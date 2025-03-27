Albertsons Safeway Inc.: Albertsons Companies and Albertsons Companies Foundation Named a Finalist for 2025 Halo Award

Albertsons Companies, in collaboration with Albertsons Companies Foundation, has been named a finalist for the Best Technology for Good Initiative at the 2025 Halo Awards, presented by Engage for Good. This recognition highlights the Foundation's collaboration on SummerEBT.org, a platform that connects families to new summer grocery benefits, ensuring that no child goes hungry during school breaks.

