BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The Commander of the U.S. Space Force says the Defense Department must prepare for conflict in space to ensure deterrence.If that fails, the U.S. military is ready to fight and win, said Space Force Commander Gen. Stephen N. Whiting, while testifying at a Senate Armed Services subcommittee on strategic forces Wednesday.He said threats continue to expand at a breathtaking pace and pose a risk to the joint force.'These novel and unprecedented developments include China's robust counter-space weapons and space-enabled kill chains, Russia's reported pursuit of an on-orbit nuclear anti-satellite weapon and wide-ranging ballistic, cruise and hypersonic missile threats,' Whiting said.Despite the growing threats, the United States maintains advantages in space. The general said these advantages include an unmatched commercial space sector, and U.S. allies and partners.Whiting said no other country can match the United States' understanding of the complexities of space and the requirements to operate effectively in the most challenging areas of responsibility.He cited Operation Olympic Defender as an example of working with allies and partners. He noted that Germany, France and New Zealand recently joined the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia as participating nations.Whiting said Spacecom is fully integrated into and contributing to the department's efforts to establish a Golden Dome for American missile defense shield, adding that Space Command requires stable funding, as well as effective and efficient acquisition programs that deliver advanced space capabilities.In his testimony submitted to lawmakers, Whiting wrote: 'Spacecom is partnering with U.S. Northern Command and other stakeholders to write an initial capabilities document aimed at defining capability-based requirements for the Golden Dome architecture, based on forecasted threat scenarios. As these capabilities develop and deliver, we stand ready to take an active role in the operation of a next-generation space architecture which will be resident in our [area of responsibility] in support of protecting American citizens from attack.'He also addressed China's views on space technology and its goal of becoming the dominant power in East Asia and a global superpower.'[China] seeks to rival the United States in nearly all areas of space technology by 2030 and establish itself as the world's preeminent space power by 2045. Since 2015, China's on-orbit presence has grown by 1,000 percent, with 1,094 active satellites as of January 2025. Its sophisticated space and counter-space systems enhance its ability to secure territorial claims, project power, and challenge U.S. advantages.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX