Urban One, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

SILVER SPRING, Md., March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK and UONE) today reported its results for the three months ended December 31, 2024. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, net revenue was approximately $117.1 million, a decrease of 2.7% from the same period in 2023. The Company reported an operating loss of approximately $1.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to operating income of approximately $6.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Broadcast and digital operating income1 was approximately $38.6 million, an increase of 1.7% from the same period in 2023. Net loss was approximately $35.7 million or $(0.78) per share (basic) for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to net loss of $11.0 million or $(0.23) per share (basic) for the same period in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA2 was approximately $26.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to approximately $27.1 million for the same period in 2023.
Alfred C. Liggins, III, Urban One's CEO and President stated, "Our Adjusted EBITDA of $103.5 million came in at the mid-point of guidance, helped by strong political advertising revenues in the radio division. The radio outperformance was offset by declines in both advertising and affiliate revenues at the cable TV segment, as audience delivery continued to underperform expectations. We are however seeing some stabilization in the first quarter cable TV delivery, which should help to mitigate the continuing decline of linear TV subscribers. First quarter core radio revenue demand weakened, with pacings down 13.6%, although the second quarter is showing signs of improvement, with core pacings currently down 1.7%. Our digital segment posted solid fourth quarter results, despite the challenging environment, with Adjusted EBITDA up 50.7% for the quarter. Cost containment and continued de-levering remains the focus for 2025, and the company remains in a strong position in terms of liquidity, with $137.1 million of cash and cash equivalents at year-end."
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share data)
(in thousands, except share data)
NET REVENUE
$ 117,127
$ 120,344
$ 449,674
$ 477,690
OPERATING EXPENSES
Programming and technical, excluding stock-based compensation
35,409
36,580
135,235
136,884
Selling, general and administrative, excluding stock-based
43,117
45,807
174,258
172,440
Corporate selling, general and administrative, excluding
12,546
23,251
50,579
53,583
Stock-based compensation
2,101
2,160
5,716
9,975
Depreciation and amortization
1,635
810
7,716
7,101
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
24,174
4,972
151,755
129,278
Total operating expenses
118,982
113,580
525,259
509,261
Operating (loss) income
(1,855)
6,764
(75,585)
(31,571)
INTEREST AND INVESTMENT INCOME
1,117
2,479
5,980
6,967
INTEREST EXPENSE
11,520
14,173
48,571
56,196
GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT
4,500
-
23,271
2,356
OTHER (LOSS) INCOME, NET
(78)
(451)
896
96,084
(Loss) income before provision for income taxes and non-controlling
(7,836)
(5,381)
(94,009)
17,640
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
27,583
2,686
9,759
7,944
NET (LOSS) INCOME FROM CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS
(35,419)
(8,067)
(103,768)
9,696
LOSS FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURE
-
(2,403)
(411)
(5,131)
NET (LOSS) INCOME
(35,419)
(10,470)
(104,179)
4,565
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING
239
515
1,215
2,515
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON
$ (35,658)
$ (10,985)
$ (105,394)
$ 2,050
Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic3
45,659,589
47,804,932
47,402,869
47,645,678
Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted4
45,659,589
47,804,932
47,402,869
50,243,810
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
(in thousands)
Consolidated
Radio
Reach Media
Cable
Digital
Corporate/
NET REVENUE
$ 117,127
$ 47,736
$ 9,613
$ 39,787
$ 20,497
$ (506)
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Programming and technical
35,409
11,814
3,652
15,920
4,179
(156)
Sales and marketing
31,296
12,168
2,099
6,828
10,599
(398)
General and administrative
24,367
8,636
1,119
5,006
668
8,938
Other segment income (expenses)
815
(281)
146
478
252
220
Adjusted EBITDA2
$ 26,870
$ 14,837
$ 2,889
$ 12,511
$ 5,303
$ (8,670)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
(in thousands)
Consolidated
Radio
Reach Media
Cable
Digital
Corporate/
NET REVENUE
$ 120,344
$ 41,686
$ 10,763
$ 47,312
$ 21,159
$ (576)
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Programming and technical
36,580
11,135
4,238
16,373
5,158
(324)
Sales and marketing
30,660
12,529
1,769
5,689
11,084
(411)
General and administrative
38,398
10,813
1,442
4,598
2,177
19,368
Other segment income
12,411
1,260
103
1,190
778
9,080
Adjusted EBITDA2
$ 27,117
$ 8,469
$ 3,417
$ 21,842
$ 3,518
$ (10,129)
Year Ended December 31, 2024
(in thousands)
Consolidated
Radio
Reach Media
Cable
Digital
Corporate/
NET REVENUE
$ 449,674
$ 165,803
$ 47,260
$ 168,199
$ 70,748
$ (2,336)
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Programming and technical
135,235
46,357
14,475
60,610
14,683
(890)
Sales and marketing
130,858
49,521
16,003
31,412
35,695
(1,773)
General and administrative
93,979
30,693
4,148
17,061
2,310
39,767
Other segment income (expenses)
13,861
906
(596)
567
(468)
13,452
Adjusted EBITDA2
$ 103,463
$ 40,138
$ 12,038
$ 59,683
$ 17,592
$ (25,988)
Year Ended December 31, 2023
(in thousands)
Consolidated
Radio
Reach Media
Cable
Digital
Corporate/
NET REVENUE
$ 477,690
$ 156,214
$ 52,888
$ 196,207
$ 75,495
$ (3,114)
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Programming and technical
136,884
43,705
16,207
62,935
15,490
(1,453)
Sales and marketing
130,240
47,931
17,660
30,539
36,317
(2,207)
General and administrative
95,783
29,967
4,283
15,158
3,708
42,667
Other segment income
16,208
1,459
156
1,189
813
12,591
Adjusted EBITDA2
$ 130,991
$ 36,070
$ 14,894
$ 88,764
$ 20,793
$ (29,530)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
PER SHARE DATA - basic and diluted:
(in thousands, except per
(in thousands, except per
Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders (basic)
(0.78)
(0.23)
(2.22)
0.04
Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders (diluted)
(0.78)
(0.23)
(2.22)
0.04
SELECTED OTHER DATA
Broadcast and digital operating income1
$ 38,601
$ 37,957
$ 140,181
$ 168,366
Broadcast and digital operating income reconciliation:
Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders
$ (35,658)
$ (10,985)
$ (105,394)
$ 2,050
Add back/(deduct) certain non-broadcast and digital
Interest and investment income
(1,117)
(2,479)
(5,980)
(6,967)
Interest expense
11,520
14,173
48,571
56,196
Provision for income taxes
27,583
2,686
9,759
7,944
Corporate selling, general and administrative expenses
12,546
23,251
50,579
53,583
Stock-based compensation
2,101
2,160
5,716
9,975
Gain on retirement of debt
(4,500)
-
(23,271)
(2,356)
Other loss (income), net
78
451
(896)
(96,084)
Loss from unconsolidated joint venture
-
2,403
411
5,131
Depreciation and amortization
1,635
810
7,716
7,101
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
239
515
1,215
2,515
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
24,174
4,972
151,755
129,278
Broadcast and digital operating income
$ 38,601
$ 37,957
$ 140,181
$ 168,366
Adjusted EBITDA2
$ 26,870
$ 27,117
$ 103,463
$ 130,991
Adjusted EBITDA 2 reconciliation:
Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders
$ (35,658)
$ (10,985)
$ (105,394)
$ 2,050
Interest and investment income
(1,117)
(2,479)
(5,980)
(6,967)
Interest expense
11,520
14,173
48,571
56,196
Provision for income taxes
27,583
2,686
9,759
7,944
Depreciation and amortization
1,635
810
7,716
7,101
EBITDA
$ 3,963
$ 4,205
$ (45,328)
$ 66,324
Stock-based compensation
2,101
2,160
5,716
9,975
Gain on retirement of debt
(4,500)
-
(23,271)
(2,356)
Other loss (income), net
78
451
(896)
(96,084)
Loss from unconsolidated joint venture
-
2,403
411
5,131
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
239
515
1,215
2,515
Corporate development costs, net
(1,574)
8,556
8,658
12,872
Employment Agreement Award and other compensation
-
2,832
-
169
Severance-related costs
1,881
352
2,712
669
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
24,174
4,972
151,755
129,278
Investment income from MGM National Harbor
-
-
-
(115)
Loss from ceased non-core businesses initiatives
508
671
2,491
2,613
Adjusted EBITDA2
$ 26,870
$ 27,117
$ 103,463
$ 130,991
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA:
(in thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ 137,574
$ 233,570
Intangible assets, net
490,024
645,979
Total assets
944,790
1,211,173
Total debt (including current portion, net of issuance costs)
579,069
716,246
Total liabilities
765,857
920,588
Total stockholders' equity
170,945
274,065
Redeemable non-controlling interests
7,988
16,520
Applicable
SELECTED LEVERAGE DATA:
(in thousands)
7.375% senior secured notes due February 2028, net of issuance costs
$ 579,069
7.375 %
