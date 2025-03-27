DJ ABB Ltd: ABB shareholders approve all proposals at Annual General Meeting 2025

ABB Ltd: ABB shareholders approve all proposals at Annual General Meeting 2025 zurich, switzerland, march 27, 2025 ABB shareholders approve all proposals at Annual General Meeting 2025 ABB shareholders have approved all proposals of the company's Board of Directors at its Annual General Meeting 2025, which was held in Zurich, Switzerland, today. A total of 673 shareholders attended the meeting who, together with the independent proxy, represented 64.7 percent of the total share capital with a right to vote. The shareholders supported the proposed distribution of an increased dividend of CHF 0.90 per share. The dividend payment in Switzerland is planned for April 2, 2025. The shareholders also approved the management report, the consolidated financial statements and the annual financial statements for 2024. Furthermore, the shareholders granted discharge to the Board of Directors and the persons entrusted with management for the financial year 2024. Peter Voser was confirmed as Chairman of the company's Board of Directors. Claudia Nemat was elected as new member to the Board while Lars Förberg did not stand for re-election as announced previously. All other members of the Board were re-elected for another term: David Constable, Frederico Fleury Curado, Johan Forssell, Denise C. Johnson, Jennifer Xin-Zhe Li, Geraldine Matchett, David Meline and Mats Rahmström. In addition, shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Board of Directors for the 2025-2026 term of office and of the Executive Committee for the 2026 financial year. In a non-binding consultative vote, shareholders voted in favor of the Compensation Report 2024 and of the Sustainability Statement 2024. The final results of the Annual General Meeting are available on go.abb/agm. ABB will be reporting its first quarter results on April 17, 2025. ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this 'Engineered to Outrun'. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com - For more information please contact: Media Relations Investor Relations ABB Ltd Phone: +41 43 317 71 11 Phone: +41 43 317 71 11 Affolternstrasse 44 Email: media.relations@ch.abb.com Email: investor.relations@ch.abb.com 8050 Zurich Switzerland

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- File: 20250327_ABB shareholders approve all proposals at 2025 annual general meeting English

Language: English Company: ABB Ltd Affolternstrasse 44 8050 Zurich Switzerland Phone: +41 43 317 7111 Internet: www.abb.com ISIN: CH0012221716 EQS News ID: 2107584

ABB Ltd / 64 Decisions of general meeting Dissemination of a Swedish Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2107584 2025-03-27 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2107584&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2025 07:37 ET (11:37 GMT)