Donnerstag, 27.03.2025
Trump-Dekret entfesselt Kupfer-Boom - ist DAS der nächste +2.000?%-Explorer?
WKN: 677102 | ISIN: BMG9456A1009
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.03.2025 21:22 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Golar LNG Limited - Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report

Finanznachrichten News

Golar LNG Limited announces that it has filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S.

Form 20-F can be downloaded from the link below, is available on our website) and shareholders may receive a hard copy free of charge upon request.

March 27, 2025
The Board of Directors
Hamilton, Bermuda
Enquiries:
Golar Management Limited: + 44 207 063 7900
Stuart Buchanan

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Attachment

  • GLNG 2024 Annual Report Form 20-F (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e3ee94eb-6be6-4849-9fef-9b7db2dbe8c8)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
