Worksport reported net sales of $8.48 million, a remarkable increase of 455% from $1.53 million in 2023, driven by robust direct-to-consumer online sales, expanding business-to-business deals, and successful U.S. manufacturing ramp-up.

Margin Expansion and Profitability Path: Strategic shifts toward higher-margin, Worksport-branded products significantly enhanced profitability metrics, particularly evident in the end of Q4 2024 with gross margins rising nearly 3x that of Q3. Worksport expects fiscal 2025 gross margins to align more closely with those achieved in December 2024, supporting a continued growth trajectory.

Quarterly Milestone: Q4 2024 net sales were $2.93 million, an approximately 250% year-over-year increase from $839,000 in Q4 2023. The strong holiday season demand across e-commerce and distribution networks pushed results above the Company's previous FY 2024 revenue guidance of $6-$8 million.

Financial Position Strengthened:

Year-end cash and equivalents increased to $4.88 million, with an additional $6.7 million raised through a warrant inducement transaction in March 2025.

Inventory strategically increased to $5.19 million to meet anticipated 2025 demand, while strengthen resiliency against macroeconomic supply chain uncertainties. Working capital improved to $7.3 million, offering greater flexibility for growth.

Steven Rossi, Founder & CEO of Worksport, stated: "Our 2024 results show a remarkable transformation. We expanded U.S. manufacturing, accelerated top-line growth, and repositioned our product lineup for higher margins. As we enter 2025, we have multiple catalysts-from advanced tonneau covers like the AL4 and HD3 to our highly anticipated SOLIS and COR energy solutions. Our focus is to scale production efficiently, drive robust revenue expansion, and chart a clear path to profitability for the benefit of our shareholders."

2025 Outlook & Guidance

Projected Revenue: Worksport expects FY 2025 net sales in the range of $20 million to $34.5 million, driven by growing demand for its premium hard-folding covers, the upcoming SOLIS solar-integrated tonneau, and COR mobile battery system.

Margin Expansion: With production scaling, a shift away from lower-margin private-label lines, and the launch of higher-value products, the Company anticipates gross margins reaching 25%-30% by late 2025.

Path to Profitability: Management is focused on operational efficiency and cost discipline to target breakeven and potential cash-flow positivity by year-end 2025, contingent on achieving the upper range of its revenue and margin targets.

Additional Highlights Include:

B2C Sales Growth: Online sales skyrocketed from $21,599 in Q3 2023 to $1.59 million in Q3 2024, now making up 51% of total revenue.

Government Sales Traction: Worksport initiated sales to a U.S. government agency, positioning itself for future business development.

New Product Launches: The highly anticipated AL4 tonneau cover is set to debut in Q4 this year and is expected to become a revenue-driving force in 2025, while the SOLIS and COR products are in Alpha testing, with a full market launch slated for Q2/Q3 next year.

Worksport FY & Q4 Conference Call

For detailed insights on the quarter, and management commentary, please attend our scheduled conference call. It will occur at 8:am ET on Thursday March 27, 2025. You may attend with this link: [Worksport FY & Q4 2024 Conference Call]

Investors are highly encouraged to review the prepared remarks and conference call deck will be available at Worksport's Investor Relations website.

Worksport Full-Year 2024 Report: Balance Sheet & Income Statement

Below is a summary excerpt from the Financial Statements section of 'Worksport 10-K 2024' covering the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Investors are encouraged to review the complete 10-K filing and the accompanying Prepared Remarks, both linked above, for full context and analysis.

Worksport Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2024 and 2023



2024

2023

ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,883,099

$ 3,365,778

Accounts receivable, net

42,589



463,122

Other receivable

169,728



165,865

Inventories, net (Note 3)

5,190,054



3,631,492

Prepaid expenses and deposits (Note 6)

192,192



1,497,249

Total Current assets

10,477,662



9,123,506

Investment (Note 11)

66,308



90,731

Property and equipment, net (Note 4)

13,644,226



14,483,436

Operating lease right-of-use assets (Note 12)

595,415



917,354

Intangible assets, net (Note 5)

953,049



1,338,889

Total assets $ 25,736,660

$ 25,953,916

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities







Accounts payable $ 1,526,630

$ 1,260,285

Accrued liabilities and other

800,283



190,896

Accrued compensation

377,112



85,010

Related party loan

-



2,192

Long-term debt, current portion (Note 13)

222,992



5,300,000

Lease liability, current portion (Note 12)

246,535



328,229

Total current liabilities

3,173,552



7,166,612

Lease liability, excluding current portion (Note 12)

368,472



608,761

Long-term debt, excluding current portion (Note 13)

4,781,005



-

Total liabilities

8,323,029



7,775,373











Shareholders' equity







Series A & B Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 10,010 shares authorized, 100 Series A and 0 Series B issued and outstanding, respectively (Note 7)

-



-

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 29,900,000 shares authorized, 4,016,205 and 2,032,050 shares issued and outstanding, respectively (Note 7)

4,016



2,032

Additional paid-in capital

79,781,674



64,685,693

Share subscriptions receivable

(1,577 )

(1,577 ) Share subscriptions payable

2,115,064



1,814,152

Accumulated deficit

(64,476,966 )

(48,313,177 ) Cumulative translation adjustment

(8,580 )

(8,580 ) Total shareholders' equity

17,413,631



18,178,543

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 25,736,660

$ 25,953,916



The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements. Please click here to download the full 10-K.

Worksport Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

December 31, 2024 and 2023



2024

2023











Net sales $ 8,484,379

$ 1,529,632

Cost of sales

7,578,729



1,289,118

Gross profit

905,650



240,514











Operating expenses







Research and development

2,289,940



1,669,318

General and administrative

8,678,994



7,974,362

Sales and marketing

2,386,504



1,483,054

Professional fees

3,030,931



3,853,134

Gain on foreign exchange

(14,885 )

(2,693 ) Total operating expenses

16,371,484



14,977,175

Loss from operations

(15,465,834 )

(14,736,661 )









Other income (expense)







Interest expense

(726,095 )

(616,214 ) Interest income

37,492



239,353

Rental income (Note 17)

76,413



184,564

Other

(85,765 )

-

Total other income (expense)

(697,955 )

(192,297 )









Net loss

(16,163,789 )

(14,928,958 )









Loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (5.84 ) $ (8.44 ) Weighted average number of shares (basic and diluted)

2,768,732



1,768,991



The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements. Please click here to download the full 10-K.

The link below will take you to the Worksport Investor Relations Website. You may download the accompanying earnings call prepared remark and deck there, investors are highly encouraged to review this material:

FY & Q4 2024- Earnings Call Prepared Remarks - Download Here

Contact Information

Investor Relations, Worksport Ltd. T: 1 (888) 554-8789 -128 W: investors.worksport.com E: investors@worksport.com W: worksport.com

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable power systems, and clean heating & cooling solutions. Worksport has an active partnership with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover. Additionally, Worksport's hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with all major truck models and is gaining traction with newer truck makers including the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and Cold-Climate Heat Pump (CCHP) technology. Terravis Energy's website is terravisenergy.com.

For more information, please visit investors.worksport.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

