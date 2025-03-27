GoDaddy: "Do It Scared": Ryn Scull's Sweet Small Business Side Hustle

Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

By Fara Howard, Chief Marketing Officer at GoDaddy

Throughout my time at GoDaddy, I've had the privilege of meeting many extraordinary women entrepreneurs. I've heard stories of hardship and triumph alike, all of which I'm proud to celebrate during this Women's History Month. And with GoDaddy data showing that over half of microbusiness are now women-owned, there's a whole lot to celebrate.

One such story belongs to Ryn Scull, the Austin-based home baker behind Scull House Sweets. I recently had the chance to meet Ryn, and it was clear that her journey is about so much more than baked goods. It's about leaning into the unknown, trusting her instincts and turning a passion into something truly meaningful.

When Ryn first set out to make the perfect chocolate chip cookie back in 2016, she never imagined it would lead to a full-fledged business. But, like many small business owners, Ryn's entrepreneurial journey began with a simple yet powerful question: Why not?

Ryn launched Scull House Sweets as a side hustle during the COVID-19 pandemic alongside her full-time job as a hospice social worker. Baking in the comfort of her own kitchen gave Ryn a calming reprieve from the emotional demands of her full-time job - a personal outlet that she soon realized she could share with others. With no formal baking training, she relied on creativity and a desire to share joy and comfort in the form of scrumptious sweet treats.

Ryn quickly recognized the importance of an online presence in building credibility and reaching new customers, so she created a website with GoDaddy and launched an Instagram account. Little by little, she grew a loyal customer base and a vibrant community of fellow creators.

To this day, Ryn's approach to business mirrors her approach to baking - trust the process. From crafting a new recipe to designing her website, Ryn experiments her way through the challenges and rewards of entrepreneurship. She's ready to further refine her website and ordering process, and she's excited to expand her business into the wedding cake industry.

Ryn's advice to aspiring entrepreneurs this Women's History Month and beyond? "Do it scared." I loved hearing that, and it echoes what we hear from many entrepreneurs. Confidence wanes and every experience is a new learning - but, like Ryan said, you have to take the leap. Success often comes from trial and error, and each challenge becomes a stepping stone to a more resilient business. Scull House Sweets is a testament to that.

As we celebrate Women's History Month, it's important to recognize the courage, creativity and persistence of women like Ryn. Her story shows the power of embracing the unfamiliar and saying "yes" to new opportunities. Even if you "do it scared," you might just end up with the perfect chocolate chip cookie and a thriving side hustle!

