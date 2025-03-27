CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Escalating trade tensions in the wake of fresh automobile import tariffs proposed by the U.S. dampened world market sentiment. Markets also digested data showing the U.S. economy expanded an annualized 2.4 percent in the fourth quarter, slightly higher than 2.3 percent in the previous estimates. Caution ahead of the PCE-based inflation readings due from the U.S. on Friday also swayed market sentiment.Wall Street Futures are trading in the red. European benchmarks are also trading with heavy losses. Asian markets finished trading on a mixed note.The six-currency Dollar Index slipped. Bond yields are trading mixed. News of fresh auto tariffs by the U.S. weighed on crude oil prices despite a larger-than-expected decline in inventories. Trade tariff turbulence lifted gold prices to a fresh high. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 42,201.40, down 0.60% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,675.60, down 0.64% Germany's DAX at 22,537.19, down 1.36% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,614.48, down 0.86% France's CAC 40 at 7,972.95, down 0.72% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,363.75, down 0.89% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 37,799.97, down 0.60% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,969.00, down 0.38% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,373.75, up 0.15% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,578.80, up 0.41%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0780, up 0.25% GBP/USD at 1.2933, up 0.34% USD/JPY at 150.78, up 0.13% AUD/USD at 0.6300, up 0.02% USD/CAD at 1.4317, up 0.36% Dollar Index at 104.41, down 0.13%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.368%, up 0.69% Germany at 2.7670%, down 0.82% France at 3.469%, down 0.43% U.K. at 4.8335%, up 2.17% Japan at 1.562%, down 1.70%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $72.94, down 0.16%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $69.55, down 0.14%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $3,077.16, up 0.81%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $86,956.64, down 1.27% Ethereum at $2,019.89, down 2.43% XRP at $2.35, down 4.26% BNB at $634.63, up 0.42% Solana at $137.86, down 5.01%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX