BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - NIO Inc. (NYSE), Thursday announced the pricing of its upsized HK$4,030.13 million offering of 136,800,000 class A ordinary shares of the company at an offering price of HK$29.46 per placement share.The company expects to close the equity placement on or about April 7, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.The company currently plans to use the net proceeds from the Equity Placement for research and development of smart electric vehicle technologies and new products, further strengthening balance sheet as well as general corporate purposes.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX