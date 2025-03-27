Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Trump-Dekret entfesselt Kupfer-Boom - ist DAS der nächste +2.000?%-Explorer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 919730 | ISIN: CH0012221716 | Ticker-Symbol: ABJ
Lang & Schwarz
27.03.25
14:39 Uhr
24,980 Euro
-26,110
-51,11 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
SMI
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ABB LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABB LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,96051,2014:39
0,0000,00028.03.23
Dow Jones News
27.03.2025 13:09 Uhr
223 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

ABB Ltd: ABB shareholders approve all proposals at Annual General Meeting 2025

Finanznachrichten News

DJ ABB Ltd: ABB shareholders approve all proposals at Annual General Meeting 2025 

ABB Ltd: ABB shareholders approve all proposals at Annual General Meeting 2025 
zurich, switzerland, march 27, 2025 
ABB shareholders approve all proposals at Annual General Meeting 2025 
ABB shareholders have approved all proposals of the company's Board of Directors at its Annual General Meeting 2025, 
which was held in Zurich, Switzerland, today. A total of 673 shareholders attended the meeting who, together with the 
independent proxy, represented 64.7 percent of the total share capital with a right to vote. 
The shareholders supported the proposed distribution of an increased dividend of CHF 0.90 per share. The dividend 
payment in Switzerland is planned for April 2, 2025. The shareholders also approved the management report, the 
consolidated financial statements and the annual financial statements for 2024. Furthermore, the shareholders granted 
discharge to the Board of Directors and the persons entrusted with management for the financial year 2024. 
Peter Voser was confirmed as Chairman of the company's Board of Directors. Claudia Nemat was elected as new member to 
the Board while Lars Förberg did not stand for re-election as announced previously. All other members of the Board were 
re-elected for another term: David Constable, Frederico Fleury Curado, Johan Forssell, Denise C. Johnson, Jennifer 
Xin-Zhe Li, Geraldine Matchett, David Meline and Mats Rahmström. 
In addition, shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Board of Directors for the 
2025-2026 term of office and of the Executive Committee for the 2026 financial year. In a non-binding consultative 
vote, shareholders voted in favor of the Compensation Report 2024 and of the Sustainability Statement 2024. 
The final results of the Annual General Meeting are available on go.abb/agm. ABB will be reporting its first quarter 
results on April 17, 2025. 
ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient 
future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while 
becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this 'Engineered to Outrun'. 
The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB's shares are listed on the SIX 
Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com 
- 
For more information please contact: 
Media Relations          Investor Relations          ABB Ltd 
Phone: +41 43 317 71 11      Phone: +41 43 317 71 11       Affolternstrasse 44 
Email: media.relations@ch.abb.com Email: investor.relations@ch.abb.com 8050 Zurich 
                                    Switzerland

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- File: 20250327_ABB shareholders approve all proposals at 2025 annual general meeting English 

Language:   English 
Company:   ABB Ltd 
       Affolternstrasse 44 
       8050 Zurich 
       Switzerland 
Phone:    +41 43 317 7111 
Internet:   www.abb.com 
ISIN:     CH0012221716 
EQS News ID: 2107584

ABB Ltd / 64 Decisions of general meeting Dissemination of a Swedish Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 

End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2107584 2025-03-27 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2107584&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2025 07:37 ET (11:37 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.