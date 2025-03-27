Pathfinder Ventures Inc.: Pathfinder Provides Update on Communities and RV Park Portfolio. Spring 2025 Reservations Increase 48% Year-Over-Year

Pathfinder Ventures Ltd. (TSXV:RV) ("Pathfinder" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its Lifestyle Communities division and insight on its Western Canada RV Portfolio.

Pathfinder Communities - Focused on Housing Affordability

Since announcing the launch of its Pathfinder Lifestyle Communities division, Pathfinder has been actively advancing its plans to create vibrant, affordable housing communities in Western Canada. The Company's strategy focuses on land lease communities that provide high-quality, cost-effective modular and manufactured housing solutions tailored to the needs of Canadians seeking affordable homeownership options.

As demand for attainable housing continues to rise, Pathfinder plans on positioning itself as a leading provider of low-cost housing by leveraging innovative modular construction techniques and community-centric development strategies. Our vision is to establish and operate well-designed, sustainable communities that offer residents an exceptional quality of life at a fraction of traditional housing costs.

"Our Lifestyle Communities division is progressing as planned, and we look forward to unveiling specific projects in the near future as we work toward helping Canadians find cost effective housing solutions," said Joe Bleackley, CEO of Pathfinder.

Pathfinder RV Resort Portfolio - Increased Reservations as Canada-U.S. Tensions Rise

Pathfinder's Camp Resort Portfolio is experiencing an increase in reservations, driven in part by ongoing Canada-U.S. tensions that are leading more Canadians to vacation locally.

According to the company's latest reservation data, bookings for April 2025 are 48% higher than the same period last year. Looking further ahead, advance bookings for the upcoming months are already up by nearly 10% year over year.

This data suggests two key trends: in the short term, more Canadians are opting to stay local, and in the long term, travelers are increasingly planning summer vacations within Canada rather than in the U.S.

While data on Pathfinder's winter RV program is still being collected, management anticipates a potential surge in demand for Winter 25/26. Many snowbirds may choose to remain in Canada rather than traveling to warmer destinations such as Arizona, Palm Springs, or Florida. As all of Pathfinder's parks are in Western Canada, the company sees a strong opportunity to capture this growing market.

Pathfinder will continue to monitor booking trends closely and provide further updates as more data becomes available.

"The strong increase in bookings for our RV Resort portfolio reflects growing demand for local vacation options. We are well positioned to take advantage of this growing trend and look forward to the continued potential of our parks across Western Canada," said Joe Bleackley, CEO of Pathfinder.

About Pathfinder Ventures

Pathfinder Ventures Inc. aims to be the premier provider of RV resorts and manufactured housing communities, recognized for delivering exceptional guest experiences and innovative housing solutions. We are dedicated to creating welcoming, well-maintained, and modern spaces that bring people together, whether for travel or housing. Through a commitment to hospitality excellence, sustainable practices, and innovative solutions, we strive to enhance the lives of our guests, residents, and communities.

