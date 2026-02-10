Galapagos NV: Galapagos Receives Transparency Notifications from Bank of America

Mechelen, Belgium; February 10, 2026, 22:01 CET; regulated information - Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) received transparency notifications from Bank of America.
Pursuant to Belgian transparency legislation1, Galapagos received transparency notifications on February 5, 6, and 9, 2026, from Bank of America Corporation. The initial notification indicates that Bank of America Corporation, as controlling entity, crossed above the threshold of 5% of Galapagos' voting rights on February 2, 2026, followed by its controlled entity, BofA Securities, Inc., individually crossing the threshold of 5% on February 3, 2026, as a result of an acquisition of Galapagos' voting rights and equivalent financial instruments. Subsequently, Galapagos received a notification indicating that BofA Securities, Inc. fell below the 5% threshold of Galapagos' voting rights again on February 4, 2026 following the disposal of such instruments, and another notification indicating that the controlling entity, Bank of America Corporation, crossed below the 5% threshold linked to equivalent financial instruments on February 5, 2026 following the disposal of such equivalent financial instruments.
On February 5, 2026, the Bank of America Corporation (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 132,087 voting rights and 3,323,941 equivalent financial instruments, representing together 5.04% of Galapagos' currently outstanding 65,897,071 shares, versus 250,370 voting rights and 3,264,761 equivalent financial instruments, representing together 5.33%, in the initial notification of February 5 2026.
Summary of the transactions:
|Date on which the threshold was crossed
|Date of notification
|Direct voting rights after the transaction
|Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction
|Total (%)
voting rights
|February 2, 2026
|February 5, 2026
|0.38%
|4.95%
|5.33%
|February 3, 2026
|February 6, 2026
|0.41%
|6.82%
|7.23%
|February 4, 2026
|February 6, 2026
|0.40%
|5.28%
|5.68%
|February 5, 2026
|February 9, 2026
|0.20%
|4.84%
|5.04%
Content of the notifications from Bank of America Corporation:
The notification dated February 9, 2026, contains the following information:
- Date of notification: February 9, 2026
- Date on which the threshold is crossed: February 5, 2026
- Threshold of voting rights crossed (in %): 5%
- Notification by: Bank of America Corporation
- Denominator: 65,897,071
- Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities
- Notified details:
|A) Voting Rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holder of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to securities
|Bank of America Corporation
|0
|0
|0.00%
|Bank of America, National Association
|12,475
|12,475
|0.02%
|Merrill Lynch International
|237,869
|105,026
|0.16%
|Managed Account Advisors LLC
|3
|3
|0.00%
|BofA Securities, Inc.
|0
|0
|0.00%
|Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith
Incorporated
|14,462
|14,462
|0.02%
|U.S. Trust Company of Delaware
|121
|121
|0.00%
|Subtotal
|269,930
|132,087
|0.20%
|TOTAL
|132,087
|0
|0.20%
|0.00%
|B) Equivalent financial instruments
|After the transaction
|Holder of equivalent financial instruments
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise period or date
|# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
|% of voting rights
|Settlement
|Merrill Lynch International
|Right to Recall
|151,400
|0.23%
|physical
|BofA Securities, Inc.
|Right to Recall
|29,400
|0.04%
|physical
|BofA Securities, Inc.
|Rights of Use
|2,844,618
|4.32%
|physical
|Merrill Lynch International
|Rights of Use
|4,264
|0.01%
|physical
|Bank of America, National Association
|Physical Call Option
|19/06/2026
|100,000
|0.15%
|physical
|Bank of America, National Association
|Swaps
|15/06/2026
|12,500
|0.02%
|cash
|Bank of America, National Association
|Swaps
|15/01/2027
|4,216
|0.01%
|cash
|Bank of America, National Association
|Swaps
|15/10/2027
|15
|0.00%
|cash
|Bank of America, National Association
|Swaps
|31/01/2028
|289
|0.00%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|15/06/2026
|12,500
|0.02%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|15/01/2027
|15,405
|0.02%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|15/10/2027
|15
|0.00%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|30/04/2026
|10,610
|0.02%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|02/07/2026
|1,237
|0.00%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|01/11/2027
|4,949
|0.01%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|29/01/2027
|124
|0.00%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|27/02/2026
|312
|0.00%
|cash
|TOTAL
|3,191,854
|4.84%
|TOTAL (A&B)
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|3,323,941
|5.04%
The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification (section 11) and can be found here.
The notification dated February 6, 2026, contains the following information:
- Date of notification: February 6, 2026
- Date on which the threshold is crossed: February 4, 2026
- Threshold of voting rights crossed (in %): 5%
- Notification by: Bank of America Corporation
- Denominator: 65,897,071
- Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities
- Notified details:
|A) Voting Rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holder of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to securities
|Bank of America Corporation
|0
|0
|0.00%
|Bank of America, National Association
|12,493
|12,475
|0.02%
|Merrill Lynch International
|242,319
|237,869
|0.36%
|Managed Account Advisors LLC
|3
|3
|0.00%
|BofA Securities, Inc.
|0
|0
|0.00%
|Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith
Incorporated
|14,462
|14,462
|0.02%
|U.S. Trust Company of Delaware
|121
|121
|0.00%
|Subtotal
|269,398
|264,930
|0.40%
|TOTAL
|264,930
|0
|0.40%
|0.00%
|B) Equivalent financial instruments
|After the transaction
|Holder of equivalent financial instruments
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise period or date
|# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
|% of voting rights
|Settlement
|Merrill Lynch International
|Right to Recall
|156,834
|0.24%
|physical
|BofA Securities, Inc.
|Right to Recall
|29,400
|0.04%
|physical
|BofA Securities, Inc.
|Rights of Use
|3,128,443
|4.75%
|physical
|Merrill Lynch International
|Rights of Use
|3,421
|0.01%
|physical
|Bank of America, National Association
|Physical Call Option
|19/06/2026
|100,000
|0.15%
|physical
|Bank of America, National Association
|Swaps
|15/06/2026
|12,500
|0.02%
|cash
|Bank of America, National Association
|Swaps
|15/01/2027
|2,646
|0.00%
|cash
|Bank of America, National Association
|Swaps
|15/10/2027
|15
|0.00%
|cash
|Bank of America, National Association
|Swaps
|31/01/2028
|293
|0.00%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|15/06/2026
|12,500
|0.02%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|15/01/2027
|13,835
|0.02%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|15/10/2027
|15
|0.00%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|30/04/2026
|10,870
|0.02%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|02/07/2026
|1,225
|0.00%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|01/11/2027
|4,810
|0.01%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|29/01/2027
|580
|0.00%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|29/12/2026
|73
|0.00%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|27/02/2026
|312
|0.00%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|09/09/2027
|821
|0.00%
|cash
|TOTAL
|3,478,593
|5.28%
|TOTAL (A&B)
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|3,743,523
|5.68%
The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification (section 11) and can be found here.
The notification dated February 6, 2026, contains the following information:
- Date of notification: February 6, 2026
- Date on which the threshold is crossed: February 3, 2026
- Threshold of voting rights crossed (in %): 5%
- Notification by: Bank of America Corporation
- Denominator: 65,897,071
- Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities
- Notified details:
|A) Voting Rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holder of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to securities
|Bank of America Corporation
|0
|0
|0.00%
|Bank of America, National Association
|12,493
|12,493
|0.02%
|Merrill Lynch International
|223,291
|242,319
|0.37%
|Managed Account Advisors LLC
|3
|3
|0.00%
|BofA Securities, Inc.
|0
|0
|0.00%
|Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith
Incorporated
|14,462
|14,462
|0.02%
|U.S. Trust Company of Delaware
|121
|121
|0.00%
|Subtotal
|250,370
|269,398
|0.41%
|TOTAL
|269,398
|0
|0.41%
|0.00%
|B) Equivalent financial instruments
|After the transaction
|Holder of equivalent financial instruments
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise period or date
|# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
|% of voting rights
|Settlement
|Merrill Lynch International
|Right to Recall
|156,834
|0.24%
|physical
|BofA Securities, Inc.
|Right to Recall
|29,400
|0.04%
|physical
|BofA Securities, Inc.
