WKN: 868730 | ISIN: NL0000334118 | Ticker-Symbol: AVS
Tradegate
12.05.25 | 18:43
485,20 Euro
+7,68 % +34,60
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
AEX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
ASM International NV: ASM announces the voting results of the 2025 Annual General Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

Almere, The Netherlands
May 12, 2025

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces the voting results of its Annual General meeting held on May 12, 2025, in the Van der Valk Hotel Almere, in Almere, the Netherlands.

The shareholders approved all resolutions as proposed to the Annual General Meeting.

The main resolutions include the following:

  • The annual accounts 2024 were approved and adopted.
  • A positive advisory vote was cast on the 2024 remuneration report.
  • A regular dividend of €3.00 per common share was approved.
  • Mr. Verhagen was reappointed as member of the Management Board for a two-year term.
  • Ms. Van der Meer Mohr and Mr. Sanchez were reappointed as members of the Supervisory Board for a second four-year term and Ms. Kahle-Galonske was reappointed as member of the Supervisory Board for a third term of one year.
  • EY Accountants B.V. was reappointed as auditor to audit the annual accounts for the financial year 2026 and appointed as assurance provider of sustainability information for the financial years 2025 and 2026.

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange.

Contact

Investor and media relations

Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: investor.relations@asm.com


Investor relations

Valentina Fantigrossi
T: +31 88 100 8502
E: investor.relations@asm.com

Attachment

  • 20250512 ASM announces the voting results of the 2025 Annual General Meeting (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/41b544a7-93ca-48a1-a8ab-95218fed5795)

