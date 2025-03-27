ASM International NV: ASM announces the availability of the 2025 AGM materials

Almere, The Netherlands

March 27, 2025



ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces that the information regarding the Annual General Meeting scheduled for Monday, May 12, 2025 (AGM) is now available on ASM's website. This information includes the convocation, the agenda and annexes thereto. The U.S. market proxy materials for holders of New York Registry Shares are also posted on our website.

The AGM will commence at 2:00 p.m. CET at the Van der Valk Hotel in Almere, located at Veluwezoom 45, 1327 AK in Almere, the Netherlands.

The AGM can be attended in person by shareholders. Our shareholders are also offered the possibility to exercise their voting rights by proxy and to follow (view and hear only) the meeting through our live webcast.

The agenda for the AGM includes, amongst others, approvals of:

the annual accounts of 2024;

the remuneration report 2024;

the proposal to declare a regular dividend of €3.00 (three euros) per common share;

the reappointment of Mr. Verhagen (for two years) as member of the Management Board;

the reappointment of Ms. Van der Meer Mohr (for four years), Mr. Sanchez (for four years) and Ms. Kahle-Galonske (for one year) as members of the Supervisory Board;

the appointment of EY Accountants B.V. as auditor to audit the annual accounts for the financial year 2026 and as assurance provider of sustainability information for the financial years 2025 and 2026.

In accordance with applicable legal requirements in the Netherlands the record date for the AGM is April 14, 2025. The total number of issued shares in ASM International N.V. as per today amounts to 49,328,548 common shares. Considering the number of shares held in treasury as per today, amounting to 219,935 shares, the number of voting shares amounts to 49,108,613.

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange.

Contact



Investor and media relations



Victor Bareño

T: +31 88 100 8500

E: investor.relations@asm.com



Investor relations



Valentina Fantigrossi

T: +31 88 100 8502

E: investor.relations@asm.com

