Donnerstag, 27.03.2025
Trump-Dekret entfesselt Kupfer-Boom - ist DAS der nächste +2.000?%-Explorer?
WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037 | Ticker-Symbol: 27S
Tradegate
27.03.25
17:03 Uhr
19,600 Euro
-0,100
-0,51 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
ACCESS Newswire
27.03.2025 17:50 Uhr
126 Leser
Albertsons Safeway Inc.: Albertsons Companies and Albertsons Companies Foundation Named a Finalist for 2025 Halo Award

Finanznachrichten News

BOISE, ID / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2025 / Albertsons Companies, in collaboration with Albertsons Companies Foundation, has been named a finalist for the Best Technology for Good Initiative at the 2025 Halo Awards, presented by Engage for Good. This recognition highlights the Foundation's collaboration on SummerEBT.org, a platform that connects families to new summer grocery benefits, ensuring that no child goes hungry during school breaks.

Photo courtesy of Engage for Good.

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Safeway Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Safeway Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Safeway Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