For the three months ended December 31, 2024, we recognized approximately $117.1 million in net revenue compared to approximately $120.3 million during the three months ended December 31, 2023. These amounts are net of agency commissions. We recognized approximately $47.7 million of revenue from our Radio Broadcasting segment during the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to approximately $41.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of approximately $6.0 million, primarily driven by increased political revenue, offset by a decrease in local and national sales driven by lower demand. We recognized approximately $9.6 million of revenue from our Reach Media segment during the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to approximately $10.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of approximately $1.2 million. The decrease was primarily driven by lower demand and attrition of advertisers. We recognized approximately $20.5 million of revenue from our Digital segment during the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to approximately $21.2 million during the three months ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of approximately $0.7 million. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in national direct sales and lower demand from the Company's advertisers. We recognized approximately $39.8 million of revenue from our Cable Television segment during the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to approximately $47.3 million during the three months ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of approximately $7.5 million. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in audience viewership affecting advertising sales and the continued churn in subscribers.
The following charts indicate the sources of our net revenues for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024:
Three Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
$ Change
% Change
Net Revenue:
(in thousands)
Radio advertising
$ 43,978
$ 47,814
$ (3,836)
(8.0) %
Political advertising
13,479
1,948
11,531
591.9 %
Digital advertising
18,082
20,838
(2,756)
(13.2) %
Cable television advertising
21,226
27,021
(5,795)
(21.4) %
Cable television affiliate fees
18,161
20,158
(1,997)
(9.9) %
Event revenues & other
2,201
2,565
(364)
(14.2) %
Net revenue
$ 117,127
$ 120,344
$ (3,217)
(2.7) %
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
$ Change
% Change
Net Revenue:
(in thousands)
Radio advertising
$ 175,731
$ 182,362
$ (6,631)
(3.6) %
Political advertising
20,439
3,881
16,558
426.6 %
Digital advertising
66,992
74,866
(7,874)
(10.5) %
Cable television advertising
90,604
108,307
(17,703)
(16.3) %
Cable television affiliate fees
77,071
87,747
(10,676)
(12.2) %
Event revenues & other
18,837
20,527
(1,690)
(8.2) %
Net revenue (as reported)
$ 449,674
$ 477,690
$ (28,016)
(5.9) %
Operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, were approximately $91.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to approximately $105.6 million for the comparable period in 2023. The overall decrease in operating expenses was primarily due to lower expenses across most segments, and higher third-party professional fees.
Depreciation and amortization expense was approximately $1.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to approximately $0.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of approximately $0.8 million due to a higher overall balance of depreciable assets for the three months ended December 31, 2024.
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets was approximately $24.2 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to approximately $5.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The impairment loss of $24.2 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024 was driven by approximately $4.0 million associated with the TV One Trade Name and approximately $20.2 million associated with TV One reporting. The primary factors leading to the impairments were a continued decline of projected gross market revenues for TV One and a decline in operating profit margin.
Interest and Investment income was approximately $1.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to approximately $2.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was driven by lower cash and cash equivalents balances during the three months ended December 31, 2024, than in the corresponding period in 2023.
Interest expense was approximately $11.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to approximately $14.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of approximately $2.7 million. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased $15.4 million of its 2028 Notes at an average price of 69.8% of par, reducing the outstanding balance to $584.6 million compared to $725.0 million as of December 31, 2023. In January 2025, the Company repurchased an additional $17.0 million of its 2028 Notes at an average price of 62.5% of par, reducing the current balance to $567.6 million. The company made cash interest payments of $0.3 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024.
