TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - ADM (ADM) and Mitsubishi have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to form a strategic alliance to explore potential areas of future collaboration across the agriculture value chain. ADM and Mitsubishi now will explore potential new ways to meet global challenges.Mitsubishi Corporation is a global integrated business enterprise that develops and operates business together with its global network of around 1,300 group companies. MC operates across eight distinct business groups in the fields of Food Industry, Environmental Energy, Materials Solution, Mineral Resources, Urban Development & Infrastructure, Mobility, Smart-Life Creation and Power Solution.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX