DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend

DKSH's 92nd Annual General Meeting 2025



27.03.2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST





Media release Shareholders approved all motions with a clear majority

Reelection of the current Board members seeking another term as well as the Chairman of the Board of Directors, and appointment of a new Board member

Proposal of dividend increase of 4.4% to CHF 2.35 per share accepted Zurich, Switzerland, March 27, 2025 - DKSH has held its 92nd Annual General Meeting where shareholders have voted in favor of all motions by a clear majority. In total, 166 shareholders were present and a total of 54,139,312 shares, equaling 83.24% of the share capital, were represented at the meeting.



Marco Gadola was reelected as Chairman of the Board of Directors, along with all Board members seeking another term. Dr. Hans Christoph Tanner did not stand for reelection. Suwannee Ratthayabandith was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors. DKSH thanks Mr. Tanner for his longstanding as well as valuable contributions and welcomes Ms. Ratthayabandith to the Board of Directors. The members of the Nomination and Compensation committee were also reelected for another term of office until completion of the next Annual General Meeting.



Shareholders authorized the dividend increase of 4.4% to CHF 2.35 per share. DKSH will distribute CHF 152.9 million to shareholders, with the payout expected to be made as of April 2, 2025. DKSH remains committed to its progressive, ordinary dividend policy.



DKSH's shareholders also voted in favor of all other motions. They granted discharge from liability to each member of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee, authorized the Financial Statements of DKSH Holding Ltd. and the Consolidated Financial Statements of the DKSH Group, the compensation for the Board and the Executive Committee, and reelected the Statutory Auditors as well as the Independent Proxy. Equally, the shareholders approved the Report on Non-Financial Matters ("Sustainability Report") and accepted the Compensation Report for the financial year 2024.



DKSH's Chairman, Marco Gadola, commented: "DKSH continued its track record of growth, margin expansion and strong cash generation in 2024 and remains committed to delivering value to all stakeholders. Our long-term success is driven by our reliability as a business partner in both favorable and challenging times, our well defined and executed strategy, as well as by our corporate culture. Our employees stand out for their commitment and focus on operational excellence. We continue to be convinced of the potential in Asia Pacific, which is reflected in our 160 years anniversary in Japan and our deep-rooted presence in the region." About DKSH

For 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services, following its purpose of enriching people's lives. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 28,060 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2024. www.dksh.com For more information please contact: DKSH Holding Ltd.



Till Leisner

Head, Group Investor & Media Relations, Sustainability

Phone +41 44 386 7315

till.leisner@dksh.com Melanie Grüter

Manager, Group Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7211

melanie.grueter@dksh.com



End of Media Release

