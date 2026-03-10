Galapagos NV: Galapagos Receives Transparency Notifications from Bank of America

Mechelen, Belgium; March 10, 2026, 22:01 CET; regulated information - Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) received transparency notifications from Bank of America.

Pursuant to Belgian transparency legislation1, Galapagos received transparency notifications from Bank of America Corporation on March 5 and 6, 2026. The initial notification indicates that Bank of America Corporation, as controlling entity, fell below the 5% threshold for equivalent financial instruments relating to Galapagos' voting rights on March 3, 2026, as a result of the disposal of such instruments. A subsequent notification received on March 6, 2026 indicates that Bank of America Corporation, as controlling entity, crossed above the 5% threshold for equivalent financial instruments relating to Galapagos' voting rights again on March 4, 2026, following the acquisition of such instruments.

On March 6, 2026, Bank of America Corporation (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 335,202 voting rights and 3,489,591 equivalent financial instruments, representing together 5.80% of Galapagos' currently outstanding 65,897,071 shares.

Summary of the transactions:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Date of notification Direct voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total (%)

voting rights March 5, 2026 March 3, 2026 1.00% 4.70% 5.70% March 6, 2026 March 4, 2026 0.51% 5.30% 5.80%

Content of the notifications from Bank of America Corporation:

The notification dated March 6, 2026, contains the following information:

Date of notification: March 6, 2026

Date on which the threshold is crossed: March 4, 2026

Threshold of voting rights crossed (in %): 5%

Notification by: Bank of America Corporation

Denominator: 65,897,071

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities

Notified details:





A) Voting Rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holder of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Bank of America Corporation 0 0 0.00% Bank of America, National Association 12,440 12,440 0.02% Merrill Lynch International 101,655 128,053 0.19% Managed Account Advisors LLC 3 3 0.00% BofA Securities, Inc. 530,639 180,123 0.27% Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith

Incorporated 14,462 14,462 0.02% U.S. Trust Company of Delaware 121 121 0.00% Subtotal 659,330 335,202 0.51% TOTAL 335,202 0 0.51% 0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holder of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement Merrill Lynch International Right to Recall 132,666 0.20% physical BofA Securities, Inc. Right to Recall 23,200 0.04% physical BofA Securities, Inc. Rights of Use 3,174,135 4.82% physical Merrill Lynch International Physical Call Option 19/06/2026 100,000 0.15% physical Bank of America, National Association Swaps 31/01/2028 263 0.00% cash Bank of America, National Association Swaps 15/04/2027 14,679 0.02% cash Bank of America, National Association Swaps 29/02/2028 846 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 15/01/2027 8,056 0.01% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 30/04/2026 12,050 0.02% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 02/07/2026 964 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 01/11/2027 5,726 0.01% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 15/04/2027 14,679 0.02% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 30/06/2026 101 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 31/03/2027 285 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 09/09/2027 945 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 29/12/2027 996 0.00% cash TOTAL 3,489,591 5.30%

TOTAL (A&B) # of voting rights % of voting rights 3,824,793 5.80%

The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification (section 11) and can be found here.

Content of the notifications from Bank of America Corporation:

The notification dated March 5, 2026, contains the following information:

Date of notification: March 5, 2026

Date on which the threshold is crossed: March 3, 2026

Threshold of voting rights crossed (in %): 5%

Notification by: Bank of America Corporation

Denominator: 65,897,071

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities

Notified details:





A) Voting Rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holder of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Bank of America Corporation 0 0 0.00% Bank of America, National Association 12,440 12,440 0.02% Merrill Lynch International 95,048 101,665 0.15% Managed Account Advisors LLC 3 3 0.00% BofA Securities, Inc. 170,568 530,639 0.81% Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith

Incorporated 14,462 14,462 0.02% U.S. Trust Company of Delaware 121 121 0.00% Subtotal 292,642 659,330 1.00% TOTAL 659,330 0 1.00% 0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holder of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement Merrill Lynch International Right to Recall 141,684 0.22% physical BofA Securities, Inc. Right to Recall 23,200 0.04% physical BofA Securities, Inc. Rights of Use 2,776,259 4.21% physical Merrill Lynch International Physical Call Option 19/06/2026 100,000 0.15% physical Bank of America, National Association Swaps 31/01/2028 663 0.00% cash Bank of America, National Association Swaps 15/04/2027 14,679 0.02% cash Bank of America, National Association Swaps 29/02/2028 741 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 15/01/2027 8,056 0.01% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 30/04/2026 12,750 0.02% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 02/07/2026 1,028 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 01/11/2027 5,726 0.01% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 15/04/2027 14,679 0.02% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 30/06/2026 34 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 29/01/2027 187 0.00% cash TOTAL 3,099,686 4.70%

TOTAL (A&B) # of voting rights % of voting rights 3,759,016 5.70%

The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification (section 11) and can be found here.

1 Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions, as amended from time to time.

