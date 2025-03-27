Oma Säästöpankki Oyj: Karri Alameri starts as the CEO of Oma Savings Bank Plc on 31 March 2025

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 27 MARCH 2025 AT 17.00 P.M EET, CHANGES BOARD/MANAGEMENT/AUDITORS

Karri Alameri starts as the CEO of Oma Savings Bank Plc on 31 March 2025 On 30 September 2024, Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or Company) announced that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Karri Alameri, B.Sc. (Econ.), CEFA as the new CEO of the Company and that he will take up his position no later than 1 April 2025. The starting date has been specified, and Karri Alameri will start in his position on 31 March 2025. Sarianna Liiri, M.Sc. (Econ.), eMBA, has served as the Company's interim CEO since 19 June 2024 and she will return to the position of Deputy CEO and CFO as of 31 March 2025.

Chairman of the Board Jaakko Ossa



"Together with the renewed Board of Directors and Karri Alameri, we will continue to implement the Company's strategy towards the next phase. Karri's merits in the financial sector and his strong leadership skills provide an excellent starting point for rebuilding trust. I warmly welcome Karri to OmaSp and wish him success in his new demanding position."

Oma Savings Bank Plc

Additional information:

Sarianna Liiri, CEO, tel. +358 40 835 6712, sarianna.liiri@omasp.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is a solvent and profitable Finnish bank. About 500 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp's 48 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners' products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.