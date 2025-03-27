CStone Pharmaceuticals Announces 2024 Annual Results and Recent Business Progress

Financial Performance: Strong Year-over-Year Improvement

- Total Revenue: RMB 407.2 million, including RMB 232.1 million in licensing and royalty income.

- Net Loss Reduction: 71.5% year-over-year improvement.

Key Product Advancements

- Sugemalimab (Anti-PD-L1 mAb)

- Regulatory Milestones:

- China : Approved for first-line treatment of gastric/gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma (GC/GEJC).

- EU & UK: Approved for first-line treatment of stage IV non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); stage III NSCLC new indication application submitted to EMA.

- Global Partnerships: Three strategic partnerships across 40+ countries, to accelerate global commercialization.

- Avapritinib (AYVAKIT®)

- Localized Production: Approved for localized manufacturing in China, enhancing cost efficiency.

- Commercial Collaboration: Partnered with Hengrui to expand market access in China.

Clinical Pipeline Progress

- CS5001 (ROR1 ADC):

- Leading Position: Top 2 globally in clinical development for ROR1-targeted ADCs.

- Phase I Clinical Data: Demonstrated encouraging monotherapy efficacy in aggressive/indolent lymphomas with a manageable safety profile; positioned for accelerated registration.

- Phase Ib Expansion: Evaluating first-line/frontline, monotherapy/combination therapies in lymphomas and solid tumors across the U.S., Australia, and China.

- CS2009 (PD-1/VEGF/CTLA-4 Trispecific Antibody):

- First-in-Human Trial: Global Phase I study initiated in Australia; first patient dosed.

- Preclinical Differentiation: Superior tumor suppression vs. benchmarked competitors; potential first-in-class/best-in-class IO backbone therapy.

Pipeline 2.0: Fueling Long-Term Innovation

- More than 9 Differentiated Candidates: Focus on first-in-class/best-in-class assets, including multispecific antibodies and ADCs, with global rights and broad therapeutic potential.

- Proprietary ADC Platform: Enables rapid development of high-value candidates, reinforcing leadership in next-generation oncology.

SUZHOU, China, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CStone Pharmaceuticals ("CStone", HKEX: 2616), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative cancer therapies, today reported 2024 annual results and recent business updates.

Business Highlights

For the year ended December 31, 2024 and up until the date of this results announcement, key milestones have been achieved across regulatory approvals, clinical advancements, and strategic collaborations, reinforcing our position as a leader in innovative therapeutics. A shortlist of our achievements over this period includes:

Commercial Products

•CEJEMLY® (sugemalimab), anti-PD-L1 antibody

- Global expansion and regulatory approvals

Sugemalimab secured three new drug application approvals in 2024, including its fifth indication in mainland China for first-line treatment of gastric/gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma (GC/GEJC). Sugemalimab also gained approvals in the EU and UK for first-line treatment of stage IV NSCLC, marking its entry into major international markets. We have recently completed the regulatory submission to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the new indication application of sugemalimab in the treatment of Stage III NSCLC.

- Strategic alliances drive global commercialization

Partnered with Ewopharma AG in May 2024 for commercialization in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and Switzerland.

Collaborated with Pharmalink Store - L.L.C - O.P.C in November 2024 to expand access across the Middle East, North Africa (MENA) Region and South Africa.

Entered an agreement with SteinCares in January 2025 for Latin America (LATAM).

Additional partnerships in Western Europe, Southeast Asia, and Canada are anticipated in 2025.

- Robust clinical data reinforce efficacy

GEMSTONE-304 Study: Final progression-free survival (PFS) and interim overall survival (OS) data for the first-line esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) published in Nature Medicine (February 2024).

(February 2024). GEMSTONE-302 Study: Four-year OS data for stage IV NSCLC presented at the 2024 Congress of European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), confirming sustained survival benefits.

GEMSTONE-303 Study: Final PFS and OS analysis for GC/GEJC with combined positive score (CPS) =5 published in the top-tier medical journal- Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) (February 2025).

(JAMA) (February 2025). ESMO Guideline Recognition: CEJEMLY® recommended as first-line NSCLC therapy in ESMO's 2025 Non-Oncogene-Addicted Metastatic NSCLC Living Guidelines, covering both squamous and non-squamous NSCLC (February 2025).

