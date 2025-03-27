Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2025) - Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) (FSE: TUY) ("Kingsmen" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results from a very successful 3D induced polarization-resistivity (3D IP) survey on its 100% owned Las Coloradas project, which is in the Parral mining district of the Central Mexican Silver Belt, Chihuahua Mexico.

The survey, conducted by Geofisica TMC, S.A. de C.V., identified five new high priority drill targets associated with high chargeability/high resistivity zones. These new targets are in addition to the drill targets already selected by the Kingsmen. A total of 14 holes have now been proposed for drilling in the initial drill program. This survey, over approximately 1/3 of the project area, covered priority areas identified by Kingsmen's prospecting, mapping, sampling and ground magnetic surveys. These areas surveyed included historic workings and the past producing underground Las Coloradas mine.

President, Scott Emerson, commented: "The 3D IP Survey both confirmed and further defined key targets and gives us great confidence to have a successful drilling program."

Figure 1 illustrates the extent of high chargeability at -150 meters depth associated with the mineralized structures. This is below the level of the water table and below the level ASARCO mined. The Mine target includes the old Las Coloradas mine on the SE end of the Soledad structure/vein system, and adjacent mineralized structures. The Leona target covers an area of old high-grade workings approximately 530 meters long on the NW end of the Soledad II structure. The Aguilar target covers an area of old high-grade workings approximately 250 meters long on the NW end of the Soledad structure/vein system. The depth extent of the mineralization and the newly identified chargeability anomalies have never been drill tested.



The survey consisted of 16 km of IP completed with the 3D off-set pole-dipole electrode array. The grid consisted of 4 adjacent blocks of closely spaced profiles covering an area of approximately 1.6 km by 1.8 km. Nineteen lines were oriented N35º/N215º or N45º/N225º, while the remaining five were regrouped in the southeast of the survey zone and oriented N145º/325º. The data was exported to a RES3DINV compatible file prior to carrying out an inversion of the data. The model was extended to 525 m below the surface. Apparent resistivity and chargeability model 2D sections were extracted from the 3D IP inversion voxels as were resistivity and chargeability slices at vertical depths of 100 to 500 meters.

About Las Coloradas

The Las Coloradas Project (8.5 km2 -3.3 sq miles) represents a consolidation of a historic mining district which covers numerous silver-gold-lead-zinc-copper mines previously exploited by ASARCO (American Smelting and Refining Company), the U.S. based subsidiary of Grupo Mexico.

Las Coloradas is in the Parral mining district of the Central Mexican Silver Belt, and is located approximately 30 kilometers southeast of the city of Hidalgo de Parral and 40 kilometers east of the San Francisco de Oro and Santa Barbara mining districts where several old major mines are located, such as La Prieta, Veta Colorada, Palmilla, Esmeralda, San Francisco del Oro and Santa Barbara. As well, new major mining projects are currently being explored in the district; Cordero (Discovery Silver Corp.), 35 kms north of Parral, and La Cigarra (Kootenay Silver Inc.), 35 kms northwest of Parral. Click here to see locator map: https://www.kingsmenresources.com/area-history.

Qualified Person

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure set out in this news release.

About Kingsmen Resources

Kingsmen Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its 100% held Las Coloradas Project located in the prolific mining district of Parral Mexico. The project hosts the historic past producing high-grade silver mine, Las Coloradas. It is considered to be prospective for hosting further precious metal deposits, being on the same structural and stratigraphic belts that host numerous other, on-trend, high-grade deposits. In addition, the Company has a 1% NSR on the La Trini claims which form part of the Los Ricos North project operated by GoGold Resources Inc. in Mexico. Kingsmen is a publicly-traded company (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) (FSE: TUY) and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia.

On behalf of the Board,



Signed: "Scott Emerson"

Forward-Looking Statement:

