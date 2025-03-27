WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Online marketplace operator Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) announced Thursday the appointment of Rafe Colburn as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective May 5, 2025.Colburn currently serves as Chief Technology & Product Officer at Depop. Prior to Depop, Colburn spent nearly 10 years at Etsy.Colburn will be based out of Etsy's Brooklyn, NY headquarters. He will report to Etsy's CEO Josh Silverman and be part of Etsy's Executive Team.Earlier in his career, Colburn was the Principal Engineer at IDology and worked as a consultant at a number of firms building custom applications.Additionally, Peter Semple has been appointed interim CEO of Depop, also effective May 5, 2025. Semple currently serves as Chief Marketing Officer of Depop and has been with the brand since 2019.As previously announced, Depop's current CEO, Kruti Patel Goyal, is transitioning to the role of President and Chief Growth Officer at Etsy. Semple will lead Depop on an interim basis until the company identifies its next leader.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX