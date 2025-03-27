Urban One, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

SILVER SPRING, Md., March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK and UONE) today reported its results for the three months ended December 31, 2024. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, net revenue was approximately $117.1 million, a decrease of 2.7% from the same period in 2023. The Company reported an operating loss of approximately $1.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to operating income of approximately $6.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Broadcast and digital operating income1 was approximately $38.6 million, an increase of 1.7% from the same period in 2023. Net loss was approximately $35.7 million or $(0.78) per share (basic) for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to net loss of $11.0 million or $(0.23) per share (basic) for the same period in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA2 was approximately $26.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to approximately $27.1 million for the same period in 2023.

Alfred C. Liggins, III, Urban One's CEO and President stated, "Our Adjusted EBITDA of $103.5 million came in at the mid-point of guidance, helped by strong political advertising revenues in the radio division. The radio outperformance was offset by declines in both advertising and affiliate revenues at the cable TV segment, as audience delivery continued to underperform expectations. We are however seeing some stabilization in the first quarter cable TV delivery, which should help to mitigate the continuing decline of linear TV subscribers. First quarter core radio revenue demand weakened, with pacings down 13.6%, although the second quarter is showing signs of improvement, with core pacings currently down 1.7%. Our digital segment posted solid fourth quarter results, despite the challenging environment, with Adjusted EBITDA up 50.7% for the quarter. Cost containment and continued de-levering remains the focus for 2025, and the company remains in a strong position in terms of liquidity, with $137.1 million of cash and cash equivalents at year-end."



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share data)

(in thousands, except share data) NET REVENUE $ 117,127

$ 120,344

$ 449,674

$ 477,690 OPERATING EXPENSES













Programming and technical, excluding stock-based compensation 35,409

36,580

135,235

136,884 Selling, general and administrative, excluding stock-based

compensation 43,117

45,807

174,258

172,440 Corporate selling, general and administrative, excluding

stock-based compensation 12,546

23,251

50,579

53,583 Stock-based compensation 2,101

2,160

5,716

9,975 Depreciation and amortization 1,635

810

7,716

7,101 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 24,174

4,972

151,755

129,278 Total operating expenses 118,982

113,580

525,259

509,261 Operating (loss) income (1,855)

6,764

(75,585)

(31,571) INTEREST AND INVESTMENT INCOME 1,117

2,479

5,980

6,967 INTEREST EXPENSE 11,520

14,173

48,571

56,196 GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT 4,500

-

23,271

2,356 OTHER (LOSS) INCOME, NET (78)

(451)

896

96,084 (Loss) income before provision for income taxes and non-controlling

interest in income of subsidiaries (7,836)

(5,381)

(94,009)

17,640 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 27,583

2,686

9,759

7,944 NET (LOSS) INCOME FROM CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS (35,419)

(8,067)

(103,768)

9,696 LOSS FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURE -

(2,403)

(411)

(5,131) NET (LOSS) INCOME (35,419)

(10,470)

(104,179)

4,565 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING

INTERESTS 239

515

1,215

2,515 NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON

STOCKHOLDERS $ (35,658)

$ (10,985)

$ (105,394)

$ 2,050















Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic3 45,659,589

47,804,932

47,402,869

47,645,678 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted4 45,659,589

47,804,932

47,402,869

50,243,810



Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

(in thousands)

Consolidated

Radio

Broadcasting

Reach Media

Cable

Television

Digital

Corporate/

Eliminations/

Other NET REVENUE $ 117,127

$ 47,736

$ 9,613

$ 39,787

$ 20,497

$ (506) OPERATING EXPENSES:





















Programming and technical 35,409

11,814

3,652

15,920

4,179

(156) Sales and marketing 31,296

12,168

2,099

6,828

10,599

(398) General and administrative 24,367

8,636

1,119

5,006

668

8,938 Other segment income (expenses) 815

(281)

146

478

252

220 Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 26,870

$ 14,837

$ 2,889

$ 12,511

$ 5,303

$ (8,670)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

(in thousands)

Consolidated

Radio

Broadcasting

Reach Media

Cable

Television

Digital

Corporate/

Eliminations/

Other NET REVENUE $ 120,344

$ 41,686

$ 10,763

$ 47,312

$ 21,159

$ (576) OPERATING EXPENSES:





















Programming and technical 36,580

11,135

4,238

16,373

5,158

(324) Sales and marketing 30,660

12,529

1,769

5,689

11,084

(411) General and administrative 38,398

10,813

1,442

4,598

2,177

19,368 Other segment income 12,411

1,260

103

1,190

778

9,080 Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 27,117

$ 8,469

$ 3,417

$ 21,842

$ 3,518

$ (10,129)



Year Ended December 31, 2024

(in thousands)

Consolidated

Radio

Broadcasting

Reach Media

Cable

Television

Digital

Corporate/

Eliminations/

Other NET REVENUE $ 449,674

$ 165,803

$ 47,260

$ 168,199

$ 70,748

$ (2,336) OPERATING EXPENSES:





















Programming and technical 135,235

46,357

14,475

60,610

14,683

(890) Sales and marketing 130,858

49,521

16,003

31,412

35,695

(1,773) General and administrative 93,979

30,693

4,148

17,061

2,310

39,767 Other segment income (expenses) 13,861

906

(596)

567

(468)

13,452 Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 103,463

$ 40,138

$ 12,038

$ 59,683

$ 17,592

$ (25,988)



Year Ended December 31, 2023

(in thousands)

Consolidated

Radio

Broadcasting

Reach Media

Cable

Television

Digital

Corporate/

Eliminations/

Other NET REVENUE $ 477,690

$ 156,214

$ 52,888

$ 196,207

$ 75,495

$ (3,114) OPERATING EXPENSES:





















Programming and technical 136,884

43,705

16,207

62,935

15,490

(1,453) Sales and marketing 130,240

47,931

17,660

30,539

36,317

(2,207) General and administrative 95,783

29,967

4,283

15,158

3,708

42,667 Other segment income 16,208

1,459

156

1,189

813

12,591 Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 130,991

$ 36,070

$ 14,894

$ 88,764

$ 20,793

$ (29,530)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 PER SHARE DATA - basic and diluted: (in thousands, except per

share data)

(in thousands, except per

share data) Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders (basic) (0.78)

(0.23)

(2.22)

0.04 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders (diluted) (0.78)

(0.23)

(2.22)

0.04















SELECTED OTHER DATA













Broadcast and digital operating income1 $ 38,601

$ 37,957

$ 140,181

$ 168,366















Broadcast and digital operating income reconciliation:













Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (35,658)

$ (10,985)

$ (105,394)

$ 2,050 Add back/(deduct) certain non-broadcast and digital

operating income items included in net (loss) income:













Interest and investment income (1,117)

(2,479)

(5,980)

(6,967) Interest expense 11,520

14,173

48,571

56,196 Provision for income taxes 27,583

2,686

9,759

7,944 Corporate selling, general and administrative expenses 12,546

23,251

50,579

53,583 Stock-based compensation 2,101

2,160

5,716

9,975 Gain on retirement of debt (4,500)

-

(23,271)

(2,356) Other loss (income), net 78

451

(896)

(96,084) Loss from unconsolidated joint venture -

2,403

411

5,131 Depreciation and amortization 1,635

810

7,716

7,101 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 239

515

1,215

2,515 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 24,174

4,972

151,755

129,278 Broadcast and digital operating income $ 38,601

$ 37,957

$ 140,181

$ 168,366















Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 26,870

$ 27,117

$ 103,463

$ 130,991















Adjusted EBITDA 2 reconciliation:













Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (35,658)

$ (10,985)

$ (105,394)

$ 2,050 Interest and investment income (1,117)

(2,479)

(5,980)

(6,967) Interest expense 11,520

14,173

48,571

56,196 Provision for income taxes 27,583

2,686

9,759

7,944 Depreciation and amortization 1,635

810

7,716

7,101 EBITDA $ 3,963

$ 4,205

$ (45,328)

$ 66,324 Stock-based compensation 2,101

2,160

5,716

9,975 Gain on retirement of debt (4,500)

-

(23,271)

(2,356) Other loss (income), net 78

451

(896)

(96,084) Loss from unconsolidated joint venture -

2,403

411

5,131 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 239

515

1,215

2,515 Corporate development costs, net (1,574)

8,556

8,658

12,872 Employment Agreement Award and other compensation -

2,832

-

169 Severance-related costs 1,881

352

2,712

669 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 24,174

4,972

151,755

129,278 Investment income from MGM National Harbor -

-

-

(115) Loss from ceased non-core businesses initiatives 508

671

2,491

2,613 Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 26,870

$ 27,117

$ 103,463

$ 130,991



December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA: (in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 137,574

