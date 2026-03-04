Anzeige
Galapagos NV: Galapagos Receives Transparency Notifications from Bank of America

Mechelen, Belgium; March 4, 2026, 22:01 CET; regulated information - Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) received transparency notifications from Bank of America.

Pursuant to Belgian transparency legislation1, Galapagos received transparency notifications on February 27 and March 2, 2026, from Bank of America Corporation. The initial notification indicates that Bank of America Corporation, as controlling entity, and its controlled entity, BofA Securities, Inc., individually crossed above the threshold of 5% of Galapagos' voting rights on February 26, 2026, including exceeding the threshold of 5% for equivalent financial instruments, as a result of an acquisition of Galapagos' equivalent financial instruments. Subsequently on March 2, Galapagos received a notification indicating that BofA Securities, Inc. fell below the 5% threshold of Galapagos' voting rights again on February 27, 2026 following the disposal of such instruments.

On March 2, 2026, Bank of America Corporation (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 292,642 voting rights and 3,491,679 equivalent financial instruments, representing together 5.74% of Galapagos' currently outstanding 65,897,071 shares.

Summary of the transactions:

Date on which the threshold was crossedDate of notificationDirect voting rights after the transactionEquivalent financial instruments after the transactionTotal (%)
voting rights
February 26, 2026February 27, 20260.20%5.49%5.69%
February 27, 2026March 2, 20260.44%5.30%5.74%

Content of the notifications from Bank of America Corporation:
The notification dated March 2, 2026, contains the following information:

  • Date of notification: March 2, 2026
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: February 27, 2026
  • Threshold of voting rights crossed (in %): 5%
  • Notification by: Bank of America Corporation
  • Denominator: 65,897,071
  • Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities
  • Notified details:

A) Voting RightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
# of voting rights# of voting rights% of voting rights
Holder of voting rights Linked to securitiesNot linked to securitiesLinked to securitiesNot linked to securities
Bank of America Corporation00 0.00%
Bank of America, National Association12,44012,440 0.02%
Merrill Lynch International103,93495,048 0.14%
Managed Account Advisors LLC33 0.00%
BofA Securities, Inc.0170,568 0.02%
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith
Incorporated		14,46214,462 0.00%
U.S. Trust Company of Delaware121121 0.26%
Subtotal130,960292,642 0.44%
TOTAL292,64200.44%0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instrumentsAfter the transaction
Holder of equivalent financial instrumentsType of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise period or date# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised% of voting rightsSettlement
Merrill Lynch InternationalRight to Recall 141,6840.22%physical
Merrill Lynch InternationalRights of Use 1000.00%physical
BofA Securities, Inc.Right to Recall 24,7000.04%physical
BofA Securities, Inc.Rights of Use 3,163,2904.80%physical
Merrill Lynch InternationalPhysical Call Option19/06/2026 100,0000.15%physical
Bank of America, National AssociationSwaps15/10/2027 360.00%cash
Bank of America, National AssociationSwaps31/01/2028 7820.00%cash
Bank of America, National AssociationSwaps15/04/2027 14,6790.02%cash
Bank of America, National AssociationSwaps29/02/2028 7410.00%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps15/01/2027 9,1670.01%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps30/04/2026 14,3500.02%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps02/07/2026 1,1130.00%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps01/11/2027 5,7260.01%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps15/04/2027 14,6790.02%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps15/10/2027 360.00%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps31/03/2027 5960.00%cash
TOTAL 3,491,6795.30%

TOTAL (A&B)# of voting rights% of voting rights
3,784,3215.74%

The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification (section 11) and can be found here.

Content of the notifications from Bank of America Corporation:
The notification dated February 27, 2026, contains the following information:

  • Date of notification: February 27, 2026
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: February 26, 2026
  • Threshold of voting rights crossed (in %): 5%
  • Notification by: Bank of America Corporation
  • Denominator: 65,897,071
  • Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities
  • Notified details:

A) Voting RightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
# of voting rights# of voting rights% of voting rights
Holder of voting rights Linked to securitiesNot linked to securitiesLinked to securitiesNot linked to securities
Bank of America Corporation00 0.00%
Bank of America, National Association12,48112,440 0.02%
Merrill Lynch International77,455103,934 0.16%
Managed Account Advisors LLC33 0.00%
BofA Securities, Inc.00 0.00%
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith
Incorporated		14,46214,462 0.02%
U.S. Trust Company of Delaware121121 0.00%
Subtotal104,522130,960 0.20%
TOTAL130,96000.20%0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instrumentsAfter the transaction
Holder of equivalent financial instrumentsType of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise period or date# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised% of voting rightsSettlement
Merrill Lynch InternationalRight to Recall 141,6840.22%physical
BofA Securities, Inc.Right to Recall 24,7000.04%physical
BofA Securities, Inc.Rights of Use 3,289,3404.99%physical
Merrill Lynch InternationalPhysical Call Option19/06/2026 100,0000.15%physical
Bank of America, National AssociationSwaps31/01/2028 7820.00%cash
Bank of America, National AssociationSwaps15/04/2027 14,6790.02%cash
Bank of America, National AssociationSwaps29/02/2028 7360.00%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps15/01/2027 9,1670.01%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps30/04/2026 14,3100.02%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps02/07/2026 1,1060.00%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps01/11/2027 5,7260.01%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps27/02/2026 5940.00%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps15/04/2027 14,6790.02%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps30/06/2026 120.00%cash
TOTAL 3,617,5155.49%

TOTAL (A&B)# of voting rights% of voting rights
3,748,4755.69%

The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification (section 11) and can be found here.

About Galapagos
Galapagos is a biotechnology company built to bring meaningful medicines to patients with serious diseases in therapeutic areas of unmet need. The Company combines world-class deal making expertise with capital to identify, acquire, and advance promising opportunities that have the potential to drive value for patients and shareholders. Applying a modality-agnostic asset selection approach and operational flexibility, Galapagos prioritizes oncology and immunology & inflammation programs with clear clinical proof-of-concept in emerging areas. For more information, visit www.glpg.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

For further information, contact Galapagos:
Investor Relations
Glenn Schulman

+1 412 522 6239
ir@glpg.com

Media
Media
Katie Morris
+1 952 288 6821
katiemorris@ententeinc.com

Visit us at www.glpg.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

1 Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions, as amended from time to time.

Attachment

  • Galapagos Receives Transparency Notification from Bank of America.pdf

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
