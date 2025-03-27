Scandion Oncology A/S: Scandion Oncology Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting 2025 of Scandion Oncology A/S in liquidation (the "Company") was held on 27 March 2025 at 2:00 p.m.

All proposals were adopted in accordance with the notice.

As such, the Company has now entered into voluntary solvent liquidation. The appointed liquidator will initiate the winding down of the Company.

The full minutes of the annual general meeting are attached to this announcement.

The agenda of the annual general meeting was as follows:

Election of chairman of the meeting

Report from the board of directors on the Company's business in the past year

Presentation of the audited annual report for approval

Proposal of notice of discharge to the board of directors and the executive board

Decision on appropriation of profit or loss as recorded in the approved annual report

Proposal to enter into voluntary solvent liquidation

Proposal to elect a liquidator

Proposal to approve the board of directors' fee for Q1 2025

Election of members of the board of directors (removed)

Election of auditor

Any other business

For further information, please contact:

Appointed Liquidator

Phone: +45 21227227

E-mail: info@scandiononcology.com

The information was provided by the contact person above for publication on 27 March 2025 at 16.00 CET.

About Scandion

Scandion Oncology (Scandion) is a clinical-stage biotech company using an innovative drug efflux pump inhibition technique with biomodulation capabilities on ABCG2 and UGT1A1 targets to revert drug resistance.

Drug resistance remains a massive problem in cancer treatment and in the development of new medicines. Scandion's lead compound SCO-101 is currently studying metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) in its Phase 2 CORIST trial, while the PANTAX Phase 1 program is developing SCO-101 for pancreatic cancer.

Scandion is based in Copenhagen and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (ticker: SCOL). Vator Securities is the Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.