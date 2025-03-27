UPM-Kymmene Oyj: Henrik Ehrnrooth to continue as the Chair of the Board of Directors of UPM-Kymmene Corporation

UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange) 27 March 2025 at 16:45 EET

HELSINKI, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Henrik Ehrnrooth to continue as the Chair of the Board of Directors of UPM-Kymmene Corporation

Henrik Ehrnrooth was re-elected as the Chair, and Kim Wahl as the Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors of UPM-Kymmene Corporation at the Board of Directors' constitutive meeting that took place today following the Annual General Meeting.

In addition, the Board of Directors elected the chairs and other members to the Board committees from among its members:

- Pia Aaltonen-Forsell was re-elected to chair the Audit Committee, and Jari Gustafsson and Marjan Oudeman were elected as other committee members.

- Martin à Porta was re-elected to chair the Remuneration Committee, and Melanie Maas-Brunner and Topi Manner were elected as other committee members.

- Henrik Ehrnrooth was re-elected to chair the Nomination and Governance Committee, and Piia-Noora Kauppi and Kim Wahl were elected as other committee members.

As assessed by the Board, all committee members are independent of both the Company and its significant shareholders, so the committees fulfil their respective independence criteria as set out in the Finnish Corporate Governance Code.