•AYVAKIT® (avapritinib), KIT/PDGFRA inhibitor

- Localized manufacturing in China

The National Medical Products Administration of China (NMPA) approved domestic production of AYVAKIT® tablets (300 mg and 100 mg) in June and August 2024 respectively. Full transition to localized supply is expected in 2025, improving cost efficiency.

- NRDL inclusion enhances accessibility

AYVAKIT® (avapritinib) has been included to China's National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL), effective January 1, 2024 for unresectable or metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST), harboring the PDGFRA exon 18-mutated, including PDGFRA D842V mutations. This significantly improves AYVAKIT®'s affordability for eligible patients.

- Commercial partnership with Hengrui

In July 2024, we forged a new partnership with Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., granting them the exclusive promotion rights in mainland China to amplify commercial reach and profitability.

•GAVRETO® (pralsetinib), RET inhibitor

- Progress towards localized manufacturing

The NMPA's Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) accepted the manufacturing localization and bioequivalence (BE) study application in April 2024, and regulatory review is ongoing.

- Sustained collaboration with Allist

Commercial operations has been transferred to Shanghai Allist Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd in the first half of 2024 under an exclusive agreement signed in November 2023. Collaboration remains strong to maximize market penetration.

Clinical Stage Core Assets

• CS5001 (ROR1 ADC)

- Phase Ib clinical trial with registration potential

A global multicenter clinical trial of CS5001 is actively enrolling patients across the United States of America (U.S.), Australia and China. Recruitment is ongoing for monotherapy cohorts targeting aggressive and indolent advanced lymphomas with potential to be expanded into a Phase II single-arm registrational study. Additional cohorts, including CS5001 in combination with R-CHOP (Rituximab + Cyclophosphamide + Hydroxydaunorubicin + Vincristine + Prednisone) for the first-line diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), and CS5001 in combination with standard of cares (SOC) for front-line DLBCL will be initiated to expand the therapeutic potential of CS5001 across all DLBCL stages. CS5001 is also being studied as both a monotherapy and in combination with a PD-L1 inhibitor for advanced solid tumors, underscoring its versatility across oncology indications.

- Compelling clinical data at ASCO & ASH 2024

Phase Ia data for CS5001 presented at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting demonstrated that CS5001 is so far the first receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) known to demonstrate clinical anti-tumor activity in both solid tumors and lymphomas. Clinical data of CS5001 revealed superior efficacy and favorable safety profile as a monotherapy for both aggressive and indolent advanced lymphomas. At the tentative recommended Phase II dose (RP2D) (125 µg/kg), CS5001 achieved an objective response rate (ORR) of 70% in non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and 100% in Hodgkin lymphoma (HL). These results support its potential as a faster-to-market candidate and a frontline combination therapy backbone.

• CS2009 (PD-1/VEGF/CTLA-4 trispecific antibody)

- Global Phase I clinical trial initiated

A global multicenter first-in-human (FIH) trial among solid tumors has been launched in Australia in December 2024, with subsequent expansion to China and the U.S.. The first patient was dosed in March 2025.

- Potential FIC/BIC next-generation I/O backbone

Preclinical data presented at the 39th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) highlighted its first-in-class (FIC) or best-in-class (BIC) potential with superior antitumor activity compared to potential competitors benchmarks, including PD-1/CTLA-4 or PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody and PD-1/ CTLA-4 combination therapies. Unique trispecific mechanism positions CS2009 as a next-generation immuno-oncology backbone with broad applicability.

Preclinical/IND-enabling Stage Programs and ADC Platform

CStone's preclinical pipeline includes more than nine promising candidates, each with global rights and focusing on FIC/BIC profiles with broad indications. These candidates include multispecific antibodies, ADCs and radionuclide drug conjugates (RDC) covering various therapeutic fields such as oncology, autoimmune diseases, and metabolic disorders. The Company is dedicated to delivering clinical value through the development of these Pipeline 2.0 candidates, which will undergo international, multi-center clinical trials to maximize their global potential.