$ 233,570 Intangible assets, net 490,024

645,979 Total assets 944,790

1,211,173 Total debt (including current portion, net of issuance costs) 579,069

716,246 Total liabilities 765,857

920,588 Total stockholders' equity 170,945

274,065 Redeemable non-controlling interests 7,988

16,520





December 31,

2024

Applicable

Interest Rate SELECTED LEVERAGE DATA: (in thousands) 7.375% senior secured notes due February 2028, net of issuance costs

of approximately $5.5 million (fixed rate) $ 579,069

7.375 %

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are based upon information available to Urban One at the time of this release. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond Urban One's control, which may cause the actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are described in Urban One's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Urban One does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, we recognized approximately $117.1 million in net revenue compared to approximately $120.3 million during the three months ended December 31, 2023. These amounts are net of agency commissions. We recognized approximately $47.7 million of revenue from our Radio Broadcasting segment during the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to approximately $41.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of approximately $6.0 million, primarily driven by increased political revenue, offset by a decrease in local and national sales driven by lower demand. We recognized approximately $9.6 million of revenue from our Reach Media segment during the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to approximately $10.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of approximately $1.2 million. The decrease was primarily driven by lower demand and attrition of advertisers. We recognized approximately $20.5 million of revenue from our Digital segment during the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to approximately $21.2 million during the three months ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of approximately $0.7 million. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in national direct sales and lower demand from the Company's advertisers. We recognized approximately $39.8 million of revenue from our Cable Television segment during the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to approximately $47.3 million during the three months ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of approximately $7.5 million. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in audience viewership affecting advertising sales and the continued churn in subscribers.

The following charts indicate the sources of our net revenues for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024:



Three Months Ended December 31,









2024

2023

$ Change

% Change















Net Revenue: (in thousands)







Radio advertising $ 43,978

$ 47,814

$ (3,836)

(8.0) % Political advertising 13,479

1,948

11,531

591.9 % Digital advertising 18,082

20,838

(2,756)

(13.2) % Cable television advertising 21,226

27,021

(5,795)

(21.4) % Cable television affiliate fees 18,161

20,158

(1,997)

(9.9) % Event revenues & other 2,201

2,565

(364)

(14.2) % Net revenue $ 117,127

$ 120,344

$ (3,217)

(2.7) %



Year Ended December 31,









2024

2023

$ Change

% Change















Net Revenue: (in thousands)







Radio advertising $ 175,731

$ 182,362

$ (6,631)

(3.6) % Political advertising 20,439

3,881

16,558

426.6 % Digital advertising 66,992

74,866

(7,874)

(10.5) % Cable television advertising 90,604

108,307

(17,703)

(16.3) % Cable television affiliate fees 77,071

87,747

(10,676)

(12.2) % Event revenues & other 18,837

20,527

(1,690)

(8.2) % Net revenue (as reported) $ 449,674

$ 477,690

$ (28,016)

(5.9) %

Operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, were approximately $91.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to approximately $105.6 million for the comparable period in 2023. The overall decrease in operating expenses was primarily due to lower expenses across most segments, and higher third-party professional fees.

Depreciation and amortization expense was approximately $1.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to approximately $0.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of approximately $0.8 million due to a higher overall balance of depreciable assets for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets was approximately $24.2 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to approximately $5.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The impairment loss of $24.2 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024 was driven by approximately $4.0 million associated with the TV One Trade Name and approximately $20.2 million associated with TV One reporting. The primary factors leading to the impairments were a continued decline of projected gross market revenues for TV One and a decline in operating profit margin.

Interest and Investment income was approximately $1.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to approximately $2.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was driven by lower cash and cash equivalents balances during the three months ended December 31, 2024, than in the corresponding period in 2023.

Interest expense was approximately $11.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to approximately $14.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of approximately $2.7 million. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased $15.4 million of its 2028 Notes at an average price of 69.8% of par, reducing the outstanding balance to $584.6 million compared to $725.0 million as of December 31, 2023. In January 2025, the Company repurchased an additional $17.0 million of its 2028 Notes at an average price of 62.5% of par, reducing the current balance to $567.6 million. The company made cash interest payments of $0.3 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, we recorded a provision for income taxes of approximately $27.6 million on the pre-tax loss of approximately $7.8 million resulting with an annual effective tax rate of 352.0%. The difference between the effective rate and the Company's statutory rate relates primarily to the effect of state taxes, changes in our valuation allowance, uncertain tax positions, and permanent differences associated with non-deductible officer compensation. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, we recorded a provision for income taxes of approximately $2.7 million on pre-tax loss of approximately $5.4 million resulting with an annual effective tax rate of 49.9%. The difference between the effective rate and the Company's statutory rate relates primarily to the effect of state taxes, uncertain tax positions, Internal Revenue Code ("IRC") Section 382 adjustments, and permanent differences associated with non-deductible officer compensation. In general, permanent book to tax differences have a greater impact on pre-tax income when the income is lower in the given period. The Company paid income taxes of $0.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Other pertinent financial information includes capital expenditures of approximately $1.3 million and $1.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 1,386,544 shares of Class A Common Stock in the amount of approximately $2.1 million at an average price of $1.50 per share, of which 908,894 shares of Class A were held in treasury stock as of December 31, 2024. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 703,292 shares of Class D Common Stock in the amount of approximately $0.7 million at an average price of $1.02 per share. During the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Company did not repurchase any shares of Class A or Class D Common Stock.

Supplemental Financial Information:

For comparative purposes, the following more detailed statements of operations for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 are included.



Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

(in thousands)

Consolidated

Radio Broadcasting

Reach Media

Digital

Cable Television

All Other - Corporate/ Eliminations NET REVENUE $ 117,127

$ 47,736

$ 9,613

$ 20,497

$ 39,787

$ (506) OPERATING EXPENSES:





















Programming and technical 35,409

11,814

3,652

4,179

15,920

(156) Selling, general and administrative 43,117

20,804

2,382

11,267

9,073

(409) Corporate selling, general and administrative 12,546

-

836

-

2,761

8,949 Stock-based compensation 2,101

285

39

36

307

1,434 Depreciation and amortization 1,635

1,163

(18)

374

63

53 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 24,174

-

-

-

24,174

- Total operating expenses 118,982

34,066

6,891

15,856

52,298

9,871 Operating (loss) income (1,855)

13,670

2,722

4,641

(12,511)

(10,377) INTEREST AND INVESTMENT INCOME 1,117

-

-

-

-

1,117 INTEREST EXPENSE 11,520

60

-

-

(1)

11,461 GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT 4,500

-

-

-

-

4,500 OTHER LOSS, NET (78)

(18)

-

(10)

-

(50) (Loss) income before provision for (benefit from)

income taxes and non-controlling interest in income of subsidiaries (7,836)

13,592

2,722

4,631

(12,510)

(16,271) PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES 27,583

4,055

1,213

8,976

(383)

13,722 NET (LOSS) INCOME (35,419)

9,537

1,509

(4,345)

(12,127)

(29,993) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 239

-

1,215

-

-

(976) NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (35,658)

$ 9,537

$ 294

$ (4,345)

$ (12,127)

$ (29,017) Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 26,870

$ 14,837

$ 2,889

$ 5,303

$ 12,511

$ (8,670)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

(in thousands)

Consolidated

Radio Broadcasting

Reach Media

Digital

Cable Television

All Other - Corporate/ Eliminations NET REVENUE $ 120,344

$ 41,686

$ 10,763

$ 21,159

$ 47,312

$ (576) OPERATING EXPENSES:





















Programming and technical 36,580

11,135

4,238

5,158

16,373

(324) Selling, general and administrative 45,807

23,342

2,026

13,261

7,381

(203) Corporate selling, general and administrative 23,251

-

1,185

-

2,906

19,160 Stock-based compensation 2,160

616

(180)

42

1

1,681 Depreciation and amortization 810

977

42

275

42

(526) Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 4,972

4,972

-

-

-

- Total operating expenses 113,580

41,042

7,311

18,736

26,703

19,788 Operating income (loss) 6,764

644

3,452

2,423

20,609

(20,364) INTEREST AND INVESTMENT INCOME 2,479

-

-

-

-

2,479 INTEREST EXPENSE 14,173

56

-

-

-

14,117 OTHER (LOSS) INCOME, NET (451)

14

-

-

-

(465) (Loss) income before provision for (benefit from)

income taxes and non-controlling interest in income of subsidiaries (5,381)

602

3,452

2,423

20,609

(32,467) PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES 2,686

2,598

1,207

654

7,560

(9,333) NET (LOSS) INCOME FROM CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS (8,067)

(1,996)

2,245

1,769

13,049

(23,134) LOSS FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURE, NET OF TAX (2,403)

-

-

-

-

(2,403) NET (LOSS) INCOME (10,470)

(1,996)

2,245

1,769

13,049

(25,537) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 515

-

-

-

-

515 NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (10,985)

$ (1,996)

$ 2,245

$ 1,769

$ 13,049

$ (26,052) Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 27,117

$ 8,469

$ 3,417

$ 3,518

$ 21,842

$ (10,129)



Year Ended December 31, 2024

(in thousands)

Consolidated

Radio Broadcasting

Reach Media

Digital

Cable Television

All Other - Corporate/ Eliminations NET REVENUE $ 449,674

$ 165,803

$ 47,260

$ 70,748

$ 168,199

$ (2,336) OPERATING EXPENSES:





















Programming and technical 135,235

46,357

14,475

14,683

60,610

(890) Selling, general and administrative 174,258

80,214

17,237

37,995

40,584

(1,772) Corporate selling, general and administrative 50,579

-

2,914

10

7,889

39,766 Stock-based compensation 5,716

647

117

174

1,118

3,660 Depreciation and amortization 7,716

4,634

103

1,589

411

979 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 151,755

118,492

-

-

33,263

- Total operating expenses 525,259

250,344

34,846

54,451

143,875

41,743 Operating (loss) income (75,585)

(84,541)

12,414

16,297

24,324

(44,079) INTEREST AND INVESTMENT INCOME 5,980

-

-

-

-

5,980 INTEREST EXPENSE 48,571

235

-

-

(1)

48,337 GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT 23,271

-

-

-

-

23,271 OTHER INCOME (LOSS), NET 896

(30)

-

(10)

-

936 (Loss) income before provision for (benefit from)

income taxes and non-controlling interest in income of subsidiaries (94,009)

(84,806)

12,414

16,287

24,325

(62,229) PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES 9,759

(18,368)

3,327

8,133

7,699

8,968 NET (LOSS) INCOME FROM CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS (103,768)

(66,438)

9,087

8,154

16,626

(71,197) LOSS FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURE, net of tax (411)

-

-

-

-

(411) NET (LOSS) INCOME (104,179)

(66,438)

9,087

8,154

16,626

(71,608) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 1,215

-

1,215

-

-

- NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (105,394)

$ (66,438)

$ 7,872

$ 8,154

$ 16,626

$ (71,608) Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 103,463

$ 40,138

$ 12,038

$ 17,592

$ 59,683

$ (25,988)



Year Ended December 31, 2023

(in thousands)

Consolidated

Radio Broadcasting

Reach Media

Digital

Cable Television

All Other - Corporate/ Eliminations NET REVENUE $ 477,690

$ 156,214

$ 52,888

$ 75,495

$ 196,207

$ (3,114) OPERATING EXPENSES:





















Programming and technical 136,884

43,705

16,207

15,490

62,935

(1,453) Selling, general and administrative 172,440

77,898

18,747

40,022

37,769

(1,996) Corporate selling, general and administrative 53,583

-

3,196

3

7,928

42,456 Stock-based compensation 9,975

1,063

445

176

575

7,716 Depreciation and amortization 7,101

3,707

162

1,352

1,369

511 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 129,278

129,278

-

-

-

- Total operating expenses 509,261

255,651

38,757

57,043

110,576

47,234 Operating (loss) income (31,571)

(99,437)

14,131

18,452

85,631

(50,348) INTEREST AND INVESTMENT INCOME 6,967

-

-

-

-

6,967 INTEREST EXPENSE 56,196

222

-

-

2,559

53,415 GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT 2,356

-

-

-

-

2,356 OTHER INCOME, NET 96,084

7

-

-

-

96,077 Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from)

income taxes and non-controlling interest in income of subsidiaries 17,640

(99,652)

14,131

18,452

83,072

1,637 PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES 7,944

(21,937)

3,549

654

21,265

4,413 NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS 9,696

(77,715)

10,582

17,798

61,807

(2,776) LOSS FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURE, net of tax (5,131)

-

-

-

-

(5,131) NET INCOME (LOSS) 4,565

(77,715)

10,582

17,798

61,807

(7,907) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 2,515

-

-

-

-

2,515 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 2,050

$ (77,715)

$ 10,582

$ 17,798

$ 61,807

$ (10,422) Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 130,991

$ 36,070

$ 14,894

$ 20,793

$ 88,764

$ (29,530)

Urban One, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss its results for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024. The conference call is scheduled for Thursday, March 27, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. To participate on this call, U.S. callers may dial toll-free (+1) 888-596-4144; international callers may dial direct (+1) 646-968-2525. The Access Code is 3407726.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 2:00 p.m. EDT March 27, 2025 until 11:59 p.m. EDT April 3, 2025. Callers may access the replay by calling (+1) 800-770-2030; international callers may dial direct (+1) 609-800-9909. The replay Access Code is 3407726.

Access to live audio and a replay of the conference call will also be available on Urban One's corporate website at www.urban1.com. The replay will be made available on the website for seven days after the call.

Urban One Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 37 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series and movies designed to entertain, inform, and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. As of March 27, 2025, we owned and/or operated 72 independently formatted, revenues producing broadcast stations (including 57 FM or AM stations, 13 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations) branded under the trade name "Radio One" in 13 urban markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), our wholly owned digital platform serving the African American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. Through our national multi-media operations, we provide advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to the African American and urban audiences.

Notes:

1 "Broadcast and digital operating income": The radio broadcasting industry commonly refers to "station operating income" which consists of net (loss) income before depreciation and amortization, income taxes, interest expense, interest and investment income, non-controlling interests in income of subsidiaries, other income, net, loss from unconsolidated joint venture, corporate selling, general and administrative expenses, stock-based compensation, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, and (gain) loss on retirement of debt. However, given the diverse nature of our business, station operating income is not truly reflective of our multi-media operation and, therefore, we use the term "broadcast and digital operating income." Broadcast and digital operating income is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Nevertheless, broadcast and digital operating income is a significant measure used by our management to evaluate the operating performance of our core operating segments. Broadcast and digital operating income provides helpful information about our results of operations, apart from expenses associated with our fixed assets and goodwill and intangible assets, income taxes, investments, impairment charges, debt financings and retirements, corporate overhead, and stock-based compensation. Our measure of broadcast and digital operating income is similar to industry use of station operating income; however, it reflects our more diverse business and therefore is not completely analogous to "station operating income" or other similarly titled measures as used by other companies. Broadcast and digital operating income does not represent operating income or loss, or cash flow from operating activities, as those terms are defined under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to those measurements as an indicator of our performance.



2 "Adjusted EBITDA": Adjusted EBITDA consists of net (loss) income plus (1) depreciation and amortization, income taxes, interest expense, net income attributable to non-controlling interests, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, stock-based compensation, (gain) loss on retirement of debt, employment agreement award and other compensation, corporate development costs, severance-related costs, investment income, loss from unconsolidated joint venture, loss from ceased non-core business initiatives less (2) other income, net and interest and investment income. Net (loss) income before interest income, interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization is commonly referred to in our business as "EBITDA." Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under GAAP. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is often a useful measure of a company's operating performance and is a significant measure used by our management to evaluate the operating performance of our business. Accordingly, based on the previous description of Adjusted EBITDA, we believe that it provides useful information about the operating performance of our business, apart from the expenses associated with our fixed assets and goodwill and intangible assets or capital structure. Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used as one of the measures for comparing businesses in the broadcasting industry, although our measure of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including, but not limited to the fact that our definition includes the results of all four of our operating segments (Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television). Business activities unrelated to these four segments are included in an "all other" category which the Company refers to as "All other - corporate/eliminations". Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA do not purport to represent operating income or cash flow from operating activities, as those terms are defined under GAAP, and should not be considered as alternatives to those measurements as an indicator of our performance.



3 For the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, Urban One had 45,659,589 and 47,804,932 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (basic), respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, Urban One had 47,402,869 and 47,645,678 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (basic), respectively.



4 For the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, Urban One had 45,659,589 and 47,804,932 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (fully diluted for outstanding stock awards), respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, Urban One had 47,402,869 and 50,243,810 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (fully diluted for outstanding stock awards), respectively.