|Rights of Use
|4,145,294
|6.29%
|physical
|Merrill Lynch International
|Rights of Use
|3,859
|0.01%
|physical
|Bank of America, National Association
|Physical Call Option
|19/06/2026
|100,000
|0.15%
|physical
|Bank of America, National Association
|Swaps
|15/06/2026
|12,500
|0.02%
|cash
|Bank of America, National Association
|Swaps
|15/01/2027
|2,646
|0.00%
|cash
|Bank of America, National Association
|Swaps
|15/10/2027
|15
|0.00%
|cash
|Bank of America, National Association
|Swaps
|31/01/2028
|295
|0.00%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|15/06/2026
|12,500
|0.02%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|15/01/2027
|13,835
|0.02%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|15/10/2027
|15
|0.00%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|30/04/2026
|9,990
|0.02%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|02/07/2026
|1,298
|0.00%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|01/11/2027
|4,668
|0.01%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|29/01/2027
|1,442
|0.00%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|30/06/2026
|134
|0.00%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|29/12/2026
|313
|0.00%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|27/02/2026
|85
|0.00%
|cash
|TOTAL
|4,495,123
|6.82%
|TOTAL (A&B)
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|4,764,521
|7.23%
The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification (section 11) and can be found here.
The notification dated February 5, 2026, contains the following information:
- Date of notification: February 5, 2026
- Date on which the threshold is crossed: February 2, 2026
- Threshold of voting rights crossed (in %): 5%
- Notification by: Bank of America Corporation
- Denominator: 65,897,071
- Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights and acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities
- Notified details:
|A) Voting Rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holder of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to securities
|Bank of America Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Bank of America, National Association
|12,476
|12,493
|0
|0.02%
|0.00%
|Merrill Lynch International
|66,430
|223,291
|0
|0.34%
|0.00%
|Managed Account Advisors LLC
|3
|3
|0
|0.00%
|0.00%
|BofA Securities, Inc.
|10,042
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith
Incorporated
|14,462
|14,462
|0
|0.02%
|0.00%
|U.S. Trust Company of Delaware
|121
|121
|0
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Subtotal
|103,534
|250,370
|0.38%
|TOTAL
|250,370
|0
|0.38%
|0.00%
|B) Equivalent financial instruments
|After the transaction
|Holder of equivalent financial instruments
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise period or date
|# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
|% of voting rights
|Settlement
|Merrill Lynch International
|Right to Recall
|156,835
|0.24%
|physical
|BofA Securities, Inc.
|Right to Recall
|29,400
|0.04%
|physical
|BofA Securities, Inc.
|Rights of Use
|2,919,164
|4.43%
|physical
|Merrill Lynch International
|Rights of Use
|2,608
|0.00%
|physical
|Bank of America, National Association
|Physical Call Option
|19/06/2026
|100,000
|0.15%
|physical
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|19/06/2026
|12,500
|0.02%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|15/06/2026
|13,054
|0.02%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|15/01/2027
|15
|0.00%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|30/04/2026
|10,080
|0.02%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|02/07/2026
|1,259
|0.00%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|01/11/2027
|4,520
|0.01%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|29/01/2027
|589
|0.00%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|30/06/2026
|39
|0.00%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|29/12/2026
|21
|0.00%
|cash
|Bank of America, National Association
|Swaps
|15/10/2027
|15
|0.00%
|cash
|Bank of America, National Association
|Swaps
|15/06/2026
|12,500
|0.02%
|cash
|Bank of America, National Association
|Swaps
|15/01/2027
|1,865
|0.00%
|cash
|Bank of America, National Association
|Swaps
|31/01/2028
|297
|0.02%
|cash
|TOTAL
|3,264,761
|4.95%
|TOTAL (A&B)
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|3,515,131
|5.33%
The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification (section 11) and can be found here.
For further information, contact Galapagos:
Investor Relations
Glenn Schulman
+1 412 522 6239
ir@glpg.com
Media
Media
Katie Morris
+1 952 288 6821
katiemorris@ententeinc.com
Visit us at www.glpg.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.
1 Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions, as amended from time to time.