For the three months ended December 31, 2024, we recorded a provision for income taxes of approximately $27.6 million on the pre-tax loss of approximately $7.8 million resulting with an annual effective tax rate of 352.0%. The difference between the effective rate and the Company's statutory rate relates primarily to the effect of state taxes, changes in our valuation allowance, uncertain tax positions, and permanent differences associated with non-deductible officer compensation. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, we recorded a provision for income taxes of approximately $2.7 million on pre-tax loss of approximately $5.4 million resulting with an annual effective tax rate of 49.9%. The difference between the effective rate and the Company's statutory rate relates primarily to the effect of state taxes, uncertain tax positions, Internal Revenue Code ("IRC") Section 382 adjustments, and permanent differences associated with non-deductible officer compensation. In general, permanent book to tax differences have a greater impact on pre-tax income when the income is lower in the given period. The Company paid income taxes of $0.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024.
Other pertinent financial information includes capital expenditures of approximately $1.3 million and $1.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 1,386,544 shares of Class A Common Stock in the amount of approximately $2.1 million at an average price of $1.50 per share, of which 908,894 shares of Class A were held in treasury stock as of December 31, 2024. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 703,292 shares of Class D Common Stock in the amount of approximately $0.7 million at an average price of $1.02 per share. During the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Company did not repurchase any shares of Class A or Class D Common Stock.
Supplemental Financial Information:
For comparative purposes, the following more detailed statements of operations for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 are included.
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
(in thousands)
Consolidated
Radio
Broadcasting
Reach
Media
Digital
Cable
Television
All Other -
Corporate/
Eliminations
NET REVENUE
$ 117,127
$ 47,736
$ 9,613
$ 20,497
$ 39,787
$ (506)
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Programming and technical
35,409
11,814
3,652
4,179
15,920
(156)
Selling, general and administrative
43,117
20,804
2,382
11,267
9,073
(409)
Corporate selling, general and administrative
12,546
-
836
-
2,761
8,949
Stock-based compensation
2,101
285
39
36
307
1,434
Depreciation and amortization
1,635
1,163
(18)
374
63
53
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
24,174
-
-
-
24,174
-
Total operating expenses
118,982
34,066
6,891
15,856
52,298
9,871
Operating (loss) income
(1,855)
13,670
2,722
4,641
(12,511)
(10,377)
INTEREST AND INVESTMENT INCOME
1,117
-
-
-
-
1,117
INTEREST EXPENSE
11,520
60
-
-
(1)
11,461
GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT
4,500
-
-
-
-
4,500
OTHER LOSS, NET
(78)
(18)
-
(10)
-
(50)
(Loss) income before provision for (benefit from)
(7,836)
13,592
2,722
4,631
(12,510)
(16,271)
PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES
27,583
4,055
1,213
8,976
(383)
13,722
NET (LOSS) INCOME
(35,419)
9,537
1,509
(4,345)
(12,127)
(29,993)
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
239
-
1,215
-
-
(976)
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$ (35,658)
$ 9,537
$ 294
$ (4,345)
$ (12,127)
$ (29,017)
Adjusted EBITDA2
$ 26,870
$ 14,837
$ 2,889
$ 5,303
$ 12,511
$ (8,670)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
(in thousands)
Consolidated
Radio
Broadcasting
Reach
Media
Digital
Cable
Television
All Other -
Corporate/
Eliminations
NET REVENUE
$ 120,344
$ 41,686
$ 10,763
$ 21,159
$ 47,312
$ (576)
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Programming and technical
36,580
11,135
4,238
5,158
16,373
(324)
Selling, general and administrative
45,807
23,342
2,026
13,261
7,381
(203)
Corporate selling, general and administrative
23,251
-
1,185
-
2,906
19,160
Stock-based compensation
2,160
616
(180)
42
1
1,681
Depreciation and amortization
810
977
42
275
42
(526)
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
4,972
4,972
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
113,580
41,042
7,311
18,736
26,703
19,788
Operating income (loss)
6,764
644
3,452
2,423
20,609
(20,364)
INTEREST AND INVESTMENT INCOME
2,479
-
-
-
-
2,479
INTEREST EXPENSE
14,173
56
-
-
-
14,117
OTHER (LOSS) INCOME, NET
(451)
14
-
-
-
(465)
(Loss) income before provision for (benefit from)
(5,381)
602
3,452
