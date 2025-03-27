WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) and Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) on Thursday announced a new partnership for on-demand delivery across the United States.On the Nasdaq, Petco Health shares are currently trading at $3.1501, up 28.98%.The deal brings Petco's more than 15,000 pet products to the Uber Eats platform. All Petco locations in the country are now available on Uber Eats, and customers can shop for on-demand or scheduled delivery of pet food, toys, treats, and other essentials.Starting Thursday, pet parents can browse and purchase Petco's curated assortment of high-quality products directly through the Uber Eats app.As a launch offer, new and existing Uber Eats users can take advantage of an exclusive promotion for their pets. The offer includes 40% off on orders of $50 or more, up to $30, and Uber One membership unlocks exclusive benefits, including $0 Delivery Fees on eligible orders.Steve Janowiak, VP of Digital at Petco, said, 'We're thrilled to partner with Uber Eats and give pet parents another easy way to get the trusted food, treats and supplies they need-right to their door and right when they need it.'The exclusive Petco products now available through Uber Eats include YOULY's spring and Easter collections of trendy pet clothing, accessories, toys, treats and more, as well as Petco's fun 'Started as a Bottle' line, which is made with recycled materials.Hashim Amin, Uber's Head of Retail in North America, added, 'With Uber's technology and nationwide delivery network, we're making it more convenient than ever to get the quality pet products families count on delivered straight to your doorstep.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX