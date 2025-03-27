DJ Commerzbank successfully completes share buyback of EUR400 m

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) Commerzbank successfully completes share buyback of EUR400 m 27-March-2025 / 12:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- 18,335,008 shares in total repurchased (1.5% of share capital) -- Total capital return of EUR1.73 bn for 2024 financial year - consisting of share buybacks totalling around EUR1 bn and dividend payment of approximately EUR733 m -- CEO Bettina Orlopp: "With the share buyback of around EUR400 m, we have completed another important component of our capital return for the 2024 financial year." Commerzbank AG successfully completed its share buyback on Wednesday, 26 March 2025. The Bank began the buyback on 14 February 2025. Since then, Commerzbank has repurchased a total of 18,335,008 of its own shares amounting to around EUR400 m at an average price of around EUR21.81 per share. This corresponds to a share of 1.5% of the Bank's share capital. Together with the share buyback of EUR600 m conducted between November 2024 and January 2025, the Bank has repurchased its own shares totalling around EUR1 bn as part of the capital return for the year 2024. "With the share buyback of around EUR400 m, we have completed another important component of our capital return for the 2024 financial year. In total, we will return around EUR1.73 bn, which is 71% of our net result after deduction of AT1 coupon payments, to our shareholders. For the years 2022 to 2024, the capital return amounts to EUR3.1 bn. This is more than we had originally committed to," said Commerzbank CEO Bettina Orlopp. In addition to the share buybacks, the capital return for the 2024 financial year will also include a dividend of EUR0.65 per share (2023: EUR0.35 per share). It will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting by the Board of Managing Directors and the Supervisory Board on 15 May 2025. In total, this results in a dividend payment of approximately EUR733 m for the 2024 financial year. CFO Carsten Schmitt said: "Our goal for the coming years is clear: We want to sustainably increase our profitability and, based on that, continuously enhance the capital return to our shareholders. This includes not only share buybacks but also a steadily increasing dividend. For the 2025 financial year, we aim for a payout ratio of 100% of the net result before restructuring costs and after AT1 coupon payments." Press contact Svea Junge +49 69 9353-45691 Investors' contact Ute Sandner +49 69 9353-47708 About Commerzbank With its two business segments - Corporate Clients and Private and Small-Business Customers -, Commerzbank, as a full-service bank, offers a comprehensive portfolio of financial services. It is the leading bank for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 24,000 corporate client groups. Commerzbank transacts approximately 30% of Germany's foreign trade financing. The Bank is present internationally in more than 40 countries in the corporate clients' business - wherever its Mittelstand clients, large corporates, and institutional clients need it. In addition, Commerzbank supports its international clients with a business relationship to Germany, Austria, or Switzerland and companies operating in selected future-oriented industries. With more than EUR400 bn assets under management, Commerzbank is also one of the leading banks for private and small-business customers in Germany. Under the brand Commerzbank, it offers a wide range of products and services with an omni-channel approach: online and mobile, via phone or video in the remote advisory centre, and personally in its around 400 branches. Under the brand comdirect, it offers all core services as a digital primary bank 24/7 and, as a performance broker, solutions for saving, investing, and securities trading. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an innovative digital bank that serves approximately 5.8 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, as well as in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Disclaimer This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, amongst others, the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

