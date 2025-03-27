Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.03.2025
Trump-Dekret entfesselt Kupfer-Boom - ist DAS der nächste +2.000?%-Explorer?
WKN: A2DRLB | ISIN: US91705J1051 | Ticker-Symbol: UA1
Frankfurt
27.03.25
08:33 Uhr
1,320 Euro
-0,030
-2,22 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
URBAN ONE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
URBAN ONE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3001,39016:33
1,3001,39016:24
27.03.2025 12:45 Uhr
Urban One, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

SILVER SPRING, Md., March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK and UONE) today reported its results for the three months ended December 31, 2024. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, net revenue was approximately $117.1 million, a decrease of 2.7% from the same period in 2023. The Company reported an operating loss of approximately $1.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to operating income of approximately $6.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Broadcast and digital operating income1 was approximately $38.6 million, an increase of 1.7% from the same period in 2023. Net loss was approximately $35.7 million or $(0.78) per share (basic) for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to net loss of $11.0 million or $(0.23) per share (basic) for the same period in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA2 was approximately $26.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to approximately $27.1 million for the same period in 2023.

Alfred C. Liggins, III, Urban One's CEO and President stated, "Our Adjusted EBITDA of $103.5 million came in at the mid-point of guidance, helped by strong political advertising revenues in the radio division. The radio outperformance was offset by declines in both advertising and affiliate revenues at the cable TV segment, as audience delivery continued to underperform expectations. We are however seeing some stabilization in the first quarter cable TV delivery, which should help to mitigate the continuing decline of linear TV subscribers. First quarter core radio revenue demand weakened, with pacings down 13.6%, although the second quarter is showing signs of improvement, with core pacings currently down 1.7%. Our digital segment posted solid fourth quarter results, despite the challenging environment, with Adjusted EBITDA up 50.7% for the quarter. Cost containment and continued de-levering remains the focus for 2025, and the company remains in a strong position in terms of liquidity, with $137.1 million of cash and cash equivalents at year-end."


Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share data)


(in thousands, except share data)

NET REVENUE

$ 117,127


$ 120,344


$ 449,674


$ 477,690

OPERATING EXPENSES








Programming and technical, excluding stock-based compensation

35,409


36,580


135,235


136,884

Selling, general and administrative, excluding stock-based
compensation

43,117


45,807


174,258


172,440

Corporate selling, general and administrative, excluding
stock-based compensation

12,546


23,251


50,579


53,583

Stock-based compensation

2,101


2,160


5,716


9,975

Depreciation and amortization

1,635


810


7,716


7,101

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

24,174


4,972


151,755


129,278

Total operating expenses

118,982


113,580


525,259


509,261

Operating (loss) income

(1,855)


6,764


(75,585)


(31,571)

INTEREST AND INVESTMENT INCOME

1,117


2,479


5,980


6,967

INTEREST EXPENSE

11,520


14,173


48,571


56,196

GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT

4,500


-


23,271


2,356

OTHER (LOSS) INCOME, NET

(78)


(451)


896


96,084

(Loss) income before provision for income taxes and non-controlling
interest in income of subsidiaries

(7,836)


(5,381)


(94,009)


17,640

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

27,583


2,686


9,759


7,944

NET (LOSS) INCOME FROM CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS

(35,419)


(8,067)


(103,768)


9,696

LOSS FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURE

-


(2,403)


(411)


(5,131)

NET (LOSS) INCOME

(35,419)


(10,470)


(104,179)


4,565

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING
INTERESTS

239


515


1,215


2,515

NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON
STOCKHOLDERS

$ (35,658)


$ (10,985)


$ (105,394)


$ 2,050









Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic3

45,659,589


47,804,932


47,402,869


47,645,678

Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted4

45,659,589


47,804,932


47,402,869


50,243,810


Three Months Ended December 31, 2024


(in thousands)


Consolidated


Radio
Broadcasting


Reach Media


Cable
Television


Digital


Corporate/
Eliminations/
Other

NET REVENUE

$ 117,127


$ 47,736


$ 9,613


$ 39,787


$ 20,497


$ (506)

OPERATING EXPENSES:












Programming and technical

35,409


11,814


3,652


15,920


4,179


(156)

Sales and marketing

31,296


12,168


2,099


6,828


10,599


(398)

General and administrative

24,367


8,636


1,119


5,006


668


8,938

Other segment income (expenses)

815


(281)


146


478


252


220

Adjusted EBITDA2

$ 26,870


$ 14,837


$ 2,889


$ 12,511


$ 5,303


$ (8,670)


Three Months Ended December 31, 2023


(in thousands)


Consolidated


Radio
Broadcasting


Reach Media


Cable
Television


Digital


Corporate/
Eliminations/
Other

NET REVENUE

$ 120,344


$ 41,686


$ 10,763


$ 47,312


$ 21,159


$ (576)

OPERATING EXPENSES:












Programming and technical

36,580


11,135


4,238


16,373


5,158


(324)

Sales and marketing

30,660


12,529


1,769


5,689


11,084


(411)

General and administrative

38,398


10,813


1,442


4,598


2,177


19,368

Other segment income

12,411


1,260


103


1,190


778


9,080

Adjusted EBITDA2

$ 27,117


$ 8,469


$ 3,417


$ 21,842


$ 3,518


$ (10,129)


Year Ended December 31, 2024


(in thousands)


Consolidated


Radio
Broadcasting


Reach Media


Cable
Television


Digital


Corporate/
Eliminations/
Other

NET REVENUE

$ 449,674


$ 165,803


$ 47,260


$ 168,199


$ 70,748


$ (2,336)

OPERATING EXPENSES:












Programming and technical

135,235


46,357


14,475


60,610


14,683


(890)

Sales and marketing

130,858


49,521


16,003


31,412


35,695


(1,773)

General and administrative

93,979


30,693


4,148


17,061


2,310


39,767

Other segment income (expenses)

13,861


906


(596)


567


(468)


13,452

Adjusted EBITDA2

$ 103,463


$ 40,138


$ 12,038


$ 59,683


$ 17,592


$ (25,988)


Year Ended December 31, 2023


(in thousands)


Consolidated


Radio
Broadcasting


Reach Media


Cable
Television


Digital


Corporate/
Eliminations/
Other

NET REVENUE

$ 477,690


$ 156,214


$ 52,888


$ 196,207


$ 75,495


$ (3,114)

OPERATING EXPENSES:












Programming and technical

136,884


43,705


16,207


62,935


15,490


(1,453)

Sales and marketing

130,240


47,931


17,660


30,539


36,317


(2,207)

General and administrative

95,783


29,967


4,283


15,158


3,708


42,667

Other segment income

16,208


1,459


156


1,189


813


12,591

Adjusted EBITDA2

$ 130,991


$ 36,070


$ 14,894


$ 88,764


$ 20,793


$ (29,530)


Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

PER SHARE DATA - basic and diluted:

(in thousands, except per
share data)


(in thousands, except per
share data)

Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders (basic)

(0.78)


(0.23)


(2.22)


0.04

Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders (diluted)

(0.78)


(0.23)


(2.22)


0.04









SELECTED OTHER DATA








Broadcast and digital operating income1

$ 38,601


$ 37,957


$ 140,181


$ 168,366









Broadcast and digital operating income reconciliation:








Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders

$ (35,658)


$ (10,985)


$ (105,394)


$ 2,050

Add back/(deduct) certain non-broadcast and digital
operating income items included in net (loss) income:








Interest and investment income

(1,117)


(2,479)


(5,980)


(6,967)

Interest expense

11,520


14,173


48,571


56,196

Provision for income taxes

27,583


2,686


9,759


7,944

Corporate selling, general and administrative expenses

12,546


23,251


50,579


53,583

Stock-based compensation

2,101


2,160


5,716


9,975

Gain on retirement of debt

(4,500)


