Donnerstag, 27.03.2025
Trump-Dekret entfesselt Kupfer-Boom - ist DAS der nächste +2.000?%-Explorer?
27.03.2025 17:48 Uhr
Kering and Ardian complete their investment transaction

Finanznachrichten News

KERING AND ARDIAN COMPLETE THEIR INVESTMENT TRANSACTION

Kering and Ardian announce today the closing of their investment transaction regarding a portfolio of three prime real estate assets in Paris, in line with the terms announced on January 15, 2025.

Kering's interest in the joint venture will be accounted for by the equity method as of today.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735 as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: "Empowering Imagination". In 2024, Kering had over 47,000 employees and revenue of €17.2 billion.

Contacts

Press

Emilie Gargatte +33 (0)1 45 64 61 20 emilie.gargatte@kering.com
Marie de Montreynaud +33 (0)1 45 64 62 53 marie.demontreynaud@kering.com



Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com