2,423
20,609
(32,467)
PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES
2,686
2,598
1,207
654
7,560
(9,333)
NET (LOSS) INCOME FROM CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS
(8,067)
(1,996)
2,245
1,769
13,049
(23,134)
LOSS FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURE, NET OF TAX
(2,403)
-
-
-
-
(2,403)
NET (LOSS) INCOME
(10,470)
(1,996)
2,245
1,769
13,049
(25,537)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
515
-
-
-
-
515
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$ (10,985)
$ (1,996)
$ 2,245
$ 1,769
$ 13,049
$ (26,052)
Adjusted EBITDA2
$ 27,117
$ 8,469
$ 3,417
$ 3,518
$ 21,842
$ (10,129)
Year Ended December 31, 2024
(in thousands)
Consolidated
Radio
Broadcasting
Reach
Media
Digital
Cable
Television
All Other -
Corporate/
Eliminations
NET REVENUE
$ 449,674
$ 165,803
$ 47,260
$ 70,748
$ 168,199
$ (2,336)
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Programming and technical
135,235
46,357
14,475
14,683
60,610
(890)
Selling, general and administrative
174,258
80,214
17,237
37,995
40,584
(1,772)
Corporate selling, general and administrative
50,579
-
2,914
10
7,889
39,766
Stock-based compensation
5,716
647
117
174
1,118
3,660
Depreciation and amortization
7,716
4,634
103
1,589
411
979
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
151,755
118,492
-
-
33,263
-
Total operating expenses
525,259
250,344
34,846
54,451
143,875
41,743
Operating (loss) income
(75,585)
(84,541)
12,414
16,297
24,324
(44,079)
INTEREST AND INVESTMENT INCOME
5,980
-
-
-
-
5,980
INTEREST EXPENSE
48,571
235
-
-
(1)
48,337
GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT
23,271
-
-
-
-
23,271
OTHER INCOME (LOSS), NET
896
(30)
-
(10)
-
936
(Loss) income before provision for (benefit from)
(94,009)
(84,806)
12,414
16,287
24,325
(62,229)
PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES
9,759
(18,368)
3,327
8,133
7,699
8,968
NET (LOSS) INCOME FROM CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS
(103,768)
(66,438)
9,087
8,154
16,626
(71,197)
LOSS FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURE, net of tax
(411)
-
-
-
-
(411)
NET (LOSS) INCOME
(104,179)
(66,438)
9,087
8,154
16,626
(71,608)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
1,215
-
1,215
-
-
-
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$ (105,394)
$ (66,438)
$ 7,872
$ 8,154
$ 16,626
$ (71,608)
Adjusted EBITDA2
$ 103,463
$ 40,138
$ 12,038
$ 17,592
$ 59,683
$ (25,988)
Year Ended December 31, 2023
(in thousands)
Consolidated
Radio
Broadcasting
Reach
Media
Digital
Cable
Television
All Other -
Corporate/
Eliminations
NET REVENUE
$ 477,690
$ 156,214
$ 52,888
$ 75,495
$ 196,207
$ (3,114)
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Programming and technical
136,884
43,705
16,207
15,490
62,935
(1,453)
Selling, general and administrative
172,440
77,898
18,747
40,022
37,769
(1,996)
Corporate selling, general and administrative
53,583
-
3,196
3
7,928
42,456
Stock-based compensation
9,975
1,063
445
176
575
7,716
Depreciation and amortization
7,101
3,707
162
1,352
1,369
511
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
129,278
129,278
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
509,261
255,651
38,757
57,043
110,576
47,234
Operating (loss) income
(31,571)
(99,437)
14,131
18,452
85,631
(50,348)
INTEREST AND INVESTMENT INCOME
6,967
-
-
-
-
6,967
INTEREST EXPENSE
56,196
222
-
-
2,559
53,415
GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT
2,356
-
-
-
-
2,356
OTHER INCOME, NET
96,084
7
-
-
-
96,077
Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from)
17,640
(99,652)
14,131
18,452
83,072
1,637
PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES
7,944
(21,937)
3,549
654
21,265
4,413
NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS
9,696
(77,715)
10,582
17,798
61,807
(2,776)
LOSS FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURE, net of tax
(5,131)
-
-
-
-
(5,131)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
4,565
(77,715)
10,582
17,798
61,807
(7,907)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
2,515
-
-
-
-
2,515
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$ 2,050
$ (77,715)
$ 10,582
$ 17,798
$ 61,807
$ (10,422)
Adjusted EBITDA2
$ 130,991
$ 36,070
$ 14,894
$ 20,793
$ 88,764
$ (29,530)
Urban One, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss its results for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024. The conference call is scheduled for Thursday, March 27, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. To participate on this call, U.S. callers may dial toll-free (+1) 888-596-4144; international callers may dial direct (+1) 646-968-2525. The Access Code is 3407726.