-


(23,271)


(2,356)

Other loss (income), net

78


451


(896)


(96,084)

Loss from unconsolidated joint venture

-


2,403


411


5,131

Depreciation and amortization

1,635


810


7,716


7,101

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

239


515


1,215


2,515

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

24,174


4,972


151,755


129,278

Broadcast and digital operating income

$ 38,601


$ 37,957


$ 140,181


$ 168,366









Adjusted EBITDA2

$ 26,870


$ 27,117


$ 103,463


$ 130,991









Adjusted EBITDA 2 reconciliation:








Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders

$ (35,658)


$ (10,985)


$ (105,394)


$ 2,050

Interest and investment income

(1,117)


(2,479)


(5,980)


(6,967)

Interest expense

11,520


14,173


48,571


56,196

Provision for income taxes

27,583


2,686


9,759


7,944

Depreciation and amortization

1,635


810


7,716


7,101

EBITDA

$ 3,963


$ 4,205


$ (45,328)


$ 66,324

Stock-based compensation

2,101


2,160


5,716


9,975

Gain on retirement of debt

(4,500)


-


(23,271)


(2,356)

Other loss (income), net

78


451


(896)


(96,084)

Loss from unconsolidated joint venture

-


2,403


411


5,131

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

239


515


1,215


2,515

Corporate development costs, net

(1,574)


8,556


8,658


12,872

Employment Agreement Award and other compensation

-


2,832


-


169

Severance-related costs

1,881


352


2,712


669

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

24,174


4,972


151,755


129,278

Investment income from MGM National Harbor

-


-


-


(115)

Loss from ceased non-core businesses initiatives

508


671


2,491


2,613

Adjusted EBITDA2

$ 26,870


$ 27,117


$ 103,463


$ 130,991


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA:

(in thousands)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 137,574


$ 233,570

Intangible assets, net

490,024


645,979

Total assets

944,790


1,211,173

Total debt (including current portion, net of issuance costs)

579,069


716,246

Total liabilities

765,857


920,588

Total stockholders' equity

170,945


274,065

Redeemable non-controlling interests

7,988


16,520




December 31,
2024


Applicable
Interest Rate

SELECTED LEVERAGE DATA:

(in thousands)

7.375% senior secured notes due February 2028, net of issuance costs
of approximately $5.5 million (fixed rate)

$ 579,069


7.375 %

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are based upon information available to Urban One at the time of this release. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond Urban One's control, which may cause the actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are described in Urban One's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Urban One does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, we recognized approximately $117.1 million in net revenue compared to approximately $120.3 million during the three months ended December 31, 2023. These amounts are net of agency commissions. We recognized approximately $47.7 million of revenue from our Radio Broadcasting segment during the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to approximately $41.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of approximately $6.0 million, primarily driven by increased political revenue, offset by a decrease in local and national sales driven by lower demand. We recognized approximately $9.6 million of revenue from our Reach Media segment during the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to approximately $10.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of approximately $1.2 million. The decrease was primarily driven by lower demand and attrition of advertisers. We recognized approximately $20.5 million of revenue from our Digital segment during the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to approximately $21.2 million during the three months ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of approximately $0.7 million. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in national direct sales and lower demand from the Company's advertisers. We recognized approximately $39.8 million of revenue from our Cable Television segment during the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to approximately $47.3 million during the three months ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of approximately $7.5 million. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in audience viewership affecting advertising sales and the continued churn in subscribers.

The following charts indicate the sources of our net revenues for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024:


Three Months Ended December 31,






2024


2023


$ Change


% Change









Net Revenue:

(in thousands)





Radio advertising

$ 43,978


$ 47,814


$ (3,836)


(8.0) %

Political advertising

13,479


1,948


11,531


591.9 %

Digital advertising

18,082


20,838


(2,756)


(13.2) %

Cable television advertising

21,226


27,021


(5,795)


(21.4) %

Cable television affiliate fees

18,161


20,158


(1,997)


(9.9) %

Event revenues & other

2,201


2,565


(364)


(14.2) %

Net revenue

$ 117,127


$ 120,344


$ (3,217)


(2.7) %


Year Ended December 31,






2024


2023


$ Change


% Change









Net Revenue:

(in thousands)





Radio advertising

$ 175,731


$ 182,362


$ (6,631)


(3.6) %

Political advertising

20,439


3,881


16,558


426.6 %

Digital advertising

66,992


74,866


(7,874)


(10.5) %

Cable television advertising

90,604


108,307


(17,703)


(16.3) %

Cable television affiliate fees

77,071


87,747


(10,676)


(12.2) %

Event revenues & other

18,837


20,527


(1,690)


(8.2) %

Net revenue (as reported)

$ 449,674


$ 477,690


$ (28,016)


(5.9) %

Operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, were approximately $91.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to approximately $105.6 million for the comparable period in 2023. The overall decrease in operating expenses was primarily due to lower expenses across most segments, and higher third-party professional fees.

Depreciation and amortization expense was approximately $1.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to approximately $0.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of approximately $0.8 million due to a higher overall balance of depreciable assets for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets was approximately $24.2 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to approximately $5.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The impairment loss of $24.2 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024 was driven by approximately $4.0 million associated with the TV One Trade Name and approximately $20.2 million associated with TV One reporting. The primary factors leading to the impairments were a continued decline of projected gross market revenues for TV One and a decline in operating profit margin.

Interest and Investment income was approximately $1.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to approximately $2.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was driven by lower cash and cash equivalents balances during the three months ended December 31, 2024, than in the corresponding period in 2023.

Interest expense was approximately $11.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to approximately $14.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of approximately $2.7 million. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased $15.4 million of its 2028 Notes at an average price of 69.8% of par, reducing the outstanding balance to $584.6 million compared to $725.0 million as of December 31, 2023. In January 2025, the Company repurchased an additional $17.0 million of its 2028 Notes at an average price of 62.5% of par, reducing the current balance to $567.6 million. The company made cash interest payments of $0.3 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, we recorded a provision for income taxes of approximately $27.6 million on the pre-tax loss of approximately $7.8 million resulting with an annual effective tax rate of 352.0%. The difference between the effective rate and the Company's statutory rate relates primarily to the effect of state taxes, changes in our valuation allowance, uncertain tax positions, and permanent differences associated with non-deductible officer compensation. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, we recorded a provision for income taxes of approximately $2.7 million on pre-tax loss of approximately $5.4 million resulting with an annual effective tax rate of 49.9%. The difference between the effective rate and the Company's statutory rate relates primarily to the effect of state taxes, uncertain tax positions, Internal Revenue Code ("IRC") Section 382 adjustments, and permanent differences associated with non-deductible officer compensation. In general, permanent book to tax differences have a greater impact on pre-tax income when the income is lower in the given period. The Company paid income taxes of $0.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Other pertinent financial information includes capital expenditures of approximately $1.3 million and $1.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 1,386,544 shares of Class A Common Stock in the amount of approximately $2.1 million at an average price of $1.50 per share, of which 908,894 shares of Class A were held in treasury stock as of December 31, 2024. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 703,292 shares of Class D Common Stock in the amount of approximately $0.7 million at an average price of $1.02 per share. During the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Company did not repurchase any shares of Class A or Class D Common Stock.

Supplemental Financial Information:

For comparative purposes, the following more detailed statements of operations for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 are included.


