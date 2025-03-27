Galapagos NV: Galapagos Publishes 2024 Annual Report and Announces Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Mechelen, Belgium; March 27, 2025, 21:01 CET; regulated information - Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) today publishes its annual report for the financial year 2024 and announces its Annual Shareholders' Meeting (AGM) to be held on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at 14:00 CET at the registered office of the Company.

The annual report for the financial year 2024, including a review of figures and performance, is available online at https://www.glpg.com/financial-reportsand can also be downloaded as PDF. The annual 2024 Form 20-F filing with the SEC is available at www.sec.gov/edgar.

Galapagos has the honor to invite its shareholders, holders of subscription rights, Board members, and statutory auditor to its Annual (ordinary) Shareholders' Meeting that will be held on Tuesday April 29, 2025 at 14:00 CET at the Company's registered office.

The items on the agenda of the AGM include, amongst other items: (i) the appointment of Mr. Oleg Nodelman as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, and (ii) the confirmation and appointment of the statutory auditor with respect to the "assurance" of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive 2022/2464/EU (CSRD) sustainability reporting.

The proposed separation of Galapagos into two publicly traded entities is not included on the agenda of this AGM. An Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting in relation to this matter is expected to be convened mid-2025.

In order to be admitted to the AGM to be held on April 29, 2025, the holders of securities issued by the Company must comply with article 7:134 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations and article 23 of the Company's Articles of Association, and fulfil the formalities described in the convening notice. The convening notice and other documents related to this AGM, including the biography of Mr. Oleg Nodelman, can be consulted on our website at www.glpg.com/shareholders-meetings.