A replay of the conference call will be available from 2:00 p.m. EDT March 27, 2025 until 11:59 p.m. EDT April 3, 2025. Callers may access the replay by calling (+1) 800-770-2030; international callers may dial direct (+1) 609-800-9909. The replay Access Code is 3407726.
Access to live audio and a replay of the conference call will also be available on Urban One's corporate website at www.urban1.com. The replay will be made available on the website for seven days after the call.
Urban One Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 37 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series and movies designed to entertain, inform, and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. As of March 27, 2025, we owned and/or operated 72 independently formatted, revenues producing broadcast stations (including 57 FM or AM stations, 13 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations) branded under the trade name "Radio One" in 13 urban markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), our wholly owned digital platform serving the African American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. Through our national multi-media operations, we provide advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to the African American and urban audiences.
Notes:
1
"Broadcast and digital operating income": The radio broadcasting industry commonly refers to "station operating income" which consists of net (loss) income before depreciation and amortization, income taxes, interest expense, interest and investment income, non-controlling interests in income of subsidiaries, other income, net, loss from unconsolidated joint venture, corporate selling, general and administrative expenses, stock-based compensation, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, and (gain) loss on retirement of debt. However, given the diverse nature of our business, station operating income is not truly reflective of our multi-media operation and, therefore, we use the term "broadcast and digital operating income." Broadcast and digital operating income is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Nevertheless, broadcast and digital operating income is a significant measure used by our management to evaluate the operating performance of our core operating segments. Broadcast and digital operating income provides helpful information about our results of operations, apart from expenses associated with our fixed assets and goodwill and intangible assets, income taxes, investments, impairment charges, debt financings and retirements, corporate overhead, and stock-based compensation. Our measure of broadcast and digital operating income is similar to industry use of station operating income; however, it reflects our more diverse business and therefore is not completely analogous to "station operating income" or other similarly titled measures as used by other companies. Broadcast and digital operating income does not represent operating income or loss, or cash flow from operating activities, as those terms are defined under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to those measurements as an indicator of our performance.
2
"Adjusted EBITDA": Adjusted EBITDA consists of net (loss) income plus (1) depreciation and amortization, income taxes, interest expense, net income attributable to non-controlling interests, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, stock-based compensation, (gain) loss on retirement of debt, employment agreement award and other compensation, corporate development costs, severance-related costs, investment income, loss from unconsolidated joint venture, loss from ceased non-core business initiatives less (2) other income, net and interest and investment income. Net (loss) income before interest income, interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization is commonly referred to in our business as "EBITDA." Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under GAAP. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is often a useful measure of a company's operating performance and is a significant measure used by our management to evaluate the operating performance of our business. Accordingly, based on the previous description of Adjusted EBITDA, we believe that it provides useful information about the operating performance of our business, apart from the expenses associated with our fixed assets and goodwill and intangible assets or capital structure. Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used as one of the measures for comparing businesses in the broadcasting industry, although our measure of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including, but not limited to the fact that our definition includes the results of all four of our operating segments (Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television). Business activities unrelated to these four segments are included in an "all other" category which the Company refers to as "All other - corporate/eliminations". Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA do not purport to represent operating income or cash flow from operating activities, as those terms are defined under GAAP, and should not be considered as alternatives to those measurements as an indicator of our performance.
3
For the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, Urban One had 45,659,589 and 47,804,932 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (basic), respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, Urban One had 47,402,869 and 47,645,678 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (basic), respectively.
4
For the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, Urban One had 45,659,589 and 47,804,932 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (fully diluted for outstanding stock awards), respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, Urban One had 47,402,869 and 50,243,810 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (fully diluted for outstanding stock awards), respectively.