Three Months Ended December 31, 2024


(in thousands)


Consolidated


Radio

Broadcasting


Reach

Media


Digital


Cable

Television


All Other -

Corporate/

Eliminations

NET REVENUE

$ 117,127


$ 47,736


$ 9,613


$ 20,497


$ 39,787


$ (506)

OPERATING EXPENSES:












Programming and technical

35,409


11,814


3,652


4,179


15,920


(156)

Selling, general and administrative

43,117


20,804


2,382


11,267


9,073


(409)

Corporate selling, general and administrative

12,546


-


836


-


2,761


8,949

Stock-based compensation

2,101


285


39


36


307


1,434

Depreciation and amortization

1,635


1,163


(18)


374


63


53

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

24,174


-


-


-


24,174


-

Total operating expenses

118,982


34,066


6,891


15,856


52,298


9,871

Operating (loss) income

(1,855)


13,670


2,722


4,641


(12,511)


(10,377)

INTEREST AND INVESTMENT INCOME

1,117


-


-


-


-


1,117

INTEREST EXPENSE

11,520


60


-


-


(1)


11,461

GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT

4,500


-


-


-


-


4,500

OTHER LOSS, NET

(78)


(18)


-


(10)


-


(50)

(Loss) income before provision for (benefit from)
income taxes and non-controlling interest in income of subsidiaries

(7,836)


13,592


2,722


4,631


(12,510)


(16,271)

PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES

27,583


4,055


1,213


8,976


(383)


13,722

NET (LOSS) INCOME

(35,419)


9,537


1,509


(4,345)


(12,127)


(29,993)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

239


-


1,215


-


-


(976)

NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$ (35,658)


$ 9,537


$ 294


$ (4,345)


$ (12,127)


$ (29,017)

Adjusted EBITDA2

$ 26,870


$ 14,837


$ 2,889


$ 5,303


$ 12,511


$ (8,670)


Three Months Ended December 31, 2023


(in thousands)


Consolidated


Radio

Broadcasting


Reach

Media


Digital


Cable

Television


All Other -

Corporate/

Eliminations

NET REVENUE

$ 120,344


$ 41,686


$ 10,763


$ 21,159


$ 47,312


$ (576)

OPERATING EXPENSES:












Programming and technical

36,580


11,135


4,238


5,158


16,373


(324)

Selling, general and administrative

45,807


23,342


2,026


13,261


7,381


(203)

Corporate selling, general and administrative

23,251


-


1,185


-


2,906


19,160

Stock-based compensation

2,160


616


(180)


42


1


1,681

Depreciation and amortization

810


977


42


275


42


(526)

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

4,972


4,972


-


-


-


-

Total operating expenses

113,580


41,042


7,311


18,736


26,703


19,788

Operating income (loss)

6,764


644


3,452


2,423


20,609


(20,364)

INTEREST AND INVESTMENT INCOME

2,479


-


-


-


-


2,479

INTEREST EXPENSE

14,173


56


-


-


-


14,117

OTHER (LOSS) INCOME, NET

(451)


14


-


-


-


(465)

(Loss) income before provision for (benefit from)
income taxes and non-controlling interest in income of subsidiaries

(5,381)


602


3,452


2,423


20,609


(32,467)

PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES

2,686


2,598


1,207


654


7,560


(9,333)

NET (LOSS) INCOME FROM CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS

(8,067)


(1,996)


2,245


1,769


13,049


(23,134)

LOSS FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURE, NET OF TAX

(2,403)


-


-


-


-


(2,403)

NET (LOSS) INCOME

(10,470)


(1,996)


2,245


1,769


13,049


(25,537)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

515


-


-


-


-


515

NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$ (10,985)


$ (1,996)


$ 2,245


$ 1,769


$ 13,049


$ (26,052)

Adjusted EBITDA2

$ 27,117


$ 8,469


$ 3,417


$ 3,518


$ 21,842


$ (10,129)


Year Ended December 31, 2024


(in thousands)


Consolidated


Radio

Broadcasting


Reach

Media


Digital


Cable

Television


All Other -

Corporate/

Eliminations

NET REVENUE

$ 449,674


$ 165,803


$ 47,260


$ 70,748


$ 168,199


$ (2,336)

