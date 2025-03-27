VCI Global Limited: VCI Global Unveils DeepAI via V Gallant: Enterprise-Grade AI Without the Heavy Price Tag or Technical Bottlenecks

DeepAI Makes Advanced AI Adoption Plug-and-Play for Businesses of All Sizes - Instantly Scalable, Zero Friction

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) ("VCI Global" or the "Company"), through its subsidiary, V Gallant Sdn Bhd ("V Gallant"), today announced the official launch of DeepAI, a plug-and-play AI infrastructure platform designed to accelerate enterprise adoption of large language models (LLMs).

V Gallant, the technology arm of VCI Global, is a leading provider of AI infrastructure and cybersecurity solutions. Its latest innovation, DeepAI, offers graphics processing unit (GPU) optimized services with pre-installed distillation, fine-tuning, and inference capabilities. Built on an AI-as-a-service model, DeepAI eliminates the need for capital expenditure and an internal AI engineering team, providing a fully managed and supported solution.

With a strong focus on data sovereignty and security, DeepAI enables businesses to deploy their AI models on-premises, through hosted solutions, or within intranet-only environments. It supports custom AI applications tailored to enterprise workflows, industry-specific needs, and natural language interfaces.

To meet diverse business needs, DeepAI is available in multiple product tiers:



DeepAI SME: A lightweight and cost-effective AI stack designed for small to medium-sized enterprises.

DeepAI Enterprise: A scalable infrastructure solution offering full support for mid-to-large corporations requiring high-performance AI capabilities.

DeepAI Institution: A high-security deployment suited for governments, universities, and research entities.



According to Precedence Research, the global AI infrastructure market is projected to reach US$60.23 billion by 2025, with a 26.60% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2025 to 2034. The on-premises segment holds a significant share of this market. Unlike cloud-based solutions, on-premises AI infrastructure consists of hardware and software deployed within a company's physical facilities, offering greater control over data security and regulatory compliance while reducing long-term costs - particularly for organizations with stable or predictable workloads.

By leveraging DeepAI, businesses can significantly reduce AI adoption costs while eliminating the need for expensive third-party AI services. On-premises processing ensures faster performance without the latency of cloud-based solutions. DeepAI also delivers scalable, industry-specific AI solutions across sectors such as finance, healthcare, marketing, and logistics, optimizing operations with tailored AI capabilities. Additionally, by keeping sensitive data in-house, enterprises enhance security and compliance, minimizing exposure to third-party risks while adhering to strict regulatory standards. Designed for long-term growth, DeepAI's infrastructure supports future scalability, enabling businesses to expand and evolve AI capabilities without frequent infrastructure overhauls.

"The launch of DeepAI strengthens our commitment to driving AI transformation across Southeast Asia by providing infrastructure that aligns with regional needs around sovereign AI, data protection, and operational automation. We are scaling a full-stack AI infrastructure ecosystem, with DeepAI at its core. It sets a new standard for enterprise AI deployment - fast, secure, scalable, and designed for real-world impact," said Dato' Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

About V Gallant Sdn Bhd

V Gallant, a subsidiary of VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG), is a leading provider of AI infrastructure and cybersecurity solutions, delivering advanced technologies that drive both innovation and security. The company supplies high-performance Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) hardware and software platforms for training Large Language Models (LLMs), developing AI agents, and advancing machine learning and data analytics. Additionally, V Gallant offers comprehensive cybersecurity services to safeguard organizations against evolving threats, ensuring data integrity and operational resilience in an increasingly digital world.

For more information, please visit https://vgallant.ai/.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a diversified global holding company with a strategic focus on AI & Robotics, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Renewable Energy, and Capital Market Consultancy. With a strong presence in Asia, Europe, and the United States, VCI Global is committed to driving technological innovation, sustainable growth, and financial excellence across multiple industries.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

