TOKYO, Feb 6, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Sony Corporation (Sony), Mitsubishi Corporation, ADEKA CORPORATION , CHIMEI Corporation, ENEOS Corporation, Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation, Hanwha Impact Corporation, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Neste Corporation, Qingdao Haier New Material Development Co., Ltd., SK Geo Centric Co., Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc., and Toray Advanced Materials Korea Inc. have jointly established the world's first global supply chain consisting of fourteen companies across five countries and regions for the production of renewable plastics*2 that can be used in Sony's high-performance audio-visual products. The various plastic materials manufactured through this supply chain are slated for use in Sony's products that will be launched worldwide.High-performance products such as audio-visual equipment involve a wide variety of plastics, resulting in a complex supply chain that makes it difficult to visualize and manage the entire flow from raw materials. Additionally, plastic components that require high performance in terms of flame resistance and optical properties cannot be fully replaced with plastics produced through material recycling*3, hindering the further reduction of virgin fossil-based plastics in such products.To address these challenges, the fourteen companies collaborated to visualize the existing supply chain for Sony's products, and created a new supply chain that enables the production of multiple types of renewable plastics from biomass resources with a mass balance approach*4. This allows Sony to proactively source raw materials for its products with the quality and properties equivalent to virgin fossil-based plastics. Defining the supply chain helps the companies track and document GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emissions data over the supply chain in a verifiable way, allowing participating companies to leverage the data to advance efforts to reduce their carbon footprint going forward.This initiative involving wide-ranging partners is part of the "Creating NEW from reNEWable materials' project, jointly launched by Sony, which aims to achieve zero usage of virgin fossil-based plastics through the introduction of renewable plastics, and Mitsubishi Corporation.Sony, Mitsubishi Corporation, and the supply chain partners will continue to actively promote the introduction of renewable plastics for high-performance products such as audio-visual products.About ProjectProject Introduction Video https://youtu.be/3ba3t356sHI[About Sony Corporation]Sony Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation, responsible for the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) business. With the mission to "create the future of entertainment through the power of technology together with creators", we aim to continue to deliver Kando* to people around the world. Sony is actively promoting initiatives to reduce environmental impact as part of the Sony Group's "Road to Zero" environmental plan, which aims for zero environmental impact by 2050. In this project, Sony will oversee the entire supply chain and promote the utilization of renewable plastics in our products. https://www.sony.co.jp/en/[About Mitsubishi Corporation]Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is an integrated trading and investment company that develops and operates businesses across multiple industries together with its global network. MC has eight Business Groups that operate across virtually every industry: Environmental Energy, Materials Solution, Mineral Resources, Urban Development & Infrastructure, Mobility, Food Industry, Smart-Life Creation, and Power Solution. Through these eight Business Groups, MC's activities have expanded far beyond its traditional trading operations to include project development, production, and manufacturing operations, working in collaboration with our trusted partners around the world. In this project, MC plays a comprehensive role in overseeing the supply chain, including credit delivery management, and promoting the introduction of renewable plastics into Sony products.https://www.mitsubishicorp.com/jp/en/[About ADEKA CORPORATION]ADEKA CORPORATION is a manufacturer of valuable materials with over 100 years of history. ADEKA aims to realize a sustainable society by globally expanding valuable materials that enrich people's lives, such as polymer additives that enhance plastic functionality, advanced semiconductor materials, environmental materials, food products, and agrochemicals. In this project, we manufacture flame retardants with biomass characteristics assigned using a mass balance approach.https://www.adeka.co.jp/en/[About CHIMEI Corporation]CHIMEI is a leading high-performance materials company that designs and manufactures advanced polymer materials, synthetic rubbers, and specialty chemicals, delivering innovative and sustainable solutions for industries worldwide. With a commitment to circularity, environmental responsibility, and close client collaboration, CHIMEI supports and partners with global companies to elevate product performance while jointly minimizing environmental impact. In this project, CHIMEI produces polycarbonate resin (PC) with assigned biomass characteristics using a mass balance approach.https://www.chimeicorp.com/en-US[About ENEOS Corporation]At ENEOS Corporation, our network has grown to about 12,000 ENEOS branded service stations across Japan. ENEOS is expanding business to accommodate energy transitions into sources like hydrogen and Synthetic Fuels in addition to petroleum and petrochemical products produced and manufactured at refineries and factories at various locations in Japan. The ENEOS Group aims to achieve both a stable supply of energy and materials and the realization of a carbon-neutral society, based on its commitment of "Supporting 'today's normal,' taking the lead for 'tomorrow's normal.'" In this project, ENEOS manufactures paraxylene (PX) with assigned biomass characteristics using a mass balance approach. https://www.hd.eneos.co.jp/english/[About Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation (FCFC)]FCFC is a comprehensive chemical company that manufactures petrochemical products, synthetic fibers, and plastics. FCFC implements a circular economy to achieve both environmental protection and industrial development, working on the development of green chemicals and the expansion of reusable materials. In this project, FCFC manufactures polystyrene (PS) with assigned biomass characteristics using a mass balance approach. https://www.fcfc.com.tw/[About Hanwha Impact Corporation]Hanwha Impact is a leading petrochemical and investment company, engaged in chemical products and next-generation energy solutions. Hanwha Impact aims to achieve a sustainable society through developing eco-friendly energy solutions and fostering future innovative technologies. In this project, Hanwha Impact produces high-purity terephthalic acid (PTA) with assigned biomass characteristics using a mass balance approach. https://www.hanwhaimpact.com/[About Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.]The Idemitsu Group is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sales of a wide variety areas of Petroleum, Basic Chemicals, High-Performance Materials, Power/Renewable Energy, and in a variety of fields. Idemitsu Kosan is taking on the challenge of an energy transition to help realize a carbon-neutral and circular society by 2050. In the Basic Chemicals business, we are promoting the use of biomass feedstocks and advancing chemical recycling initiatives. In this project, Idemitsu Kosan produces styrene monomer (SM) using a mass balance approach. https://www.idemitsu.com/en/index.html[About Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.]Mitsui Chemicals is a chemical manufacturer that provides solutions for achieving a sustainable society, offering a wide range of products and services from basic chemicals to high-performance materials. Aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050, the company is working to reduce GHG emissions (Scope 1 and 2) and to maximize its contribution to GHG reductions throughout the entire product life cycle. In this project, Mitsui Chemicals produce biomass-derived bisphenol A (BPA) using the mass balance approach. https://jp.mitsuichemicals.com/en/index.htm[About Neste Corporation]Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates solutions for mitigating climate change and accelerating a shift to a circular economy. The company is the world's leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), renewable diesel, and renewable and circular solutions for the chemical and plastics industries. In this project, NESTE supplies renewable naphtha made from waste cooking oil and other renewable raw materials. https://www.neste.com/[About Qingdao Haier New Material Development Co., Ltd.]Haier is a global home appliance manufacturer originating, offering a wide range of products including refrigerators and washing machines. Haier New Materials, a subsidiary of the Haier Group, reduces carbon emissions and promotes the construction of a sustainable society by recycling regenerated plastic materials from disassembled home appliances. In this project, Haier produces recycled PC/ABS blended with a flame retardant with assigned biomass characteristics. https://www.haierdawn-plastics.com/[About SK Geo Centric Co., Ltd.]SKGC is a leading chemical company, offering petrochemical products such as olefins, aromatics and polymers. SKGC is upgrading our portfolio to provide more sustainable products in consumer's daily lives. In this project, SKGC manufactures paraxylene (PX) with assigned biomass characteristics using a mass balance approach. https://www.skgeocentric.com/[About Toray Industries, Inc.]Toray Industries, Inc., is a global leader in advanced materials innovation, comprising more than 300 affiliated companies and approximately 48,000 employees worldwide. Since 1926, Toray Industries have continuously expanded our business portfolio-from Fibers & Textiles, to Resins & Chemicals, Films, Electronics & Information Materials, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Pharmaceuticals & Medical Products, as well as Water Treatment & Environment. April 2026 marks the 100th anniversary of Toray's founding. In line with our Corporate Philosophy, "Contributing to society through the creation of new value with innovative ideas, technologies and products," we will commit to delivering fundamental solutions to global-scale challenges. https://www.toray.com/[About Toray Advanced Materials Korea Inc.]TAK is a comprehensive chemical manufacturer, offering various products from daily life to high-end industries. With consistent investing and innovation, TAK provides material solutions for climate crisis. In this project, TAK manufactures PET resin and film with assigned biomass characteristics using a mass balance approach. https://www.torayamk.com*1In the manufacturing of audio-visual products, this initiative is regarded as a "world's first" in that it visualizes the entire supply chain from raw materials to finished products and converts raw materials to biomass-based materials at mass-production scale.(Based on research conducted by Mitsubishi Corporation. At the time of announcement in Feb. 2026)*2Plastics made from renewable biomass resources instead of fossil resources.*3A method of reusing plastic materials by returning used plastics to their original form through physical processes such as crushing, cleaning, and melting, rather than discarding them.*4This is a method of allocating the characteristics of specific raw materials, such as biomass resources, to a portion of the product based on the input amount of those materials when they are mixed with non-specific raw materials during the distribution and processing stages from raw materials to products.*"Sony", "SONY" logo and any other product names, service names or logo marks used in this press release are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Group Corporation or its affiliates. Other product names, service names, company names or logo marks are trademarked and copyrighted properties of their respective owners and/or licensors.*Visual content in this release may be removed without prior notice due to licensing or copyright reasons.*Kando is a Japanese word that roughly translates to the sense of awe and emotion you feel when experiencing something beautiful and amazing for the first time.MaterialityBased on the Three Corporate Principles, which serve as MC's core philosophy, MC has continued to grow together with society by contributing to the sustainable development of society through its business activities while pursuing value creation. While continuously creating Shared Value guided by the Materiality, a set of crucial societal issues, MC will continue to strengthen its efforts towards sustainable corporate growth. Guided by this Materiality, MC will continue to strengthen its efforts towards sustainable corporate growth. Out of the six material issues relating to "Realizing a Carbon Neutral Society and Striving to Enrich Society Both Materially and Spiritually", this project's activities particularly support "Contributing to Decarbonized Societies" and "Promoting Stable, Sustainable Societies and Lifestyles."