OPERATING EXPENSES:












Programming and technical

135,235


46,357


14,475


14,683


60,610


(890)

Selling, general and administrative

174,258


80,214


17,237


37,995


40,584


(1,772)

Corporate selling, general and administrative

50,579


-


2,914


10


7,889


39,766

Stock-based compensation

5,716


647


117


174


1,118


3,660

Depreciation and amortization

7,716


4,634


103


1,589


411


979

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

151,755


118,492


-


-


33,263


-

Total operating expenses

525,259


250,344


34,846


54,451


143,875


41,743

Operating (loss) income

(75,585)


(84,541)


12,414


16,297


24,324


(44,079)

INTEREST AND INVESTMENT INCOME

5,980


-


-


-


-


5,980

INTEREST EXPENSE

48,571


235


-


-


(1)


48,337

GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT

23,271


-


-


-


-


23,271

OTHER INCOME (LOSS), NET

896


(30)


-


(10)


-


936

(Loss) income before provision for (benefit from)
income taxes and non-controlling interest in income of subsidiaries

(94,009)


(84,806)


12,414


16,287


24,325


(62,229)

PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES

9,759


(18,368)


3,327


8,133


7,699


8,968

NET (LOSS) INCOME FROM CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS

(103,768)


(66,438)


9,087


8,154


16,626


(71,197)

LOSS FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURE, net of tax

(411)


-


-


-


-


(411)

NET (LOSS) INCOME

(104,179)


(66,438)


9,087


8,154


16,626


(71,608)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

1,215


-


1,215


-


-


-

NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$ (105,394)


$ (66,438)


$ 7,872


$ 8,154


$ 16,626


$ (71,608)

Adjusted EBITDA2

$ 103,463


$ 40,138


$ 12,038


$ 17,592


$ 59,683


$ (25,988)


Year Ended December 31, 2023


(in thousands)


Consolidated


Radio

Broadcasting


Reach

Media


Digital


Cable

Television


All Other -

Corporate/

Eliminations

NET REVENUE

$ 477,690


$ 156,214


$ 52,888


$ 75,495


$ 196,207


$ (3,114)

OPERATING EXPENSES:












Programming and technical

136,884


43,705


16,207


15,490


62,935


(1,453)

Selling, general and administrative

172,440


77,898


18,747


40,022


37,769


(1,996)

Corporate selling, general and administrative

53,583


-


3,196


3


7,928


42,456

Stock-based compensation

9,975


1,063


445


176


575


7,716

Depreciation and amortization

7,101


3,707


162


1,352


1,369


511

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

129,278


129,278


-


-


-


-

Total operating expenses

509,261


255,651


38,757


57,043


110,576


47,234

Operating (loss) income

(31,571)


(99,437)


14,131


18,452


85,631


(50,348)

INTEREST AND INVESTMENT INCOME

6,967


-


-


-


-


6,967

INTEREST EXPENSE

56,196


222


-


-


2,559


53,415

GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT

2,356


-


-


-


-


2,356

OTHER INCOME, NET

96,084


7


-


-


-


96,077

Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from)
income taxes and non-controlling interest in income of subsidiaries

17,640


(99,652)


14,131


18,452


83,072


1,637

PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES

7,944


(21,937)


3,549


654


21,265


4,413

NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS

9,696


(77,715)


10,582


17,798


61,807


(2,776)

LOSS FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURE, net of tax

(5,131)


-


-


-


-


(5,131)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

4,565


(77,715)


10,582


17,798


61,807


(7,907)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

2,515


-


-


-


-


2,515

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$ 2,050


$ (77,715)


$ 10,582


$ 17,798


$ 61,807


$ (10,422)

Adjusted EBITDA2

$ 130,991


$ 36,070


$ 14,894


$ 20,793


$ 88,764


$ (29,530)

Urban One, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss its results for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024. The conference call is scheduled for Thursday, March 27, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. To participate on this call, U.S. callers may dial toll-free (+1) 888-596-4144; international callers may dial direct (+1) 646-968-2525. The Access Code is 3407726.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 2:00 p.m. EDT March 27, 2025 until 11:59 p.m. EDT April 3, 2025. Callers may access the replay by calling (+1) 800-770-2030; international callers may dial direct (+1) 609-800-9909. The replay Access Code is 3407726.

