Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2025) - Fairchild Gold Corp (TSXV: FAIR) ("Fairchild" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Adam Cavise and Nikolas Perrault as directors of the Company. Further, Diane Mann has resigned a director, effective March 26, 2025.

Adam Cavise

Mr. Cavise brings over twenty-five years of experience, having held senior positions within capital markets, equity sales and equity trading. Mr. Cavise has been involved in the sourcing, structuring, and closing of well over 500 public and private offerings including M&A, private placement of debt and equity, registered direct offerings, as well as the structuring and placement of SPACs in the United States in excess of 100 billion dollars. Currently a partner at Revere Securities in New York, Mr. Cavise previously served as Head of Equity for Spartan Capital, Co-Head of Equity Capital Markets and Head of SPACs at Kingswood where he led the completion of IPOs, secondary offerings, and recapitalization investments. Mr. Cavise has developed a broad skillset and relationship network having built and led many investment teams with extensive experience in equity transactions across a wide range of industries. Previously, Mr. Cavise held the positions of Director at Macquarie Group on the Institutional Sales Trading desk, Managing Director at Sterne Agee & Leach and the Head of Trading at Soleil Securities. Mr. Cavise graduated Cum Laude from Skidmore College with a double major in Business and Economics.

Nikolas Perrault

Mr. Perrault spent the first 15 years of his career working with some of Canada's largest financial institutions, including National Bank, Merrill-Lynch, CIBC and Scotia Capital. He has extensive experience in securities trading, human resources management and financial analysis. His focus throughout his career has been on small to medium cap companies worldwide. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce and obtained his Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1997. Since 2007, Mr. Perrault has been providing independent consulting services to clients which benefit from his experience in going-public transactions, spin-offs, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions. Over the last 30+ years, through extensive travel, he has developed a significant international network of strategic relationships. He regularly publishes several blogs, and occasionally special situation research reports.

"On behalf of the Board and senior management, we are delighted to welcome Mr. Cavise and Mr. Perrault to our Board. We believe that their professional background, industry expertise and extensive network of relationships will add significant value to the Company. We look forward to working with both of them and bringing the Company to the next level," said Mr. Luis Martins, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We would also like to extend our gratitude for Ms. Mann's invaluable contributions on the Board and look forward to continuing to work with her in a consulting capacity."

About Fairchild Gold Corp

Fairchild Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing high-quality mineral properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's flagship Copper Chief Project is in the historic Goodsprings mining district in Nevada, USA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

