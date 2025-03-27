Getinge publishes Annual Report for 2024

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Getinge publishes its Annual Report, including Sustainability Report, for 2024. The report summarizes a year characterized by strong growth, increased customer satisfaction, and successful product launches. The global medtech company has reached new sales records, strengthened its acquisitions, and continued to develop innovative solutions that improve healthcare - all while maintaining a strong focus on quality improvements and adapting to increasing market demands.

"2024 was a record year for Getinge. We have grown significantly, maintained high customer loyalty, and launched highly demanded products across all business areas," says Mattias Perjos, President & CEO at Getinge. "This has been made possible through our long-term focus on innovation, customer-centricity, and strong collaboration."

Throughout the year, Getinge has continued its intensive work on quality improvements. Perjos emphasizes that these experiences have further strengthened the company's commitment to continuous improvements and the importance of adapting quickly to both regulatory requirements and market expectations.

"We have a deep commitment to quality and sustainability, which is embedded in everything we do," says Perjos. "We also see a growing demand for our products, which confirms the value of our work and the appreciation our customers have for our solutions."

Getinge sees clear global trends, where an aging population, increasing economic pressures, and digitalization present both challenges and opportunities. The company addresses these by working closely with customers and offering solutions that enhance both healthcare workflows and working environments.

"Innovation is a central part of our DNA and crucial for remaining relevant to our customers. We continuously develop new therapies and solutions while improving existing products to meet future healthcare needs and ensure long-term sustainability," says Perjos. "Our strategy extends beyond 2030, aiming to double the number of lives saved, enable at least one additional surgery per operating room per day, and ensure that medicines for complex diseases reach patients 25% faster."

Sustainability is at the core of Getinge's vision for a future with better and more accessible healthcare. By combining innovative solutions with energy efficiency and sustainable material choices, the company is working to reduce environmental impact while improving global access to healthcare.

At the same time, the global market is affected by geopolitical uncertainty, trade barriers, and increased protectionism.

"In the end, it is patients and taxpayers who are most at risk of being affected, which is an insight I hope policymakers worldwide take into account," says Perjos, noting that the medtech industry has historically proven to be resilient and that the demand for healthcare continues to grow.

2024 concluded with continued strong demand for Getinge's solutions, and the CEO remains optimistic about the future.

"Ongoing investment from hospitals and pharmaceutical companies, combined with our strong market presence, provides great opportunities to continue creating long-term value and making life-saving technology accessible for more people," concludes Perjos.

Getinge's Annual Report for 2024, including the Sustainability Report, is available at www.getinge.com.

About Getinge

With a firm belief that every person and community should have access to the best possible care, Getinge provides hospitals and life science institutions with products and solutions aiming to improve clinical results and optimize workflows. The offering includes products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science. Getinge employs approximately 12,000 people worldwide and the products are sold in more than 135 countries.