CStone has also developed an in-house ADC technology platform featuring proprietary linkers, optimized for diverse targets and payloads. This platform supports multiple upcoming ADC projects in Pipeline 2.0, including CS5007 (dual targeting epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) & human epidermal growth factor receptor 3 (HER3)), CS5005 (targeting somatostatin receptor 2 (SSTR2)), CS5008 (dual targeting delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3) & SSTR2) and CS5006 (targeting ITGB4).

Future and Outlook

As we look to the future, we reaffirm our commitment to advancing a robust and differentiated pipeline by prioritizing internal discovery capabilities and sustained R&D investments. Concurrently, we aim to maximize the global commercial potential of our approved therapies through strategic collaborations and localized manufacturing enhancements. Key growth drivers in 2025 include:

• Clinical milestones

- Progress CS5001 (ROR1 ADC) and CS2009 (PD-1/VEGF/CTLA-4 trispecific) towards pivotal trials and in parallel pursue global partnerships to expedite development.

- Advance early-stage candidates (e.g., CS2011, CS5007, CS5005, CS5008, CS5006) into clinical stages within the next two years.

• Commercial excellence

- Maximize the value of approved products through strategic collaborations and manufacturing localization (e.g., AYVAKIT®, GAVRETO®) to enhance profitability and market reach.

- Accelerate ex- China commercialization of CEJEMLY® (sugemalimab) via regional partnerships.

• Innovation and technology

- Strengthen proprietary platforms (e.g., ADC technology) to sustain pipeline growth.

- Present key clinical data at major conferences (e.g., AACR, ESMO, ASH)

Financial Highlights

International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Measures:

•Revenue was RMB407.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, composed of RMB175.1 million in sales of pharmaceutical products (avapritinib and pralsetinib), RMB204.0 million in license fee income and RMB28.1 million in royalty income of sugemalimab, representing a year-on-year increase of RMB108.3 million, or 113.1%, in license fee which was largely offset by a decrease in revenue from sales of pharmaceutical products, such that total revenue decreased by RMB56.6 million, or 12.2%, year on year.

•Research and development expenses were RMB134.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, representing a decrease of RMB393.1 million from RMB527.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to the decrease in milestone fee and third-party contracting costs.

• Administrative expenses were RMB77.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, representing a decrease of RMB104.9 million from RMB182.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to the decrease in employee costs.

•Selling and marketing expenses were RMB133.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, representing a decrease of RMB65.5 million from RMB199.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, primarily attributable to the decrease in employee costs and others which was partially offset by an increase in channel service fee.

• Loss for the year was RMB91.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, representing a decrease of RMB276.0 million, or 75.2%, from RMB367.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, primarily attributable to a substantial decrease in operating expenses.

•Cash and cash equivalents and time deposits were RMB672.9 million as of December 31, 2024.

Non-International Financial Reporting Standards (Non-IFRS) Measures:

•Research and development expenses excluding the share-based payment expenses were RMB124.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, representing a decrease of RMB410.0 million from RMB534.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to the decrease in milestone fee and third party contracting costs.

•Administrative and selling and marketing expenses excluding the share-based payment expenses were RMB224.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, representing a decrease of RMB113.8 million from RMB338.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, primarily attributable to the decrease in employee costs.

•Loss for the year excluding the share-based payment expenses was RMB94.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, representing a decrease of RMB236.2 million, or 71.5%, from RMB330.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, primarily attributable to a substantial decrease in operating expenses.

2024 Annual Results Conference Call

About CStone

CStone Pharmaceuticals (HKEX: 2616), founded in late 2015, is an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing cutting-edge oncology therapies. Committed to addressing unmet medical needs globally, the company has achieved remarkable milestones since its inception, including the successful launch of four novel therapeutics and securing 16 regulatory approvals across nine indications.

CStone's robust pipeline features 16 high-potential candidates, including first-in-class and best-in-class assets such as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), multispecific antibodies, immunotherapies, and precision medicines. The company further distinguishes itself through a seasoned leadership team with comprehensive expertise in drug development-from preclinical research and clinical trials to manufacturing, business development, and commercialization.

For more information about CStone, please visit www.cstonepharma.com.

