Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2025) - Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSXV: FAIR) ("Fairchild" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it will complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to C$1,200,000 from the sale of up to 20,000,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.06 per Unit.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half warrant. Each whole warrant (a "Warrant") shall entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share of the Company at a price of C$0.10 at any time on or before that date which is 3 years after the closing date of the Offering.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the Units will be offered for sale to purchasers in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, except Quebec, and/or other qualifying jurisdictions pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (collectively, the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption").

The Offering is scheduled to close in one or more tranches on or about August 25, 2025, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the Offering over the coming 12 months for project expenditures at the Company's Copper Chief Project in Nevada, USA as well as general working capital purposes.

An offering document will be accessible under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://www.fairchildgold.com/. Prospective investors should read the offering document before making an investment decision. None of the securities to be sold under the Offering have been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Fairchild Gold Corp.

Fairchild Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing high-quality mineral properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's flagship Nevada Titan Project is in the historic Goodsprings mining district in Nevada, USA. The Company is also the 100% owner of the Fairchild Lake Property consisting of 108 mining claims covering an area of 2,224 hectares, located approximately 250 kilometers northwest of the city of Thunder Bay in the Patricia Mining Division, Ontario.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward- looking information"). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes statements regarding the process and completion of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering and any statements regarding the Company's business plans, expectations and objectives. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or the Company management's good faith belief with respect to future events and is subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information made in this news release, see the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and financial statements and other documents filed by the Company with the Canadian securities commissions and the discussion of risk factors set out therein. Such documents are available at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile and on the Company's website, https://fairchildgold.com/. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

