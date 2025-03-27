Preservica: Preserve365 Streamlines SharePoint Archiving with New Connector on Microsoft Power Platform

Preservica , a global leader in Active Digital Preservation archiving, is pleased to announce that the Power Automate connector for Preserve365® , its embedded archiving and Digital Preservation solution for Microsoft 365, is now available on the Microsoft Power Platform.

The Microsoft-verified connector enables Information Management teams to create Power Automate workflows that can combine Preserve365 with over 400 other Power Platform and Microsoft applications to standardize and automate the review, retention and archiving of high-value, long-term records in Microsoft SharePoint.

"Many organizations struggle to manage the sheer volume of critical records in Microsoft 365 while ensuring long-term accessibility and compliance," said Stuart Reed, Chief Product Officer at Preservica. "With the new Power Automate connector for Preserve365, we're making it easier than ever to integrate archiving and digital preservation directly into existing workflows-eliminating the need for separate archiving tools and unlocking the full potential of Microsoft's ecosystem. Now, records teams can automate what used to be time-consuming tasks, ensuring that vital business and regulatory records are always easy to find, accessible and AI-ready."

Trusted always usable long-term content

The connector APIs enable files, folders, lists and libraries to be seamlessly moved or copied to the embedded Preserve365 preservation archive to optimize SharePoint usage and create a foundation of trusted usable long-term content that is AI-ready and instantly available to business users from within SharePoint.

Power Automate and now Microsoft Copilot natural language programming can be used to create workflows - from gated steps including email triggers up to full automation and integration with Microsoft retention labels - saving hours of repetition, review and discovery by Records and Information Management teams. Preservica will also be adding workflow templates to the Preserve365 connector over time.

Records retention and disposition at scale

For Government , making archiving and Active Digital Preservation a seamless part of SharePoint records workflows enables city, county, state and school districts to more efficiently meet mandates for retaining and ensuring the long-term accessibility of permanent government records - including the minutes of boards and commissions, substantive correspondence of elected officials, mission-critical public policy decisions, social care, engineering and planning records.

For Industry , embedding Preserve365 preservation archiving into SharePoint enables energy, construction, manufacturing and financial services organizations to optimize SharePoint usage and ensure the compliant management of critical long-term and permanent records across central functions, departments, branch offices and subsidiaries - including records for regulatory compliance, ESG, HR, brand, Intellectual Property, litigation, major projects and strategic decision making.

Archiving and Digital Preservation that's part of the Microsoft 365 experience

Developed in collaboration with Microsoft and available to customers through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace , Preserve365 simplifies compliance by making the archiving, digital preservation and retrieval of high-value, long-term and permanent records an integral part of the Microsoft 365 and Microsoft SharePoint experience.

The solution embeds Preservica's unique Active Digital Preservation archiving technology into the Microsoft 365 ecosystem minimizing the risk of data obsolescence, automatically maintaining long-term records in trusted readable file formats to ensure they can always be quickly found and actioned over decades for regulatory compliance and AI process automation - including records migrated to SharePoint from legacy file shares and other systems.

Building on the rapid uptake of Preserve365 in the US and UK, Preservica has recently expanded availability to Canada and through 2025 will be adding embedded archiving and Digital Preservation for Outlook and Teams.

About Preservica

Preservica is changing the way thousands of organizations around the world protect and re-use long-term digital information. Preservica's unique patent pending Active Digital Preservation archiving software automatically keeps every file alive in future-friendly formats over decades to ensure that critical, high-value information can always be quickly found and actioned for FOI, compliance, legal, brand, knowledge reuse and cultural needs. Preservica customers include leading corporations, archives, libraries, museums and government organizations around the world that trust their data protection and future-proofing to Preservica. For more information, visit https://preservica.com/ .

