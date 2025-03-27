Teleperformance: TP in Colombia: Awarded as a Sustainable Company

NEW YORK, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital business services leader TP announced today that its operations in Colombia received the Sustainable Business Recognition award from the Colombian Business Council for Sustainable Development (CECODES) for its commitment to upholding and promoting UN Human Rights Principles through its policies and programs.

CECODES, the leading organization in corporate sustainability in Colombia, honored TP in Colombia at its fourth annual CECODES Sustainable Business Recognition awards, which highlights companies that are leading the transition towards sustainable business models in Colombia.

To grant the award, CECODES conducts the selection process based on secondary sources (website, sustainability report, media outlets, among others), so that national and international judges with extensive business experience can identify the companies that are committed to and carrying out actions that contribute to the sustainable development of the country.

This recognition is the result of TP's commitment to sustainability and to the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and establishes TP in Colombia as a benchmark in the promotion and guarantee of human rights within the workplace at all levels of the organization.