Access to live audio and a replay of the conference call will also be available on Urban One's corporate website at www.urban1.com. The replay will be made available on the website for seven days after the call.

Urban One Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 37 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series and movies designed to entertain, inform, and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. As of March 27, 2025, we owned and/or operated 72 independently formatted, revenues producing broadcast stations (including 57 FM or AM stations, 13 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations) branded under the trade name "Radio One" in 13 urban markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), our wholly owned digital platform serving the African American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. Through our national multi-media operations, we provide advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to the African American and urban audiences.

Notes:

1

"Broadcast and digital operating income": The radio broadcasting industry commonly refers to "station operating income" which consists of net (loss) income before depreciation and amortization, income taxes, interest expense, interest and investment income, non-controlling interests in income of subsidiaries, other income, net, loss from unconsolidated joint venture, corporate selling, general and administrative expenses, stock-based compensation, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, and (gain) loss on retirement of debt. However, given the diverse nature of our business, station operating income is not truly reflective of our multi-media operation and, therefore, we use the term "broadcast and digital operating income." Broadcast and digital operating income is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Nevertheless, broadcast and digital operating income is a significant measure used by our management to evaluate the operating performance of our core operating segments. Broadcast and digital operating income provides helpful information about our results of operations, apart from expenses associated with our fixed assets and goodwill and intangible assets, income taxes, investments, impairment charges, debt financings and retirements, corporate overhead, and stock-based compensation. Our measure of broadcast and digital operating income is similar to industry use of station operating income; however, it reflects our more diverse business and therefore is not completely analogous to "station operating income" or other similarly titled measures as used by other companies. Broadcast and digital operating income does not represent operating income or loss, or cash flow from operating activities, as those terms are defined under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to those measurements as an indicator of our performance.



2

"Adjusted EBITDA": Adjusted EBITDA consists of net (loss) income plus (1) depreciation and amortization, income taxes, interest expense, net income attributable to non-controlling interests, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, stock-based compensation, (gain) loss on retirement of debt, employment agreement award and other compensation, corporate development costs, severance-related costs, investment income, loss from unconsolidated joint venture, loss from ceased non-core business initiatives less (2) other income, net and interest and investment income. Net (loss) income before interest income, interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization is commonly referred to in our business as "EBITDA." Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under GAAP. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is often a useful measure of a company's operating performance and is a significant measure used by our management to evaluate the operating performance of our business. Accordingly, based on the previous description of Adjusted EBITDA, we believe that it provides useful information about the operating performance of our business, apart from the expenses associated with our fixed assets and goodwill and intangible assets or capital structure. Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used as one of the measures for comparing businesses in the broadcasting industry, although our measure of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including, but not limited to the fact that our definition includes the results of all four of our operating segments (Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television). Business activities unrelated to these four segments are included in an "all other" category which the Company refers to as "All other - corporate/eliminations". Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA do not purport to represent operating income or cash flow from operating activities, as those terms are defined under GAAP, and should not be considered as alternatives to those measurements as an indicator of our performance.



3

For the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, Urban One had 45,659,589 and 47,804,932 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (basic), respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, Urban One had 47,402,869 and 47,645,678 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (basic), respectively.



4

For the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, Urban One had 45,659,589 and 47,804,932 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (fully diluted for outstanding stock awards), respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, Urban One had 47,402,869 and 50,243,810 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (fully diluted for outstanding stock awards), respectively.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.